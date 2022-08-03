Read on newschannel9.com
WTVCFOX
Chattanooga Police make arrest in Saturday stabbing.
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — The Chattanooga Police Department says one person faces charges after a man was stabbed Saturday. Police responded to the 4000 block of McCahill Road. There, they found the victim with non-life-threatening injuries. Police say that witnesses on scene reported the suspect and victim had stopped to...
WTVCFOX
Chattanooga Police investigate Sunday stabbing
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Chattanooga Police confirm that one person was hurt in a stabbing around 6 am Sunday morning. Police say the victim had arrived at a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. CPD reports the location where it happened as the 4300 block of Highway 58. They add that the...
WTVCFOX
Possible suspect, charges pending after stabbing in Chattanooga Saturday
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Chattanooga police say they responded to a call of a stabbing victim at Erlanger Saturday morning. The stabbing took place at 2500 4th Avenue. Police say the 28-year-old man has life-threatening injuries and was immediately taken in for treatment. Police say they were able to determine...
chattanoogacw.com
Officer injured while chasing car theft suspect in Chattanooga Thursday
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A Chattanooga Police officer is recovering after he was injured chasing a car theft suspect Thursday afternoon, according to Chattanooga Police, who say a patrol car was also damaged in the incident. This all began Thursday afternoon, just before 3 p.m., on the 4900 block of...
WDEF
Chattanooga Police: 28-year-old man stabbed along Highway 58 Sunday morning
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – The Chattanooga Police Department says a man showed up to a local hospital this morning with minor stab wounds. The victim is a 28-year-old man, and the investigation revealed it happened in the 4300 block of Highway 58. There isn’t a lot else the police know...
WTVCFOX
Charges pending after driver on I-75 in Chattanooga strikes construction worker Friday
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Two men were rushed to the hospital early Friday morning after an accident on Interstate 75. One man was a construction worker, struck by a car. The other man was the driver of that car, who lost control in the construction zone. In a release, Chattanooga...
WDEF
Police Lunch break leads to discovery of debit card stamping machine
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Lunch break turned into a lucky break for a pair of Chattanooga Police investigators this week. The two Auto Crimes Unit investigators noticed two stolen vehicles they had been stolen out of East Ridge while they were eating lunch near 1000 Moss Drive. The Land Rover...
WDEF
Road worker hit by vehicle overnight in construction zone
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – A road construction worker was hit by a vehicle overnight on I 75. It happened in the construction zone between Volkswagen and Ooltewah around 3 AM. Chattanooga Police say a vehicle went into the closed lanes and hit the worker, then lost control and left the roadway.
fox40jackson.com
Tennessee house catches fire, neighbors use trampoline to save occupants
Two men saved the occupants of their neighbors’ home in Tennessee after a kitchen fire had pinned two people in the second story. Smoke was seen coming from the Chattanooga house on Thursday and several residents had made it out on their own, but two remained trapped in the home.
eastridgenewsonline.com
Police Briefs for Aug. 5
The following information was compiled from ERPD “pass along” reports. 4320 Bennett Rd (indecent exposure/mental health consumer):. Police responded to the ball fields at East Ridge High School after receiving reports of a naked man in the area. Police located the man, sans clothing, as he was returning to his home on Stateline Rd. While speaking with him, police determined he was experiencing a mental health moment, which was confirmed by the subject’s account and admission of having been prescribed mental health medication. EMS responded and evaluated him. He was believed not to be a threat to himself or others. He was advised to stay indoors if he felt the need to walk around again. (22-010922).
wrganews.com
Summerville Police Report more Info on Sunday Drive-By Shooting Incident
On Sunday of this week, shortly after midnight, Summerville Police officers were dispatched to 44 McGinnis Circle in reference to shots fired from a vehicle. The vehicle fled the scene before officers arrived. Summerville Police say that during the initial investigation, officers were able to obtain the vehicle description and...
Man charged with attempted 1st degree murder in Lillian Lane shooting
Chattanooga, TN – According to the Chattanooga Police Department, the suspect was arrested and taken into custody right before 4 p.m. Wednesday afternoon. His name is Walter Fortson and he was arrested at his residence on Sylvan Drive. Fortson is now charged with attempted 1st degree murder and aggravated...
WDEF
Woman who crashed into pole may have had medical emergency
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Police investigators say a woman who crashed this afternoon may have suffered a medical event. The wreck happened at 4515 Brainerd Road around 1 PM. Police say the 56 year old woman hit a pole. She was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Witnesses told...
WDEF
Police charge clerk with Lookout Valley shooting at store
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Police make an arrest in a shooting at the Circle K on Browns Ferry Road on Tuesday. But it wasn’t the customers who were charged, it was the clerk, Anthony Visher. Police were called to the store just after midnight, but no one was there.
Police: Johnson City man dies in Chattanooga shooting
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WJHL) — A Johnson City man died in a Chattanooga shooting over the weekend, according to the Chattanooga Police Department. Christopher Harris, 22, had been shot near 2500 O’Rear Street on Sunday. He went to a nearby hospital, Erlanger East, where he died. Hospital staff notified police at 4:17 p.m. that day. Police […]
WTVCFOX
Caught on camera: Cancer patient raped on sidewalk in downtown Chattanooga
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A cancer patient was attacked and raped on a sidewalk in downtown Chattanooga last week, and the entire assault was recorded on surveillance video. Chattanooga Police say the man police arrested on Tuesday confessed to the crime after investigators showed him the video. A police affidavit...
WDEF
Man charged with murder in Sand Mountain stabbing
FLAT ROCK, Alabama (WDEF) – Jackson County deputies have charged a Sand Mountain man after a fatal stabbing before dawn. It happened outside a home on County road 197 in Flat Rock around 4 AM. Officers arrived to find that 21 year old Damian Blaze Wade was dead from...
WDEF
Warrant leads to drugs and guns in Chatsworth
CHATSWORTH, Georgia (WDEF) – The Murray County Sheriff’s Office says a search warrant led them to a haul of drugs and guns. With plenty of backup, they served it at a home on Greenway Road on Wednesday. They seized 278 pressed, suspected Fentanyl pills, meth, THC oil and...
WTVC
One dead after Highway 27 crash Friday afternoon, says THP
HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. — Tennessee Highway Patrol says one driver has died after an accident on Highway 27 Friday afternoon. A crash report says 79-year-old Phillip Morris was heading south while 28-year-old Tera Denton was heading north. Morris crossed the median and hit Denton. THP says Denton does have...
eastridgenewsonline.com
Municipal Court Docket for August 9
The following people are scheduled to appear in East Ridge Municipal Court on Tuesday, August 9. Court is held at City Hall on Tombras Avenue. Billy Brown – Drug Paraphernalia/For Capias. David Carter – Drug Paraphernalia/For Capias. Alexander Collins – DUI, Simple Possession Meth, Drug Paraphernalia. Desmond...
