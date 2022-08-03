Calhoun County Board of Commissioners races set in November general election

The field is now set for the Calhoun County Board of Commissioners' races in the November general election.

Voters Tuesday decided contested primaries in districts 5, 6 and 7, solidifying the Republican field of commissioner candidates for the Nov. 8 election.

• In District 5, incumbent commissioner Derek King defeated Karolina Papiez, 1,871 to 603.

• In District 6, Diane Thompson defeated Lynden F. Hankey, 1,437 to 1,058.

• In District 7, incumbent District 6 commissioner Tommy Miller narrowly edged incumbent Gary Tomkins, 1,191 to 1,137.

In District 1, Republican Pam Lasley will face Democrat and current District 2 incumbent Rochelle Nunley-Hatcher.

In District 3, Republican and current District 1 incumbent Kathy-Sue Vette will face Democratic write-in candidate Sarah Lawrence.

In District 4, Republican incumbent Steve Frisbie will face Democrat Rande Johnson.

In District 6, Thompson will face Democrat Jon Koteles.

Democrat Monique French is unopposed in District 2; King faces no Democratic challenger in District 5; and Miller is unopposed in District 7.

