Dead by Daylight dev reveals dungeon raiding game Meet Your Maker

Read on www.polygon.com
Related
Polygon
In Time Flies, life is meaningless, do what you can before death takes you
One of the weirder games revealed during this year’s Summer Game Fest was undoubtedly Time Flies. On its surface, it appears to be a modest time-management game where you explore a house and try to complete as many goals as you can before dying. Each run lasts between one and two minutes.
Polygon
Vampire Survivors cheat code list and Forbidden Scrolls of Morbane guide
The latest Vampire Survivors patch — version 0.10 — added an entirely new menu dedicated to secrets. To unlock this menu, you’ll need to find a new Relic called the Forbidden Scrolls of Morbane. The Relic will also allow you to input special cheat codes into the game, bypassing some of the more obnoxious challenges and unlocking requirements for characters, stages, and more.
Mother feels pop as ‘parasite’ crawls out of eyelid ‘like scene from horror film’
A woman was left with "the worst pain she had ever felt" from a "parasite" that burrowed into her eyelid.Louise Edwards woke up on 22 July with what she described as a spot above the skin on her right eye.Ms Edwards , of Allerton, Liverpool, thought she had been bitten by a bug but sought medical treatment after the wound got bigger.The 34-year-old mother went to St Paul's Eye Hospital in Royal Liverpool Hospital the following day and was sent home with antibiotics.Acting on the advice of a neighbour, Ms Edwards said she then used boiling water to...
Dragon Ball FighterZ and Samurai Shodown are getting rollback netcode
Annual fighting game tournament EVO returned as an in-person event for the first time since 2019 this year. As well as the competitions, including the first MultiVersus tournament, EVO 2022 included some welcome quality-of-life announcements from Bandai Namco and SNK: rollback netcode is coming to both Dragon Ball FighterZ and Samurai Shodown.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Polygon
Pokémon Go Fest Sapporo global event guide
Alongside Pokémon Go Fest’s Sapporo stop, there’s an in-game global event occurring at the same time. From Aug. 5-7, certain Pokémon will be spawning more often, and there’s a Collection Challenge to catch all of the increased spawns. This small event has a grass-type theme,...
Polygon
Gen Con 2022: All the best board games, RPGs, and card games from Indianapolis
The best four days in gaming, Gen Con, is back at full capacity after two challenging years. Role-playing games of all kinds are having a moment, and there are more outstanding board games than ever before. Card games, deck-building games, and roll-and-write titles continue to surprise with innovative designs and exciting themes. Here are the most exciting titles we found on the floor.
Polygon
Square Enix feared Eidos, Crystal Dynamics games cannibalized other sales
Square Enix executives, in their first quarterly earnings call since selling the Tomb Raider and Deus Ex franchises and the studios making them, explained that decision to investors on Friday. The publisher’s reasoning, according to analyst David Gibson, is that its Western studios and their products might have been cannibalizing...
Polygon
MultiVersus: All upcoming and leaked fighters
MultiVersus is a few weeks into its pre-season beta period, and it already has 17 characters to choose from. Although the game’s first season has been delayed, two more heroes will join the roster in the next couple of months. But what about beyond? Who else from the world of Warner Bros. will come to the platform brawler?
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Polygon
Destiny 2 Xur location and items, Aug. 5-9
The weekly Exotic item merchant, Xur, hangs out in random locations around the world of Destiny. In Destiny 2, he can appear all over the map, as well as inside the Tower. This week, you can find Xur in the EDZ, hanging out on the bluff in the Winding Cove.
Polygon
How to get gold fast in MultiVersus
Gold is one of the main virtual currencies in Warner Bros.’ new Smash Bros.-like platform fighting game, MultiVersus. Fitting in with the game’s free-to-play model, gold serves as the non-paid currency that can be earned from just playing the game, and there are quite a few ways to get your hands on it.
Polygon
Chainsaw Man’s new trailer rips and tears into action, confirms October premiere
MAPPA unveiled the a new trailer for its upcoming Chainsaw Man anime on Friday, introducing the series’ Japanese voice cast and announcing the series will premiere in October. Crunchyroll will simulcast Chainsaw Man in the U.S., as it has for many other MAPPA anime in the past including Jujutsu Kaisen and Attack on Titan Final Season Part 2.
Polygon
Marvel vs. Capcom 2 getting rereleased in arcade cabinet form
Capcom’s beloved crossover fighting game Marvel vs. Capcom 2: New Age of Heroes is getting a new rerelease, in arcade cabinet form, thanks to retro arcade specialists Arcade1Up. The arcade cabinet will also include seven other Capcom fighting games based on Marvel Comics characters. Arcade1Up’s Marvel vs. Capcom 2...
Comments / 0