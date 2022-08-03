ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cahokia, IL

Gov. Pritzker announces $21M for infrastructure projects in Cahokia Heights

5 On Your Side
5 On Your Side
 4 days ago
Jmart 67
4d ago

I think we're starting to see where the pot tax money is going... JB is taking advantage of buying some votes with taxpayers money..... "MIDTERMS".... Vote in a new governor and maybe our taxes will be reduced some.....

freedom929.com

ILLINOIS STATE NEWS BRIEF (8/5/22)

(SPRINGFIELD) While the U.S. Department of Labor wants to know how much money was miss-spent by the State of Illinois, the Illinois Department of Employment Security has not shared that information so far. However, the IDES is now being called out by the federal government in a scathing report released earlier this week. The report by the Inspector General criticizes Illinois and other states for failing to submit required information on the taxpayer dollars spent on federal programs created during the COVID-19 pandemic. The U.S. Labor Department indicates that an information deadline will soon be announced.
ILLINOIS STATE
5 On Your Side

Red Cross announces 3 additional multi-agency resource center dates for flooding victims

ST. LOUIS — The American Red Cross announced three additional dates for the Multi-Agency Resource Centers in the St. Louis area after overwhelming demand last week. The Multi-Agency Resource Centers, or MARCs, will be held at Friendly Temple on Martin Luther King Drive on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. The MARCs will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day, and masks are required by the church where the event is being held.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
fox32chicago.com

New Illinois Tyson Foods plant breaks ground downstate

CASEYVILLE, Ill. - Governor JB Pritzker helped to officially break ground Wednesday at the new Tyson Foods processing plant in downstate Illinois. Tyson is investing more than $180 million in the plant expansion in Caseyville, making it capable of producing 16 million pounds of product a year. The expansion will...
ILLINOIS STATE
5 On Your Side

Missouri Dems turn to Illinois, Kansas for abortion help

COLUMBIA, Mo. — A top Democratic state lawmaker from Republican-led Missouri on Wednesday wrote to the Democratic Illinois and Kansas governors asking for help paying for abortions for out-of-state Medicaid patients. Missouri House Democratic Minority Leader Crystal Quade called on Illinois and Kansas to apply for Medicaid waivers to...
MISSOURI STATE
wjol.com

Illinois’ Sales Tax Holiday Starts Tomorrow

Shoppers in Illinois looking to stock up on school supplies, uniforms, and other back-to-school gear will save money starting tomorrow. The state’s sales-tax holiday on certain school-related items will run until August 14. It will cut Illinois’ sales tax from six-point-25 percent to one-point-25-percent. Other sales taxes, such as those from a city or county, still apply.
ILLINOIS STATE
Central Illinois Proud

Free fun at the fair! Enjoy no-cost activities at the IL State Fair

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WMBD) — The 2022 Illinois State Fair begins next week, on Thursday, Aug. 11, and WMBD is compiling a list of all the ways you can enjoy your time in the fairgrounds without breaking the bank. Free activities every day. Dairy Products Building: All things dairy from...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
5 On Your Side

Second Starbucks coming to this Metro East city

COLLINSVILLE, Ill. — Collinsville will get a second Starbucks as part of the redevelopment of a prime corner along Illinois Route 159. Construction started in July on a drive-thru location of the national coffee chain and a Total Access Urgent Care that will be one of the Brentwood-based urgent care chain’s first Illinois facilities.
COLLINSVILLE, IL
5 On Your Side

Tyson Foods, Inc. breaks ground on Caseyville expansion

CASEYVILLE, Ill — Tyson Foods, Inc. and Illinois political leaders announced an expansion of Tyson's Caseyville facility on Wednesday. The expansion to the Caseyville facility will bring in $180 million in investments and create 250 new jobs for those in the area. More than 293 workers are employed by...
CASEYVILLE, IL
