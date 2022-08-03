ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Columbus to map 'heat islands' with federal help

By The Columbus Dispatch
The Columbus Dispatch
The Columbus Dispatch
 4 days ago

The National Weather Service has issued a heat advisory for much of Ohio this afternoon, with temperatures in the low 90s and heat index values reaching 100 or more. Residents are urged to avoid the outdoors, drink plenty of fluids and under no circumstances leave children or pets unattended in vehicles.

Columbus, meanwhile, will be working with the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration — the federal agency that oversees the National Weather Service — to map those neighborhoods where temperatures are warmer than the rest of the city, with a goal of reducing both the summer heat and heat-related illnesses among residents in those neighborhoods.

You can, of course, keep up on the latest weather conditions and forecasts customized for our region at Dispatch.com/weather .

If you're not already a subscriber, consider joining the thousands in Greater Columbus who have made a commitment to local journalism by subscribing to The Columbus Dispatch. You can find our current subscription offers at https://cm.dispatch.com/specialoffer

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: Columbus to map 'heat islands' with federal help

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Government
Columbus, OH
Cars
Local
Ohio Cars
City
Columbus, OH
Columbus, OH
Government
State
Ohio State
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Summer Heat#Heat Index#Atmospheric#Dispatch Com
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
The Columbus Dispatch

The Columbus Dispatch

8K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Columbus, OH from The Columbus Dispatch.

 http://dispatch.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy