Guntersville, AL

Stay at the new Soak House and Soapery overnight spa getaway

By Anna Mahan
WAFF
 3 days ago
The Cullman Tribune

More than 60K turn out to Rock the South

CULLMAN, Ala. – Temperatures were in the low 90s and the heat index was near 100 when the gates opened at this year’s Rock the South Friday. Thousands of country music fans of all ages descended on the venue, and the general admission area steadily filled throughout the afternoon, reaching capacity near dusk. As of 6 p.m., the headcount was more than 60,000, with more on their way. Many were delayed due to a multiple-vehicle crash on Interstate 65 northbound just south of Exit 299, the Dodge City/Alabama Highway 69 exit. Also as of 6 p.m., two arrests had been made by the Cullman Police Department for unlawful possession of marijuana, and two people had been transported by emergency personnel for treatment for heat exhaustion. Check online at www.CullmanTribune.com for an updated story on Friday night’s festivities.   See photo galleries, including shots of Friday night’s headliner, Alabama, at www.facebook.com/CullmanTribune. Copyright 2022 Humble Roots, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
CULLMAN, AL
CBS 42

Thousands flood Cullman to bring highly anticipated crowd for Rock The South

CULLMAN, Ala. (WIAT) – Over 60,000 people are expected to make their way to Cullman this weekend to celebrate the annual Rock The South Country Music Festival. Country music fans are traveling from all 50 states this year, according to event officials. Some event attendees told CBS 42 they bought tickets eight months ago. “We’re pumped,” […]
CULLMAN, AL
drivinvibin.com

Locals Call This the Most Scenic Drive in Alabama

Tourist maps may not officially list it, but a cruise through Hartselle, AL, is a scenic drive you’ll remember. This is a place that Lynyrd Skynyrd may have had in mind with their immortal song, “Sweet Home Alabama.”. Find out what’s so sweet about the roads in and...
HARTSELLE, AL
CBS 42

Rock the South prepares to kickoff in Cullman

CULLMAN, Ala. (WIAT) — The 10th annual Rock the South begins Friday night in Cullman, and organizers tell CBS 42 they expect a large crowd this year. Over 60,000 are expected to attend this year’s Rock the South. Festival founder Shane Quick says this is the largest country music festival in the state. Fans will […]
CULLMAN, AL
tvliving.com

Treasure hunt at the World’s Longest Yard Sale

GADSDEN, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - If you pull over for yard sales, you’re going to love this. The World’s Longest Yard Sale, also known as the 127 Yard Sale, is back for another year and going through part of north Alabama!. Every year, bargain hunters, yard sale...
GADSDEN, AL
WAFF

Why the 1910 Gin is the perfect spot for your next event

NEW MARKET, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Looking for the perfect space to hold your next party or event?. Just north of Huntsville, you can find a beautiful and historic venue known at the 1910 Gin. The space is perfect for any wedding, reunion or party of your dreams! Check it our for yourself at 1910Gin.com.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAFF

Jeremiah’s Italian Ice opens in Madison

MADISON, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - A new Italian ice place just opened in Madison and you have to try it!. Jeremiah’s Italian Ice has over 40 flavors and we tried just a few of them to give you a sneak peek. They don’t just serve Italian ice as they also have soft ice cream!
MADISON, AL
AL.com

Moo-ve over! Runaway cow causes commotion on I65

Anyone who has driven on Interstate 65 will tell you traffic can be a beast. Travelers on I65 near Cullman faced backed up traffic Wednesday morning as a cow fled from a Cullman County Animal Control vehicle. The incident was posted to Twitter with a video from Alison Collins. It’s...
CULLMAN, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Rock the South survival guide

CULLMAN, Ala. – For a decade, Rock the South (RTS) has promised a hot and sweaty, boot-stomping good time. Founder Shane Quick and his team have brought in beloved classic and modern country superstars and the best up-and-coming young guns to entertain the tens of thousands who flock to Cullman every summer. Whether this is your first year at RTS or you’re an old hat, here are some tips to make your weekend at RTS the best time possible.  Study the map before you go  Cullman County Sheriff Matt Gentry strongly urged festivalgoers to have a parking plan and route before leaving...
CULLMAN, AL
WAFF

One person injured in Firework mishap following Trash Pandas game

MADISON, Ala. (WAFF) - A mishap occurred during the fireworks show following the Huntsville Trash Pandas vs. Tennessee Smokies game at Toyota Field on 500 Trash Panda Way in Madison, AL. Don Webster with Huntsville Medical Service Inc. (HEMSI) says that one person was transported to Madison Hospital with non-life-threatening...
MADISON, AL
WAAY-TV

North Alabama church helping those who choose life

Amid Roe v. Wade being overturned and Alabama's abortion restrictions going into effect, a North Alabama church has decided to lend a helping hand to those who say they want to choose life. Daystar Church has created the Choose Life Fund to financially help those who become parents through unplanned...
ALABAMA STATE
CBS 42

‘World’s Longest Yard Sale’ begins in Gadsden, celebrating 35 years

GADSDEN, Ala. (WIAT) — Three Alabama towns are major stops for the “World’s Longest Yard Sale,” which is celebrating its 35th anniversary this weekend. From Thursday through Sunday, tourists and travelers can stop by three-yard sale locations in Gadsden, Collinsville and Fort Payne set up by vendors associated with the “World’s Longest Yard Sale,” also […]
GADSDEN, AL
WAFF

You can find the perfect French Farmhouse pieces at this Hartselle shop

HARTSELLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Looking to add the perfect vintage piece to your home to make it feel a little more shabby chic?. Cedar Grove Farms is known for pickin’ some of the best vintage and antique pieces around the U.S. Cedar Grove focuses on French Farmhouse style. The popular décor focuses on soft and neutral colors with natural woods, stone, and of course, anything vintage.
HARTSELLE, AL

