Read on romesentinel.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Romesentinel.com
Kristen Ann (Cianfrocco) Christensen
Kristen Ann (Cianfrocco) Christensen 43, formerly of Rome, NY passed away in Los Angeles, CA, on July 15, 2022. Kristen was born on April 10, 1979, in Rome Hospital to Leonard and Lorraine Cianfrocco. She graduated from Rome Free Academy in 1997, and shortly thereafter attended Vidal Sassoon Academy, Santa Monica, CA, where she studied to become a hair stylist and colorist. Kristen had a passion for making her clients feel their very best and enjoyed working at salons in Los Angeles for the past 20 years. In addition, Kristen previously worked at SM-UCLA Medical Center ER and was currently at the West LA VA Hospital in the sleep study department.
Romesentinel.com
Genevieve Lillian Garofalo
Genevieve Lillian Garofalo, born on March 16, 1936, passed away on July 19, 2022. Gen was an East Rome girl, who graduated from RFA in 1954 and moved to Ventura, California, to join her family. She was a devoted daughter to Frank and Sophie Garofalo. Gen was a fun-loving friend,...
Romesentinel.com
Donna Lee Hayes
Donna Lee Hayes went to be with the Lord on August 1, 2022. She passed away peacefully at Baylor Medical Center in Fort Worth Texas at the age of 60. Donna was born on May 17, 1962, and was predeceased by her father, Joseph “Buddy” Urbanski, her mother, Beverly Jane Anderson, and her brother Thomas Urbanski.
Comments / 0