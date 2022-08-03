ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Calhoun County, MI

Calhoun County Board of Commissioners races set in November general election

By Greyson Steele, Battle Creek Enquirer
 4 days ago

The field is now set for the Calhoun County Board of Commissioners' races in the November general election.

Voters Tuesday decided contested primaries in districts 5, 6 and 7, solidifying the Republican field of commissioner candidates for the Nov. 8 election.

• In District 5, incumbent commissioner Derek King defeated Karolina Papiez, 1,871 to 603.

• In District 6, Diane Thompson defeated Lynden F. Hankey, 1,437 to 1,058.

• In District 7, incumbent District 6 commissioner Tommy Miller narrowly edged incumbent Gary Tomkins, 1,191 to 1,137.

  • In District 1, Republican Pam Lasley will face Democrat and current District 2 incumbent Rochelle Nunley-Hatcher.
  • In District 3, Republican and current District 1 incumbent Kathy-Sue Vette will face Democratic write-in candidate Sarah Lawrence.
  • In District 4, Republican incumbent Steve Frisbie will face Democrat Rande Johnson.
  • In District 6, Thompson will face Democrat Jon Koteles.

Democrat Monique French is unopposed in District 2; King faces no Democratic challenger in District 5; and Miller is unopposed in District 7.

Contact reporter Greyson Steele at gsteele@battlecreekenquirer.com or 269-501-5661. Follow him on Twitter: G_SteeleBC

