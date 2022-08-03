Did you get an unexpected deposit in your bank account this month? Here's why.

LAS CRUCES - Check your bank accounts. Nearly one million New Mexico taxpayers should be receiving the last round of summer tax rebates this August.

About 525,000 taxpayers will receive a direct deposit of $250 or $500 this week while around 300,000 others will receive a check in the mail in the coming weeks, according to a news release from New Mexico Taxation and Revenue Department. This is the third round of rebates issued this summer.

Rebates were approved earlier in the year by the New Mexico Legislature to assist New Mexicans with expenses as gas, grocery and other prices increased.

Recipients of this round of rebates are those who filed a 2021 Personal Income Tax Return. Single filers will receive $250. Heads of household filers or those married filing jointly will receive $500. People claimed as a dependent on another person’s return are not eligible.

More than $300 million is expected to be returned to New Mexicans through this round of rebates. About $567 million has already been issued to taxpayers. And $20 million has been given on a first-come first-served basis to low-income residents who do not file yearly tax returns, through a partnership between the tax and revenue department and the New Mexico Human Services Department.

“You would be hard-pressed to find any American who isn’t feeling the weight of increased prices at the pump and at the grocery store,” said Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham in the news release. “I am committed to deploying every available resource to support New Mexico families.”

The news release stated that non-filed who missed the deadline for filing their 2021 Personal Income Tax Return can still file and qualify for the state’s summer rebates. The deadline for qualifying for these summer rebates is May 31, 2023.

Prior rebates were delivered beginning in May and again in July. The July rebate was given to taxpayers who have an adjusted gross income of less than $150,000 if married filing jointly or $75,000 if filing as single.

People who are eligible but have not received their rebates may have had an issue with their tax returns. Checks are being sent out as issues are cleared up or as addresses are updated. The department’s news release added that rebates are sometimes applied to tax debt owed.

For questions about the rebates, people can contact the department by phone at 1-866-285-2996. More information on the rebates can be found online in English and Spanish at https://www.tax.newmexico.gov/rebates-and-economic-relief-payments/.

Leah Romero is the trending reporter at the Las Cruces Sun-News and can be reached at 575-418-3442, LRomero@lcsun-news.com or @rromero_leah on Twitter.