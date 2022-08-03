Report: Glen Canyon Dam plumbing problems could cause ‘massive bottleneck’ on Colorado River

In Las Vegas, Nevada, it's come to this: climate change has helped make water ever more scarce, so under a new Nevada law, the grass has got to go. "When we look at outdoor water use in Southern Nevada, landscaping far and away is the largest water user, and of that, it's grass," said Bronson Mack of the Las Vegas Water Authority.

