Defending Big 8 champ Jonesville loaded with veterans, ready for one more run

MLive.com
Top recruits: RB Ethan Clark has Michigan PWO but Ivy League wants him too
MLive is spending the summer checking in on the top 2023 football recruits in Michigan. Today provides a look into Clarkston running back Ethan Clark, a recruit who has to decide between his childhood dream school and some of the most elite academic programs in the world.
MLive.com
Jackson enters new era under Antonio Parker
JACKSON -- Antonio Parker is about to kick off his first season as head coach of the Jackson Vikings. The long-time Vikings assistant coach became the head coach this summer following Scott Farley’s departure to become athletic director at Western, and he takes over a program coming off a playoff trip in 2021.
MLive.com
Big Ten, ACC transfers add talent, experience to WMU football WR room
KALAMAZOO, MI – After a breakout sophomore season in 2021, Corey Crooms is poised to become the latest star in a long line of talented Western Michigan wide receivers. But the 5-foot-11, 185-pound junior was the Broncos’ only returning wideout with a college catch heading into fall camp, and when factoring in a new quarterback guiding WMU’s offense, the lack of experience in the passing game was concerning.
saturdaytradition.com
Michigan State gets commitment from hometown dynamic playmaker
Michigan State landed a commitment this past Wednesday from a local dynamic player in wide receiver Brandon Lewis from Lansing Catholic. Lewis made the commitment official on his Twitter. Lewis will join Michigan State as a preferred walk-on after the Spartans extended the PWO offer early in July. Not much...
‘My liver can’t handle two races’: Scenes from a sold-out MIS infield
It’s easy to spot newbies in the Michigan International Speedway infield – they have a yellow sash of sorts, which is really just caution tape tied in a circle. The “rookie stripe” mimics an on-track ritual, as NASCAR requires rookies to have a yellow stripe on their rear bumper.
MLive.com
Mike Brockie, Nikki Weeks to be inducted into Jackson Golf Hall of Fame
JACKSON -- Mike Brockie and Nikki (Franklin) Weeks will become the 69th and 70th members of the Jackson Golf Hall of Fame. The pair will be inducted at 1:30 p.m. September 18 at Sharp Park Course. The Induction is open to the public and there is no charge. From 2010...
NASCAR race at MIS moved earlier due to threat of rain, storms
BROOKLYN, MI – Sunday’s NASCAR race at Michigan International Speedway will start 16 minutes earlier, as rain and thunderstorms threaten to disrupt the event. The green flag will now wave at 3:01 p.m., when it was previously scheduled for 3:17 p.m. The race is televised on the USA Network.
MLive.com
Mel Tucker on taking over cornerbacks and facility renovation complications
EAST LANSING – Michigan State began fall camp practice on Thursday morning and Mel Tucker was in a familiar place. The third-year head coach of the Spartans was working with cornerbacks, leading them through individual drills. Tucker is a former defensive back at Wisconsin and secondary coach by trade so it’s a comfortable spot.
Tattoos on full display at Michigan International Speedway NASCAR race
BROOKLYN, MI -- Visitors from across the country flocked to the Michigan International Speedway infield to camp in preparation for this weekend’s Firekeepers Casino 400 NASCAR race. RVs, campers, trailers, school buses and all sorts of vehicles and set up camp in the grassy areas of the speedway in...
MLive.com
A look at Michigan State’s backup QB battle
EAST LANSING – Mel Tucker spent each of the last two preseason camps fielding questions about who would be his starting quarterback. And the Michigan State coach let the key position battle linger until the last moment both times.
wtvbam.com
Jonesville man wins $115,000 playing Michigan Lottery’s Fantasy 5 game
JONESVILLE, MI (WTVB) – A Hillsdale County man has won a $115,000 Fantasy 5 jackpot from the Michigan Lottery. 68-year-old Stephen Hammel of Jonesville matched the Fantasy 5 numbers in the July 24 drawing to win the big prize. The winning numbers were 04-16-22-30-38. He bought his winning ticket...
WILX-TV
NASCAR returns to Michigan International Speedway, bringing business to Brooklyn
BROOKLYN, Mich. (WILX) - Thousands of people set up camp at Michigan International Speedway for NASCAR Weekend. It’s the only race weekend at the Michigan International Speedway and fans have been waiting for it all summer long. Some said they came as far as Toronto. Campers still have two...
Bubba Wallace will greet fans at Michigan McDonald’s prior to MIS race
BROOKLYN, MI – NASCAR fans can meet Bubba Wallace this weekend and check out his race-winning car from 2021 at a McDonald’s near Michigan International Speedway. Wallace has been greeting fans at McDonald’s restaurants across the nation this year. McDonald’s is one of his primary sponsors.
jtv.tv
Lowder Wins Miss Jackson Crossroads Pageant
Peyton Lowder of Jackson was named the Miss Jackson Crossroads scholarship pageant winner on Saturday at Western High School. Photo by Jeff Steers, JTV. (August 6, 2022 10:48 PM) Soon-to-be Jackson College student Peyton Lowder used her pageant experience to win the Miss Jackson Crossroads scholarship pageant at Western High School on Saturday.
Severe thunderstorm area, timing becoming more defined, shifted in Ann Arbor, Detroit
The severe thunderstorm scenario for this afternoon and evening is becoming clearer. Here is the likely scenario for timing and location of the line of storms. The new severe thunderstorm outlook is out, issued at 12:30 this Wednesday afternoon. The area for possible severe weather has been expanded southeast somewhat. Ann Arbor and the Detroit area are now also in the chance of severe thunderstorms.
jtv.tv
Events of August 5, 6, and 7, 2022
Grand River Farmers Market. 9 AM to 2 PM. Corner of Glick and Mechanic Streets, Downtown Jackson. Local farmers, fresh produce, crafts, plants, flowers and vendors. Fun in the Sun. 1 PM to 3 PM. I scream, you scream, we all scream for Chalk Art and Ice Cream! Join us at the Jackson District Library Eastern Branch to decorate our sidewalks with chalk art, watch an artist do a chalk art demonstration, and afterward, cool off from the summer heat with DIY Ice Cream in a bag.
jtv.tv
More Than 200 Motorcycles Escort Michigan Vietnam Wall
A member of the Michigan Vietnam Replica Wall escort motorcade thanks veterans for their service as the wall is delivered and set up at James J. Keeley Park. (August 7, 2022 4:13 PM) That rumble heard across northern Jackson County on Sunday morning was a personal escort. More than 200...
95.3 MNC
Cannabis industry hiring in southwest Michigan
Looking for a new job? The budding cannabis industry in southwest Michigan is hiring. The Southland Farms Marijuana Dispensary in Niles needs workers. The dispensary has five grow rooms and a high-end retail shop for customers seeking a relaxing cannabis purchase experience. The dispensary will fully open in September. Puff...
These 11 Michigan Kids Have Gone Missing This Summer
According to the National Center for Missing or Exploited Children, these eleven Michigan kids have gone missing since June 1, 2022, and have not been found. If you recognize any of these children and can provide any details that may help lead to them being found, please call 800-843-5678, or contact your local law enforcement agency immediately.
Two women injured in Kalamazoo shooting
KALAMAZOO, MI – Two Kalamazoo women were injured in a shooting early Sunday morning, police said. The two women – a 27-year-old and 19-year-old – are listed in stable condition, the Kalamazoo Public Safety said in an Aug. 7 news release.
