The National Weather Service has issued a heat advisory for much of Ohio this afternoon, with temperatures in the low 90s and heat index values reaching 100 or more. Residents are urged to avoid the outdoors, drink plenty of fluids and under no circumstances leave children or pets unattended in vehicles.

Columbus, meanwhile, will be working with the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration — the federal agency that oversees the National Weather Service — to map those neighborhoods where temperatures are warmer than the rest of the city, with a goal of reducing both the summer heat and heat-related illnesses among residents in those neighborhoods.

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: Columbus to map 'heat islands' with federal help