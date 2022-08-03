Four proposals for new Montana legislative districts ignite debates over fairness and minority representation

Read on montanafreepress.org
Attorney General Knudsen joins another Title IX challenge
Last week, Attorney General Austin Knudsen announced his participation in a multi-state lawsuit challenging a federal anti-discrimination directive for school nutrition programs throughout the country. Knudsen cast the directive as a politically motivated threat against Montana’s public school system, and accused President Joe Biden’s administration of “holding school lunches for needy kids hostage” in furtherance of a “transgender agenda.”
Interstates, then US-2 and US-93, prioritized for electric vehicle charging station funding
Communities along Montana’s interstate highways and U.S. highways 2 and 93 are slated to receive an injection of federal electric vehicle charging station cash pending the Federal Highway Administration’s approval of a plan submitted by the state late last week. The funding is part of the $1.2 trillion...
When mental illness leads to dropped charges, patients often go without stabilizing care
For seven years, Timothy Jay Fowler rotated between jail, forced psychiatric hospitalization, and freedom. In 2014, the Great Falls man was charged with assaulting two detention officers while he was in jail, accused of theft. A mental health evaluation concluded that Fowler, who has been diagnosed with schizophrenia, was unfit to stand trial, according to court documents. After Fowler received psychiatric treatment for several months, a judge ruled that he was unlikely to become competent anytime soon. His case was dismissed, and after a stay in the state-run psychiatric hospital, he was released.
Where wildfire meets population growth
DAYTON — For nearly a week, a thick wall of smoke to the south of the Flathead Valley has provided an ominous backdrop to an otherwise beautiful stretch of weather in one of the most beautiful parts of the state. The Elmo Fire, which started not far from Flathead Lake on July 29, has burned more than 20,000 acres, but thus far hasn’t choked the nearby valleys with smoke as in past summers.
How higher interest rates are stifling Montana homebuyers
Searching for a home to buy in Missoula’s pressure cooker housing market over the last year, Jeff Moss has been thinking a lot about interest rates. Like most first-time home buyers, Moss and his longtime partner, both Montana State University alumni, don’t have the hundreds of thousands of dollars of cash necessary to buy a home without turning to a bank or credit union for a loan. That, in turn, makes their chance at homeownership dependent on the loan terms banks can offer.
Contested race in SD 39 puts state hospital, Republican supermajority in focus
The unexpected death in May of state Sen. Mark Sweeney, D-Philipsburg, has created an open seat and contested race to fill out the two-year remainder of the late lawmaker’s term in a historically Democratic district that presents an appealing target for state Republicans this cycle. The contest between Democrat...
Court strikes down new ballot distribution law
A district judge in Yellowstone County on Wednesday struck down new restrictions on ballot distribution in Montana, declaring the law a violation of the state’s Constitution. “HB 506 needlessly forces one subgroup of the electorate to vote in person and impermissibly denies this subgroup access to an avenue of...
Post-‘Roe,’ people are seeking permanent sterilizations, and some are being turned away
HELENA — A handful of people recently gathered in the shade of a large pine tree for a going-away party of sorts. Their friend, Dani Marietti, was going to have her fallopian tubes removed, a decision she made after a leaked draft of the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to overturn the constitutional right to abortion was published in May.
Behind the scents at the 2022 GOP Platform Convention
The MT Lowdown is a weekly digest that showcases a more personal side of Montana Free Press’ high-quality reporting while keeping you up to speed on the biggest news impacting Montanans. Want to see the MT Lowdown in your inbox every Friday? Sign up here. The first thing I...
Altacare no longer offering CSCT services in Montana
A longtime provider of comprehensive in-school mental health services for hundreds of Montana students closed its operations last month, a development that other providers and professionals attribute to broader forces placing stress on the state’s already fragile mental health infrastructure. Altacare of Montana, a for-profit provider of Comprehensive School...
Governor focuses housing task force on regulatory relief
As Gov. Greg Gianforte described the job facing his newly convened housing task force Wednesday, he made a point of asking the group’s 26 members to think outside the box as they spend the next several months working to identify the root causes of Montana’s housing crunch and propose solutions for consideration by the governor and state Legislature.
What to know about smoke and health this summer
When wildfire smoke billows from its source and lingers in the air, the haze brings coughs and questions for many Montana residents. Among them: How should I interpret air quality ratings? How does smoke affect my indoor air quality? Is it safe to walk my dog or head out for a hike today?
Recounts results confirm Bukacek won utility board GOP primary
Ballot recounts conducted in four counties, the last concluding Monday, confirm that Flathead Valley internal medicine doctor Ann “Annie” Bukacek has won the Republican primary for a seat on the five-member board that regulates the state’s monopoly utility power, water, garbage and telecommunications companies. The four-way Republican...
An Airbnb for ranchlands
Between Ekalaka and the South Dakota border, among the chalk buttes, open range and isolated pine forests of eastern Montana, the O’Connor Ranch has had its hands full. Ty O’Connor and his family run OCC Legacy Cuts, a ranch-to-table online meat retailer. Their main focus lately has been opening their USDA organic certified meat processing facility, which was kickstarted with the help of a $450,000 grant through the American Rescue Plan Act. But, besides those products, they’re looking to monetize a commodity that is heating up across Montana: access.
DEQ issues $516,000 fine for alleged mining activity at site of former Zortman mine
The Montana Department of Environmental Quality has levied a $516,567 fine for alleged illegal mining activity at the former Zortman-Landusky Mining District, which is in the midst of long-term reclamation efforts to mitigate acid mine drainage. The penalty is accompanied by an order directing property owner Luke Ployhar and Owen...
‘Daughter of a Lost Bird’ and the complexities of Indigenous identity
“Daughter of a Lost Bird” — a documentary made by and featuring two Montana Native women — is less about closure than about openings. There is no tidy bow at the end, and no singular takeaway. It plays out unapologetically in the realm of loose ends, liminal spaces and uncertainties.
Dems want $1 billion of Montana’s budget surplus spent on housing, childcare and mental health
Legislative Democrats said Wednesday they want to spend Montana’s sizable budget surplus on a billion-dollar effort to help residents who are struggling with the cost of housing, property taxes, childcare and mental health services. Their proposal, announced at a press conference at the state Capitol in Helena, would put...
Hot and windy conditions ramp up Montana’s 2022 wildfire season
Fire danger in Montana is ramping up with hot and windy days forecast through the week. Though the summer has been largely smoke-free so far, a few fires in the state have garnered attention in the past couple of weeks, and smoke from the Moose Fire about 20 miles north of Salmon, Idaho, is tinting skies around Bozeman and Ennis.
Advisory committee deadlocks over school counselor ratio
A state education committee tasked with advising the Montana Board of Education on changes to school quality regulations deadlocked Friday as it debated whether to support abandoning a requirement that Montana schools employ at least one school counselor for every 400 students. Superintendent of Public Instruction Elise Arntzen and some...
Montana coronavirus report
The trend: Montana’s weekly average of reported COVID-19 cases is ticking up. The state, which is now posting weekly case data on Fridays, said on Friday, July 15, that Montana tallied 2,648 reported cases in the preceding week. The New York Times, which compiles daily averages of reported cases, said that Montana’s average reported cases had jumped by 11% over the last two weeks.
Montana Free Press is an independent, nonprofit source for in-depth local news, information, and analysis. We work independently and in collaboration with other news outlets around Montana to produce meaningful news stories that have an impact on the lives and livelihoods of local communities.https://montanafreepress.org/
