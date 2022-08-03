Utah State football: Five storylines to follow during fall camp and entering the 2022 season

Read on www.deseret.com
Could Anthony Switzer actually play for Utah State this season?
In Anthony Switzer, Utah State had its replacement for Justin Rice, and that is saying something. Rice was a standout for the Aggies last season, as he was at every stop during his college career. He was the type of player that only comes around every so often, a coach on the field who effectively directs the entire defense and who sometimes then goes rogue only to make the right play time and again.
Former BYU golfers are in contention at Utah Championship heading into final round
FARMINGTON — If nothing else, Peter Kuest is rewarding the people who decided to give him a sponsor exemption into the Korn Ferry Tour’s 2022 Utah Championship golf tournament. The former BYU golfer, who won 10 college tournaments for the Cougars from 2016-20, is tied for fifth place...
Longshot rookie wins Korn Ferry Tour’s Utah Championship; former BYU golfers finish T2 and T5, earn biggest paychecks of careers
FARMINGTON — If you had Korn Ferry Tour rookie Andrew Kozan winning the Utah Championship this week before the tournament began, give yourself a couple mulligans next time you hit the links. Heck, if you even had Kozan, who finished up at Auburn last year, winning the tournament before...
Utah State football gets commitment from East High’s Zion Andreasen
Utah State football received an in-state commitment from an East High product. Zion Andreasen, part of the class of 2023, committed to the Aggies, announcing his decision on Twitter. “COMMITTED!!! Thank you @CoachAlexDevine (Utah State’s defensive line coach) for this incredible opportunity!! Thank you to all of my coaches and...
