▶️ Oregon Real ID deadline now 9 months away; Don’t procrastinate

Nadda Bootliquor
3d ago
It's just a number given to you like a brand on cattle. give the state back your privilege to drive a car and enjoy your right to travel in an automobile without their guidelines, taxes or consent. you're not a Slave
Reply
5
Gman S
4d ago
if its just like for a drivers license etc, I'll just find a good lithium powered 250,000 amp 50 mph with optional Governor on it with about a 200 mile range and do that
Reply
2
Rhonda Morgan
4d ago
now does this include current illegals flooding into our country
Reply
13
