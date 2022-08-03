ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Leicester keeper Kasper Schmeichel completes Nice transfer and agrees three-year deal to end legendary spell with Foxes

KASPER SCHMEICHEL has completed his shock move to Nice.

Leicester City - where the keeper spent more than a decade - confirmed the transfer on Twitter.

Kasper Schmeichel has completed his shock move to Nice from Leicester

In a lengthy and heartfelt tribute on the club website, they posted: "After 11 years with Leicester, Kasper Schmeichel has joined Nice, ending his incredible spell with the Foxes."

Schmeichel, 35, son of Manchester United legend Peter, has signed a three-year deal with the French side.

The Dane stopper joined Leicester in 2011 following one season at Leeds.

And he has since become a club legend, with 478 appearances, famously helping the club lift the Premier League title in 2016.

The Dane was vice-captain of that side and then took over the armband after Wes Morgan retired, going on to lift the FA Cup in 2021.

Following the news of his departure, manager Brendan Rodgers appeared to confirm they will not sign a replacement.

Leicester Chairman Aiyawatt Srivaddhanaprabha says club legend Kasper Schmeichel will always remain part of the Foxes family.

“Kasper has always been a player willing to stand up and take responsibility, leading the team with distinction.

"His influence and his leadership on and off the pitch speak volumes about him as a professional, as a football player and as a human being.

“I know Leicester City supporters share the respect we all have for a player of Kasper’s standing after all his accomplishments as a footballer and captain and will join me in wishing him the very best for the next stage of his career in France with OGC Nice.

“It’s clear to everyone who has watched him perform that Kasper has given everything to Leicester City every time he has played. He will always remain a part of this family.”

It leaves Danny Ward primed to step up in absence of Schmeichel.

Kasper Schmeichel leaves Leicester after 11 years with the club Credit: Getty

Rodgers said: "Danny Ward is an exceptional keeper. I’ve always said we’ve got a number one keeper there.

"He’s had some issues around his knee but that looks to be behind him now, he’s been training well.

"He’s looked good. If Kasper is to go, he’s a big possibility for us.

"Daniel Iversen has been out on loan and shown he’s a very competent goalkeeper.

"At 25 years of age, he’s got experience, so he’s here. I think we would still need to bring in another one as a back-up. I’d be happy with that.

"I worked with Danny and I knew his talent from Liverpool. He’s been really unfortunate here in that Kasper has never been injured.

"He’s been a really loyal and supportive number two."

West Ham 0 Man City 2: Erling Haaland makes dream start by firing a double as champs down Hammers

INSIDE 36 minutes of his Premier League debut, Erling Haaland had wiped out one West Ham goalkeeper and won a penalty off a second one. At that point, Darren Randolph - named by the ever-cautious David Moyes as second substitute goalkeeper - must have been trembling on the Hammers bench, wondering what Manchester City’s Norwegian goal machine had in store for him.
PREMIER LEAGUE
