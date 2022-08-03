President Joe Biden and the first lady are expected to join Gov. Andy Beshear and his wife, Britainy, as they meet with families and view damage from storms that have created the worst flooding in Kentucky's history.At least 37 people have died since last month's deluge, which dropped 8 to 10 1/2 inches of rain in only 48 hours. The National Weather Service said Sunday that flooding remains a threat, warning of more thunderstorms through Thursday. Monday's visit will be Biden's second to the state. He previously visited in December after tornadoes whipped through Kentucky, killing 77 people and...

