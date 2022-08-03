Create memories with your friends and family at the Taste of Elmwood starting Thursday!

Read on www.wlsam.com
Terrace 16 at Trump Tower in Chicago is my Favorite Rooftop LoungeChicago Food KingChicago, IL
Movie Night in the Village Commons on 8/10Adrian HolmanNew Lenox, IL
This Week in Chicago Visit Some of the City's Most Haunted SitesNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
Brookfield Zoo’s annual ZooBrew: If you like beers and zoos, this is the event for youJennifer GeerBrookfield, IL
3 Great Pizza Places in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
I was recently downtown for a business meeting. I wanted to enjoy the weather while downtown. I decided I wanted to go and have lunch on a rooftop lounge. Trump TowerPhoto by Yelp.
qrockonline.com
Forest Preserve program lineup features Hummingbird Fest on Aug. 20
As hummingbirds prepare to migrate south for the winter, the Forest Preserve District of Will County celebrates these tiny creatures with a Hummingbird Fest and other viewing opportunities. Also on tap are caterpillar, food truck and volunteer programs. Online registration is available on the Event Calendar at ReconnectWithNature.org. Here is the lineup:
wgnradio.com
Extremely Local News: Try this neighborhood favorite burger from a gas station
Jen Sabella, the Director of Strategy and co-founder of Block Club Chicago, joined Bob Sirott to share the latest Chicago neighborhood stories. She provided details on:. Rogers Park Residents Raving About Burger Bite, A New Diner Connected To A Neighborhood Gas Station: “Who’d ever think a burger joint inside a gas station could serve up this kind of food?” one reviewer said. “These burgers are worth keeping in our neighborhood.”
Large dogs seek forever homes in Chicago area as shelters fill up
Calling all dog lovers! Your help is needed to save lives in our area!
Eli’s Cheesecake Expanding Its Northwest Side Bakery
DUNNING — An iconic Chicago company is expanding its footprint on the Far Northwest Side. Eli’s Cheesecake Company broke ground last week on a massive expansion to its facility at 6701 W. Forest Preserve Drive. The 62,000-square-foot building is getting additions to its west and south sides. The...
Pizza Bella Relocating to Old Zimmer Hardware Store
The pizzeria will also add Italian ice and soft serve to the menu
Camp Aramoni brings boutique camping experience to site less than two hours away from Chicago
TONICA, Ill. (CBS) -- In the town of Tonica – less than two hours away from Chicago and right next to Starved Rock State Park – a hidden treasure sits on 96 acres of preserved land. A husband-wife dup transformed a decades-old abandoned brickyard into Camp Aramoni – a new, boutique campground with 11 safari-style tents. Camp Aramoni is the first of its kind in Illinois. The tents are not your typical camping tents – more like glamping tents. They're equipped with luxury amenities, air conditioning and heating, several bedding options, a shower, and a bathroom. Each tent, which was...
Brookfield Zoo’s annual ZooBrew: If you like beers and zoos, this is the event for you
Tickets are on sale now for the ZooBrew held on Saturday, August 27, where beer lovers can sample approximately 80 different varieties from over 20 breweries. (CHICAGO) If you love the combination of trying new craft beers and hanging out at the zoo, now is the time to snag your tickets to Brookfield Zoo's annual ZooBrew.
Mochinut Looks to Open New Site in Wheeling Next Year
The new Mochi donut store could open sometime in Spring 2023
ourchanginglives.com
Urban Playground – St. Charles, Illinois
These days, St. Charles is often mistaken as just a suburb of Chicago. The reality of its beginnings is something far more interesting. To gain a better grasp of its history we spent a couple of days exploring the nooks and crannies of the city. With the Lincoln Highway running right down the middle, it is a popular destination for visitors from the surrounding regions. Trains run daily from Chicago, ferrying urban dwellers to this upscale outpost. Today this urban playground has moved on from its early days, but there are still reminders of days gone by. To get a better grasp of the city’s unique history, we dropped by the St. Charles History Museum.
vfpress.news
Lantern Haus Bar Closes, Tap Room’s Liquor License Yanked
The former Lantern Haus bar in Forest Park, which closed in July and was replaced by 99 Haus Balloons, a party balloon supplier. | File. Thursday, August 4, 2022 || By Igor Studenkov || @maywoodnews. Forest Park’s busy Madison Street corridor is undergoing something of a transition, with Lantern Haus...
Hundreds of boats party in Chicago’s Play Pen for annual party
CHICAGO — Every year hundreds of boats drop anchor in the Play Pen near Nay Pier for the Chicago Scene Boat Party. Ted Widen and his colleagues from AMP will be riding around in a 28-foot-long amphibious boat called AMP. It has four wheels which gives captains a lot of options. The AMP goes up to […]
fox32chicago.com
WATCH: Party bus sideswipes 13 cars in Chicago's Lake View East neighborhood
CHICAGO - A bus driver was taken into custody on Saturday after his party bus sideswiped about 13 cars in Chicago's Lake View East neighborhood. Chicago police said the driver was heading south on North Broadway around 3 p.m. Saturday when he started hitting cars. Video taken by a witness...
classicchicagomagazine.com
Le Colonial in Lake Forest
Dominque Ittner, Caitlin Larkin, Katie May and Brooke Tagliaferro. Le Colonial, a culinary celebration of seductive spirit and vivid flavors reminiscent of Saigon in the 1920s, made its debut recently in Lake Forest’s Market Square with nearly 600 guests attending the opening night celebration recently. DJ Olivier Meiji and...
New 'WIN' safe house opening in Berwyn; providing women with second chance at life
CHICAGO (CBS) – Friday was the big reveal for a brand-new home that will provide women with a second chance -- cutting the ceremonial ribbon in Berwyn. The home provides women with a safe place to stay and get back on their feet after tough times.Tucked away on this quiet street is a house filled with hope."The spirit within it was just amazing. The peace that I felt when I came into it and it had everything, absolutely everything that we needed."It's the latest safe home for the 'WIN' program -- women in need.The goal? Help women who hit rock...
New 'first class' theatre at Wheeling Town Center hopes to draw back in-person crowds
CHICAGO (CBS) – If you're looking to get out of the heat this weekend and near the Northwest suburbs, there's a new movie theatre in Wheeling that aims to provide air conditioning, the latest releases and more.When CBS 2's Marie Saavedra heard the entertainment company Cinergy was rolling out the red carpet for its new theatre, she wondered about the major investment since many people still aren't going to the movies like they used to.But the company is willing to bet they will, as long as the studios start giving them more films that more of us want to see.The...
Maryland Daily Record
Martin Mull Net Worth 2022, Age, Height, Weight, Biography, Wiki and Career Details
Wife/Spouse Name: Kristin Johnson (M. 1972: D. 1978), Sandra Baker (M. 1978: D. 1981), Wendy Haas (M. 1981) Martin is an American actor as well as a comedian who has been featured in many film and television projects. Martin is a multi-talented man and apart from being a great actor and comedian, he is also a recording artist and a painter. All these have contributed highly to his current fame and wealth. Every actor has one or two projects that they give their best and that remains in the mind of their fans and things are not different for Martin Mull.
daystech.org
Navy Pier Is Free & Here’s What To Do There While You’re In Chicago
Dubbed Chicago’s final playground, the 50 acres Navy Pier alongside Lake Michigan shoreline has numerous sights and enjoyable actions awaiting guests. It reopened in 1995, and since then, over 180 million have visited the Navy Pier. Regardless of age, this sprawling lakefront treasure caters to everybody’s leisure whims. There are retailers, eating places, historical attractions, parks and exhibition services, and actions like water sports activities at considered one of Chicago’s top attractions. The Navy Pier is free and open all yr to the general public and has many Instagrammable places to explore.
Former Quad City Meteorologist Goes Viral After Learning His Weather Map is Interactive On-Air
Former Quad City meteorologist and heartthrob, Greg Dutra, has gone viral online after sharing a clip from his morning broadcast where he found out his new display was touch screen. During the clip, Dutra is using his hand to describe the wind coming off of Lake Michigan (he's on ABC...
959theriver.com
Checking Out a New-To-Me Beach
Hi this is Leslie Harris, and I love the beach. This year I have been to beaches in Indiana, a few in Chicago, Evanston, and Wauconda. Yesterday, I knew it was going to be really hot, so before I came into work, I checked out Hall Quarry Beach in Batavia.
