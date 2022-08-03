ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bucks County opens cooling centers as 'dangerously hot' temperatures hit region

By Christopher Dornblaser, Bucks County Courier Times
 4 days ago

Temperatures in Bucks and Montgomery counties are expected to be on melt mode later this week.

The National Weather Service issued a heat advisory for all of Bucks and Montgomery counties starting Thursday morning. The weather service said "dangerously hot" conditions are expected Thursday. The heat prompted Bucks County to issue an excessive heat warning declaration, which opened cooling centers in the county.

Lower Bucks will remain under the advisory Friday, while the rest of Bucks County will not be as hot Friday, according to Michael Silva, meteorologist for the National Weather Service in Mt. Holly, New Jersey.

“It’s still going to be hot and humid but it won't quite meet the level of a heat advisory," he said of the rest of the county.

Silva said temperatures tend to be higher along the Interstate 95 corridor.

For Thursday, high temperatures are expected to be between 95 and 97 degrees, possibly reaching 98 degrees, according to Silva. The high for Central and Lower Bucks is about 90 Friday, with Lower Bucks seeing a possible high of around 93 degrees, he said.

The weather service said at times, temperatures will feel between 100 and 104 degrees.

Temperatures are expected to drop into the 80s Saturday, but will go back into the 90s again Sunday, Silva said.

"It’s still going to be on the seasonably hot side," he said.

Hotter summer in Bucks County

There have been some very warm days the past few weeks in Bucks County, and Silva said the average temperatures last month were higher than the year before. In July, the average high temperature for the Philadelphia region was about 90, an increase from the average high of 86 in 2021.

This year there have been less thunderstorms and rain, leading to higher temperatures overall, according to Silva.

“Without that rainfall to provide that much relief, temperatures have been able to get pretty warm," he said.

Silva encouraged people to try and stay in air conditioning and avoid going out during peak afternoon temperatures. He also said people should stay hydrated. Alcoholic and caffeinated beverages, he said, can make people more dehydrated.

“Nice, clean cold water is the best beverage," he said.

The weather service said extra precautions should be taken for those spending time outside over the next two days. People should wear lightweight and loose-fitting clothing when possible, take frequent breaks when working outdoors and schedule strenuous activities in the early morning or the evening, according to the weather service.

In addition to high temperatures, the weather service said thunderstorms are possible Thursday and Friday.

Bucks County cooling centers

Bucks County opened cooling centers Thursday for senior citizens or those experiencing homelessness as part of its excessive heat warning declaration. The county said the warning is issued when the weather service forecasts temperatures will reach 95 degrees by 11 a.m. on two or more consecutive days, or when heat indexes reach 100 degrees on any day, according to the county.

The following cooling centers will be open from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. Thursday and Friday:

  • Reigelsville Borough Hall, 615 Easton Road, Riegelsville
  • Morrisville Senior Service Center, 31 E. Cleveland Ave., Morrisville
  • Bristol Borough Senior Center, 301 Wood St., Bristol
  • YWCA of Bucks County Warminster Branch, 624 York Road, Warminster

