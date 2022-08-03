ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Calhoun County, MI

Election Day 2022: Here's where Calhoun County voters stood on various millage proposals

By Greyson Steele, Battle Creek Enquirer
 4 days ago
CALHOUN COUNTY — An additional tax levy aimed at improving city streets has failed in the city of Albion.

The three-year, 6-mill proposal received 57% of the vote (543-404), but failed to eclipse the three-fifths majority required to pass. The measure required a three-fifths majority because it would have raised Albion's millage rate above the maximum limit outlined in the city charter, according to City Manager Haley Snyder.

Albion residents last approved a 3-mill street proposal in August 2020. The measure generates approximately $266,061 each year and runs through 2025, according to Snyder.

The 6-mill proposal would have generated an additional $566,520 each year for repairing and maintaining streets.

The city's average PASER rating — measuring the condition of city streets — is currently 3 on a 10-point scale, falling within the "poor" rating.

Calhoun County voters approve 911 millage

Calhoun County voters Tuesday approved a millage request that will generate about $3.9 million annually to support countywide 911 services.

The 10-year, 0.9-mill proposal received support from 56% of voters and comes as the county grapples with an aging radio system nearing its end of life and spotty radio coverage for police, fire and EMS — particularly in the southern portion of the county.

The millage will allow the following improvements to be made:

  • Additional radio towers will be built, which will improve coverage for public safety officials, and allow Calhoun County to join the statewide Michigan Public Safety Communications System
  • All agencies will move to a single radio system so first responders can communicate across agencies and even county lines
  • New radios will be purchased for county agencies
  • The computer-aided dispatch system will be upgraded to meet industry standards

Calhoun County Consolidated Dispatch is currently funded through a 60-cent surcharge per device capable of dialing 911 in the county, as well as through payments from municipalities based on the number of calls for service within each township, village or city.

The millage will provide dedicated funding for public safety communications and 911 and reduce city, village, township and county contributions to 911 dispatch operations by nearly 71%, according to Michael Armitage, director of the Calhoun County Consolidated Dispatch Authority.

Medical care facility, veterans millages renewed

Voters in Calhoun County overwhelmingly approved two separate millage renewals Tuesday, one for the county's medical care facility and another for veterans services.

The 10-year, 0.24-mill tax to support the medical care facility, which also includes the Marian E. Burch Adult Day Care and Rehabilitation Center, was approved by more than 72% of voters.

A separate 10-year, 0.10-mill tax supporting a variety of veteran services and resources in the county was approved by nearly 82% of voters.

Other millage proposals considered in the county Tuesday include:

  • Albion Township road millage renewal: Yes 171; No 65
  • Athens Township library millage: Yes 308; No 129
  • Burlington Township fire operations millage renewal: Yes 307; No 103
  • Mar Lee School District sinking fund renewal: Yes 266; No 97
  • Litchfield Community Schools operating millage renewal: Yes 359; No 237
  • Litchfield Community Schools sinking fund renewal: Yes 355; No 239

