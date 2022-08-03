ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elmwood Park, IL

Create memories with your friends and family at the Taste of Elmwood starting Thursday!

 4 days ago
qrockonline.com

Forest Preserve program lineup features Hummingbird Fest on Aug. 20

As hummingbirds prepare to migrate south for the winter, the Forest Preserve District of Will County celebrates these tiny creatures with a Hummingbird Fest and other viewing opportunities. Also on tap are caterpillar, food truck and volunteer programs. Online registration is available on the Event Calendar at ReconnectWithNature.org. Here is the lineup:
WILL COUNTY, IL
wgnradio.com

Extremely Local News: Try this neighborhood favorite burger from a gas station

Jen Sabella, the Director of Strategy and co-founder of Block Club Chicago, joined Bob Sirott to share the latest Chicago neighborhood stories. She provided details on:. Rogers Park Residents Raving About Burger Bite, A New Diner Connected To A Neighborhood Gas Station: “Who’d ever think a burger joint inside a gas station could serve up this kind of food?” one reviewer said. “These burgers are worth keeping in our neighborhood.”
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Camp Aramoni brings boutique camping experience to site less than two hours away from Chicago

TONICA, Ill. (CBS) -- In the town of Tonica – less than two hours away from Chicago and right next to Starved Rock State Park – a hidden treasure sits on 96 acres of preserved land. A husband-wife dup transformed a decades-old abandoned brickyard into Camp Aramoni – a new, boutique campground with 11 safari-style tents. Camp Aramoni is the first of its kind in Illinois. The tents are not your typical camping tents – more like glamping tents. They're equipped with luxury amenities, air conditioning and heating, several bedding options, a shower, and a bathroom. Each tent, which was...
TONICA, IL
ourchanginglives.com

Urban Playground – St. Charles, Illinois

These days, St. Charles is often mistaken as just a suburb of Chicago. The reality of its beginnings is something far more interesting. To gain a better grasp of its history we spent a couple of days exploring the nooks and crannies of the city. With the Lincoln Highway running right down the middle, it is a popular destination for visitors from the surrounding regions. Trains run daily from Chicago, ferrying urban dwellers to this upscale outpost. Today this urban playground has moved on from its early days, but there are still reminders of days gone by. To get a better grasp of the city’s unique history, we dropped by the St. Charles History Museum.
SAINT CHARLES, IL
vfpress.news

Lantern Haus Bar Closes, Tap Room’s Liquor License Yanked

The former Lantern Haus bar in Forest Park, which closed in July and was replaced by 99 Haus Balloons, a party balloon supplier. | File. Thursday, August 4, 2022 || By Igor Studenkov || @maywoodnews. Forest Park’s busy Madison Street corridor is undergoing something of a transition, with Lantern Haus...
FOREST PARK, IL
classicchicagomagazine.com

Le Colonial in Lake Forest

Dominque Ittner, Caitlin Larkin, Katie May and Brooke Tagliaferro. Le Colonial, a culinary celebration of seductive spirit and vivid flavors reminiscent of Saigon in the 1920s, made its debut recently in Lake Forest’s Market Square with nearly 600 guests attending the opening night celebration recently. DJ Olivier Meiji and...
LAKE FOREST, IL
CBS Chicago

New 'WIN' safe house opening in Berwyn; providing women with second chance at life

CHICAGO (CBS) – Friday was the big reveal for a brand-new home that will provide women with a second chance -- cutting the ceremonial ribbon in Berwyn. The home provides women with a safe place to stay and get back on their feet after tough times.Tucked away on this quiet street is a house filled with hope."The spirit within it was just amazing. The peace that I felt when I came into it and it had everything, absolutely everything that we needed."It's the latest safe home for the 'WIN' program -- women in need.The goal?  Help women who hit rock...
BERWYN, IL
CBS Chicago

New 'first class' theatre at Wheeling Town Center hopes to draw back in-person crowds

CHICAGO (CBS) – If you're looking to get out of the heat this weekend and near the Northwest suburbs, there's a new movie theatre in Wheeling that aims to provide air conditioning, the latest releases and more.When CBS 2's Marie Saavedra heard the entertainment company Cinergy was rolling out the red carpet for its new theatre, she wondered about the major investment since many people still aren't going to the movies like they used to.But the company is willing to bet they will, as long as the studios start giving them more films that more of us want to see.The...
WHEELING, IL
Maryland Daily Record

Martin Mull Net Worth 2022, Age, Height, Weight, Biography, Wiki and Career Details

Wife/Spouse Name: Kristin Johnson (M. 1972: D. 1978), Sandra Baker (M. 1978: D. 1981), Wendy Haas (M. 1981) Martin is an American actor as well as a comedian who has been featured in many film and television projects. Martin is a multi-talented man and apart from being a great actor and comedian, he is also a recording artist and a painter. All these have contributed highly to his current fame and wealth. Every actor has one or two projects that they give their best and that remains in the mind of their fans and things are not different for Martin Mull.
CHICAGO, IL
daystech.org

Navy Pier Is Free & Here’s What To Do There While You’re In Chicago

Dubbed Chicago’s final playground, the 50 acres Navy Pier alongside Lake Michigan shoreline has numerous sights and enjoyable actions awaiting guests. It reopened in 1995, and since then, over 180 million have visited the Navy Pier. Regardless of age, this sprawling lakefront treasure caters to everybody’s leisure whims. There are retailers, eating places, historical attractions, parks and exhibition services, and actions like water sports activities at considered one of Chicago’s top attractions. The Navy Pier is free and open all yr to the general public and has many Instagrammable places to explore.
CHICAGO, IL
959theriver.com

Checking Out a New-To-Me Beach

Hi this is Leslie Harris, and I love the beach. This year I have been to beaches in Indiana, a few in Chicago, Evanston, and Wauconda. Yesterday, I knew it was going to be really hot, so before I came into work, I checked out Hall Quarry Beach in Batavia.
BATAVIA, IL

