Report: Glen Canyon Dam plumbing problems could cause ‘massive bottleneck’ on Colorado River

Read on www.deseret.com
Related
Colorado will renew attempt to bring hydrogen plant to the Yampa River Valley
After an attempt last year to secure funding for a green hydrogen pilot in the Yampa River Valley failed, state officials and Tri-State Generation and Transmission, among others, are taking another run at the idea, using a new program launched earlier this year by the U.S. Department of Energy. In...
Due to climate change, Nevada says goodbye to grass
In Las Vegas, Nevada, it's come to this: climate change has helped make water ever more scarce, so under a new Nevada law, the grass has got to go. "When we look at outdoor water use in Southern Nevada, landscaping far and away is the largest water user, and of that, it's grass," said Bronson Mack of the Las Vegas Water Authority.
How Nevada is leading the nation in reducing animal-vehicle collisions
Last month, the Nevada Department of Transportation (NDOT) released a study exploring the best ways to reduce the frequency of collisions. While analyzing the effectiveness of 30 different current mitigation tactics, researchers found that a combination of wildlife fences and over/underpasses reduce animal-vehicle collisions and protect habitat connectivity by more than 85 percent. The post How Nevada is leading the nation in reducing animal-vehicle collisions appeared first on The Nevada Independent.
deseret.com
This Forest Service proposal would bring fees to dozens of popular Utah trailheads and recreation spots
A new proposal from the U.S. Forest Service would require fees for dozens of trailheads, campsites and day use areas throughout the Uinta-Wasatch-Cache National Forest, a region that spans nearly all of northeastern Utah and sees upward of 13 million annual visits. The Forest Service says these fees will provide...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
kunm.org
One of the Colorado River's most important dams could need upgrades to keep water flowing
Activists in the Colorado River Basin are calling on the federal government to rework the plumbing inside Glen Canyon Dam. River-related nonprofits in Utah and Nevada say water from Lake Powell may soon be unable to pass through rarely-used pipes in the dam at a sufficient rate, jeopardizing the flow of water to millions of people who depend on it in Nevada, Arizona, and California.
SFGate
Tribe: California wildfire near Oregon causes fish deaths
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. A wildfire burning in a remote area just south of the Oregon border appears to have caused the deaths of tens of thousands of Klamath River fish, the Karuk Tribe said Saturday. The tribe said in a statement that...
kslnewsradio.com
Utah Board of Water Resources approves nearly $200 million to build secondary water meters
SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Board of Water Resources signed off on almost $200 million in grants yesterday — all to be used to build secondary water meters across the state. The funds for the grants come from H.B.0242, which was signed into law earlier this year by Gov. Spencer Cox.
Tourists find safety after floods close Death Valley roads
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Hundreds of hotel guests trapped by flash flooding at Death Valley National Park were able to drive out after crews cleared a pathway through rocks and mud, but roads damaged by floodwaters or choked with debris were expected to remain closed into next week, officials said Saturday.
IN THIS ARTICLE
kslnewsradio.com
Low water levels at Utah Lake cause restrictions for Daybreak
SOUTH JORDAN, Utah — The Daybreak Water Company says its secondary water access is restricted because of the low water levels at Utah Lake. The restriction on access to secondary water came from the Utah Engineer’s Office. Secondary water is unfiltered water that is used for things such...
Utah spends $190 million to enact statewide water conservation measures
A little known, but very important state board went through money like it was water on Thursday — all to enact some new conservation measures across Utah.
matadornetwork.com
Arizona’s Seasonal ‘Chocolate Falls’ Are Taller Than Niagara Falls
If you’ve ever wanted to see something like the chocolate falls from Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory, you might want to take an impromptu trip to Arizona. A natural phenomenon only happens a few times a year has made its way to the Navajo Nation. @djandthelou 6 years...
ksl.com
Utah ski resorts upgrade avalanche mitigation technology to phase out old military artillery
ALTA — Alta Ski Area is installing new avalanche towers to better protect skiers and to phase out old military artillery. This summer, the resort is installing five Wyssen avalanche towers around Mt. Baldy from the Switzerland-based company, according to Mike Maughan, Alta's general manager. Alta installed three last summer in the Supreme area of the mountain, and several more will be installed next year.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
worldatlas.com
8 Best Small Towns In Nevada
Nevada is home to deserts and state parks, with many towns dotting the pristine landscapes. These eight small towns offer a unique experience with a myriad of attractions and outdoor adventures that will suit any taste. It's a breath of fresh air from the hustle and bustle of the Las Vegas Strip.
deseret.com
‘There is so much wisdom in this room': Utah celebrates 130 centenarians
The year Salt Lake City native James Broadwater was born, President Warren G. Harding installed the first radio in the White House, the Lincoln Memorial was dedicated, work began on the original Yankee Stadium and the Ottoman Empire collapsed. That was 1922. On April 12 of this year, Broadwater rang...
Record floods strand 1K people in Death Valley National Park
DEATH VALLEY NATIONAL PARK, Calif. (AP) — Record rainfall Friday trigged flash floods at Death Valley National Park that swept away cars, closed all roads and stranded hundreds of visitors and workers. There were no immediate reports of injuries but roughly 60 vehicles were buried in mud and debris...
kjzz.com
Thunderstorms bring heavy rain, flooding to Wasatch Front
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A Flood Advisory was issued for portions of Salt Lake and Davis counties as rain and thunderstorms rolled into northern Utah. 2News meteorologist Jill Margetts said storms were expected to remain in the northern part of the state until early Saturday evening. She said the weather will be drier later in the night through the rest of the weekend.
'Dangerous situation': Calif. county south of Tahoe gets 2.2 inches of rain in an hour
Thunderstorms pounded a section of the Sierra Nevada, delivering rain, flooding roadways and triggering mudslides.
capitalandmain.com
California Quietly Stored 500,000 Pounds of Contaminated Soil in Jurupa Valley. Then Residents Found Out.
For four years, thousands of soil samples and paint chips taken from homes, schools, parks and parkways near the former Exide battery facility have been stored inside shipping containers at a Superfund site. Without consulting local officials or residents, California’s Department of Toxic Substances Control transported the samples to the Stringfellow facility, an Inland Empire quarry that once served as an industrial dumping ground — one that leaked toxic chemicals into groundwater and soil over several decades.
DWR restricts recreational shooting throughout the state
SALT LAKE CITY — In response to Utah’s ongoing drought and wildfire concerns, the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources, in collaboration with the corresponding county sheriff’s departments, has temporarily restricted […]
Utah solar project launches to help power Meta’s data center
CARBON COUNTY, Utah — Greenbacker, a green energy investment company, announced that its Graphite Solar project in Carbon County, Utah, has entered commercial operation. Project partners and local officials hosted […]
Comments / 2