ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Traffic

Midwest region's gas prices plummet 19 cents

By Karim Noorani USA TODAY NETWORK
Examiner Enterprise
Examiner Enterprise
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dY9vE_0h3TYaGj00

Regional gas prices fell for the seventh consecutive week and reached an average of $4.04 per gallon of regular fuel, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration.

The average fuel price in the Midwest region has fallen about 69 cents since last month. According to the EIA, gas prices across the region in the last year have ranged between $3.00 on Aug. 23, 2021, and $4.97 on June 13, 2022.

A year ago, the average gas price in the Midwest region was $3.05 per gallon, representing a 32% annual increase.

The average gas price in the United States last week was $4.19, making prices in the Midwest region about 3.7% lower than the nation's average. The average national gas price has fallen for the seventh consecutive week.

The U.S. Energy Information Administration's tally of prices in the Midwest states includes Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, South Dakota, Tennessee and Wisconsin.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

What to watch in Wis., 3 other states in Tuesday's primaries

The Republican matchup in the Wisconsin governor's race on Tuesday features competing candidates endorsed by former President Donald Trump and his estranged vice president, Mike Pence. Democrats are picking a candidate to face two-term GOP Sen. Ron Johnson for control of the closely divided chamber.Meanwhile, voters in Vermont are choosing a replacement for U.S. Sen. Patrick Leahy as the chamber's longest-serving member retires. In Minnesota, U.S. Rep. Ilhan Omar faces a Democratic primary challenger who helped defeat a voter referendum to replace the Minneapolis Police Department with a new Department of Public Safety.What to watch in Tuesday's primary elections in...
WISCONSIN STATE
Examiner Enterprise

Examiner Enterprise

839
Followers
1K+
Post
72K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Bartlesville, OK from Examiner-Enterprise.

 http://examiner-enterprise.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy