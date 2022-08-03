Arkansas Producers Brace Crops, Livestock and Themselves for More Intense Heat

Read on www.kuaf.com
Financial relief available for Arkansas farmers
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Throughout the past few months, Arkansas has been in a state of drought. Although recently we've had a bit of rainfall, it still hasn't been enough to help some producers in the natural state. "The drought has been going on for about two months now...
Arkansas animal rescue shelter helps Kentucky animal rescue shelter in flooding disaster
An Arkansas animal rescue shelter traveled to Kentucky to help another rescue shelter amid the flooding disaster in eastern Kentucky. Terre Wood, founder of NovaStar Rescue in Dover, Arkansas, said she got word that Ruby Whiskers Animal Shelter in Hazard, Arkansas was needing aid. Wood said her rescue shelter fundraised...
Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Sunny Sunday, rain moves in this week!
SUNDAY: Temperatures will start in the mid 70s Sunday morning and warm into the mid 90s in the afternoon. High humidity will make temperatures feel more than 100°. Locations in Western Arkansas may be under a heat advisory for feels like temperatures over 105°. Skies will be mostly sunny with a south wind of around 5 mph.
What to know about tax-free weekend in Arkansas
Items from electronics to clothing will be tax-exempt this weekend, August 6-7, in Arkansas. Oklahoma's tax-free weekend is August 5-7.
Sales Tax Holiday in Arkansas for Aug. 6 and 7: What to know
Arkansas Sales Tax Holiday is this weekend; here's what to know.
Report: Arkansas among most dangerous states for motorcyclists
According to a recent study by QuoteWizard.com, America's roads have never been more deadly for motorcycle riders.
What items are tax-exempt this weekend in Arkansas?
ARKANSAS, USA — Arkansans will notice huge savings in their wallets when it's time to shop for back-to-school items during tax-free weekend. Computers and other electronics are now included in this year's sales tax holiday along with school supplies and clothing. The holiday allows Arkansans to buy a variety...
Arkansas gas prices continue to drop, now 4th lowest in US
Drivers in Arkansas are continuing to find relief at the pump following record-shattering spikes in gas prices earlier in the summer.
Governor: Arkansas is No. 1 pro-life state
Americans United for Life ranks Arkansas as the No. 1 pro-life state in the nation, and today I’d like to talk about a few of the organizations and people that give meaning to that designation. Arkansas is blessed with thousands of people who devote their lives to promoting and...
Lawmakers head to Arkansas Special Session
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Governor Asa Hutchinson has called a special session for Tuesday August 9th. The governor tells 40/29 News, the special session will focus largely on the $1.6 Billion surplus and how to provide relief for Arkansans during current inflation. The governor joined 40/29 News this Sunday...
South Arkansas incorporations for the week ended Tuesday, August 2
South Arkansas incorporations by county for the week ended Tuesday, August 2, 2022, according to the Arkansas Secretary of State. Souter Farm, LLC, Pamela Kay Souter Shemas, 2367 Columbia Road 15, Magnolia filed 7/26/22. Ouachita. Jennifer's Hair Studio LLC, Jennifer Elliott, 520 Jefferson, Camden filed 7/26/22. Union. RCP Production, LLC,...
811 Day reminds Arkansans to ‘Call Before You Dig’
Aug. 11 is National 811 Day. The occasion hopes to remind those undertaking any type of project to "call before you dig" so you can know what is below and not commit any damage, as well as not break the law.
Residents concerned with 911 addresses in Newton County, Arkansas
JASPER, Ark. (KY3) - Residents in Newton County, Arkansas, voiced their concerns over 911 addresses through the office of emergency management. Residents fear their address provided for emergency responders may not take them to the correct location. Newton County is very rural, with a population of under 7,800. Nearly 95%...
There's an Entire Village Hidden Underwater at this Arkansas Lake
Throughout the 19th and 20th centuries, many communities throughout the United States fell victim to flooding. In order to control heavy rainfall, states built dams to control lakes and other large bodies of water. In turn, many small villages and towns drowned beneath them.
Families attend the 2022 Arkansas CW and 40/29 Backpack Giveaway
ROGERS, Ark. — Families from all round Northwest Arkansas made their way to the 2022 Arkansas CW and 40/29 Backpack Giveaway this morning. The giveaway was located at the Pleasant Crossing Walmart in Rogers. Families started to line up at 7:20 this morning. "We had to come out here...
