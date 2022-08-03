Read on www.parkrecord.com
Related
Park Record
Letter to the editor, Aug. 6-9: Property taxes are more than our mortgages
Many of the voters Summit County are outraged at the enormous unexpected property tax increase this year. As an 18 year resident of Park City, I am accustomed to the steady rise in property taxes, as the value of my home has increased. The annual increase usually averages from about two to four percent. The proposed increase for my home this year, is more than 42% over last year. This is ringing alarm bells throughout our community, as more and more residents are grappling with literally being taxed out of their homes. Many, including myself, are now paying more for our property taxes than for our mortgages.
Park Record
The Park Record: A Week In Review
Editor’s note: Stories in this list received the most page views on ParkRecord.com from August 4-7, 2022. Glenwood Cemetery tours will bring to life stories of historic fraternal orders that supported local miners. | Courtesy of the Park City Museum. The Park City Museum invites the public to check...
Park Record
Summit County creates new wildland fire unit
A new public safety resource to help fight wildfires in Summit County is nearly complete and expected to start operations later this season. The Summit County Wildland Fire Unit is a county-founded, volunteer-run resource created to assist with an extended wildfire. County management, emergency management staffers and Summit County Fire Warden Bryce Boyer began meeting in May to collaborate on the project.
Park Record
National Ability Center summons riders to tackle the 2022 Summit Challenge
The National Ability Center invites people of all abilities to take a ride during this year’s Summit Challenge. The event, which will be held on Aug. 27, is a fundraiser for the recreational nonprofit, and it’s designed to bring the community together, said Caitlin Bognaski, the NAC’s senior development and events manager.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Park Record
Summit County public safety groups tout emergency response efforts
Public safety was a major theme of Wednesday’s Summit County Council meeting as the panel heard from representatives of county agencies about what their organizations are doing to protect the community in an emergency. Fire officials anticipated this summer would be dangerous as dry weather and a persistent drought...
Park Record
Summit County emergency medical services could operate differently next year
Emergency medical services in Summit County may look different next year as East Side and West Side fire chiefs develop a vision for how their departments provide aid in the long term. Park City Fire District Chief Bob Zanetti appeared before the Summit County Council on Wednesday to advocate for...
Park Record
Park City hotel, a stalwart, could be replaced by a large housing project
The Park City Planning Commission in late August is scheduled to review a large housing development at the address of a stalwart hotel, a project that intends to replace the lodging property with a mix of market-priced condominiums and restricted affordable units. The project appears on an agenda for an...
Park Record
One Book, One Community steps into the past with Jess Walter’s novel ‘The Cold Millions’
Although Jess Walter’s historical novel “The Cold Millions” is set in his hometown of Spokane, Washington, it has a Park City connection through the Wobblies, a labor-rights organization. That’s why Summit County Library Director Daniel Compton and Park City Library Adult Services Librarian Kate Mapp selected the...
RELATED PEOPLE
Park Record
Glenwood Cemetery tours dig up Park City’s mining history
The Park City Museum invites the public to check out the history buried at the Glenwood Cemetery. It’s hosting one-hour tours every Tuesday and Thursday through Sept 1, said Diane Knispel, Park City Museum education director. The tours, which cap at 15 people in a group, are slated to...
Park Record
Artists look at different aspects to find fair price ranges
Attendees of the Park City Kimball Arts Festival this weekend on Main Street will find themselves surrounded by images and works made from different materials. And just as they’ll see these assorted creations, they will also see a diverse range of prices that can start as low as $15 and cap off at more than $12,000.
Park Record
Braves to lean on youth in 2022
The youth movement is underway in Coalville, as football coach Jerre Helmes has the youngest team he’s ever had heading into the 2022 season. “We’re going to be young, but I like the way we’re working,” Holmes said. “Our eight seniors are working hard. Our seven or eight juniors are working hard. And so, with those few in numbers in those upper two classes, we’re going to depend a lot on some sophomores.”
Comments / 0