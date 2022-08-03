‘Shore Tea’ Hit with a Trademark Challenge

Read on delco.today
Related
New Hope Smokehouse Working with Philadelphia Dog Treat Brand to Bring a Little More Bark to Their Bite
Mika & Sammy’s Gourmet Pet Treats, a Philadelphia-based company, is working with a New Hope smokehouse for the creation of their products. Lisa Dukart wrote about the business’ Bucks County connection for the Philadelphia Business Journal. The company was founded by Erik Senders and now sees their products...
Pennsylvania waitress gets $3,000 tip on $13 bill
July 18 (UPI) -- A server at a Pennsylvania restaurant was surprised with a $3,000 tip on a $13 bill from an out-of-town customer. Mariana Lambert said she recently waited on a customer at Alfredo's Pizza Cafe in Scranton and received the $3,000 tip alongside the $13 payment for a stromboli.
Doylestown Native Working on a Series About the Infamous Bucks County Gang
An actor sitting outside of the cave the infamous Doan Gang allegedly used as a hideout. A Bucks County filmmaker is currently working on a series covering the exploits and history of the Doan Gang, a group of British spies who committed crimes throughout Bucks County during the Revolutionary War. Sarah Siock wrote about the upcoming film project for the Bucks County Courier Times.
Long-time Delco Business Kent Studios Takes Philly Magazine Award
Kent Studios in Woodlyn has won the unique distinction of earning Philadelphia Magazine’s “2022 Framer That Doesn’t Cost a Second Mortgage” award in its Best of Philly series for helpers and fixers. The magazine pointed out the sticker shock felt the first time you tried to...
RELATED PEOPLE
Weekend Wanderer: I Rebelled on Vacation
What should we talk about this week? The guy dressed like Michael Jackson – single glove and all – I pass on the way to tutoring? My underwear? I don’t have a lot to say about the King of Pop’s doppelgänger. But I do have a lot to say about my underwear.
Philly Skydiver Jumps into His 40th Birthday by Attempting New Record at Perkasie Airport for Charity
Chris Howard spent his 40th birthday skydiving for charity.Image via iStock. A Philadelphia skydiving instructor celebrated his 40th birthday by attempting to break a new record at a Perkasie airport for charity. Sharifa Jackson wrote about the charitable feat for 6ABC Action News.
Chadds Ford’s Teen Takes Award as Her ‘I Matter’ Poetry Contest Goes Global
Chadds Ford teen Isabella Hanson has been running her “I Matter” poetry contest since 2020 and it’s bigger than ever, reports the 6abc staff. The first year, Hanson received about 150 submissions from students around the world. By 2022, that number had risen to over 700. The...
How To Have A Wild Time, In The Poconos
Many revere the Poconos for its natural splendor, undisturbed woods, and host of wildlife. The Northern side of Pennsylvania is home to some of the most stunning and wild flora and fauna you will ever see.
IN THIS ARTICLE
‘Joe’s light shines’: Philly sports mega fan with autism holds his own with passion, encyclopedic knowledge
Who said you had to be there to know about it? Joe Falchetta, 32, of Roxborough wasn’t born for so many of Philly’s great sports moments, but he can hold his own with any Philadelphia sports historian.
DELCO.Today
Delaware County, PA
10K+
Followers
9K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
DELCO.Today celebrates Delaware County’s prosperity and quality of place by sharing positive, upbeat, and concise news stories and content, making us the ideal source to follow if you are someone who lives, works, plays, or visits this incredible county. American Community Journal’s is the publisher of DELCO.Today and is one of four sister journals which includes BUCKSO.Today (Bucks County), MONTCO.Today (Montgomery County), and VISTA.Today (Chester County).https://delco.today/
Comments / 0