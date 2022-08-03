ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montana State

Four proposals for new Montana legislative districts ignite debates over fairness and minority representation

By Arren Kimbel-Sannit
Montana Free Press
Montana Free Press
 4 days ago
Montana Free Press

Attorney General Knudsen joins another Title IX challenge

Last week, Attorney General Austin Knudsen announced his participation in a multi-state lawsuit challenging a federal anti-discrimination directive for school nutrition programs throughout the country. Knudsen cast the directive as a politically motivated threat against Montana’s public school system, and accused President Joe Biden’s administration of “holding school lunches for needy kids hostage” in furtherance of a “transgender agenda.”
MONTANA STATE
Montana Free Press

When mental illness leads to dropped charges, patients often go without stabilizing care

For seven years, Timothy Jay Fowler rotated between jail, forced psychiatric hospitalization, and freedom. In 2014, the Great Falls man was charged with assaulting two detention officers while he was in jail, accused of theft. A mental health evaluation concluded that Fowler, who has been diagnosed with schizophrenia, was unfit to stand trial, according to court documents. After Fowler received psychiatric treatment for several months, a judge ruled that he was unlikely to become competent anytime soon. His case was dismissed, and after a stay in the state-run psychiatric hospital, he was released.
GREAT FALLS, MT
Montana Free Press

Where wildfire meets population growth

DAYTON — For nearly a week, a thick wall of smoke to the south of the Flathead Valley has provided an ominous backdrop to an otherwise beautiful stretch of weather in one of the most beautiful parts of the state. The Elmo Fire, which started not far from Flathead Lake on July 29, has burned more than 20,000 acres, but thus far hasn’t choked the nearby valleys with smoke as in past summers.
MONTANA STATE
Montana Free Press

How higher interest rates are stifling Montana homebuyers

Searching for a home to buy in Missoula’s pressure cooker housing market over the last year, Jeff Moss has been thinking a lot about interest rates. Like most first-time home buyers, Moss and his longtime partner, both Montana State University alumni, don’t have the hundreds of thousands of dollars of cash necessary to buy a home without turning to a bank or credit union for a loan. That, in turn, makes their chance at homeownership dependent on the loan terms banks can offer.
MONTANA STATE
Montana Free Press

Altacare no longer offering CSCT services in Montana

A longtime provider of comprehensive in-school mental health services for hundreds of Montana students closed its operations last month, a development that other providers and professionals attribute to broader forces placing stress on the state’s already fragile mental health infrastructure. Altacare of Montana, a for-profit provider of Comprehensive School...
MONTANA STATE
Montana Free Press

Governor focuses housing task force on regulatory relief

As Gov. Greg Gianforte described the job facing his newly convened housing task force Wednesday, he made a point of asking the group’s 26 members to think outside the box as they spend the next several months working to identify the root causes of Montana’s housing crunch and propose solutions for consideration by the governor and state Legislature.
MONTANA STATE
Montana Free Press

What to know about smoke and health this summer

When wildfire smoke billows from its source and lingers in the air, the haze brings coughs and questions for many Montana residents. Among them: How should I interpret air quality ratings? How does smoke affect my indoor air quality? Is it safe to walk my dog or head out for a hike today?
MONTANA STATE
Montana Free Press

Recounts results confirm Bukacek won utility board GOP primary

Ballot recounts conducted in four counties, the last concluding Monday, confirm that Flathead Valley internal medicine doctor Ann “Annie” Bukacek has won the Republican primary for a seat on the five-member board that regulates the state’s monopoly utility power, water, garbage and telecommunications companies. The four-way Republican...
MONTANA STATE
Montana Free Press

An Airbnb for ranchlands

Between Ekalaka and the South Dakota border, among the chalk buttes, open range and isolated pine forests of eastern Montana, the O’Connor Ranch has had its hands full. Ty O’Connor and his family run OCC Legacy Cuts, a ranch-to-table online meat retailer. Their main focus lately has been opening their USDA organic certified meat processing facility, which was kickstarted with the help of a $450,000 grant through the American Rescue Plan Act. But, besides those products, they’re looking to monetize a commodity that is heating up across Montana: access.
MONTANA STATE
Montana Free Press

Advisory committee deadlocks over school counselor ratio

A state education committee tasked with advising the Montana Board of Education on changes to school quality regulations deadlocked Friday as it debated whether to support abandoning a requirement that Montana schools employ at least one school counselor for every 400 students. Superintendent of Public Instruction Elise Arntzen and some...
MONTANA STATE
Montana Free Press

Montana coronavirus report

The trend: Montana’s weekly average of reported COVID-19 cases is ticking up. The state, which is now posting weekly case data on Fridays, said on Friday, July 15, that Montana tallied 2,648 reported cases in the preceding week. The New York Times, which compiles daily averages of reported cases, said that Montana’s average reported cases had jumped by 11% over the last two weeks.
MONTANA STATE
