City of Tyler announces road closures for deputy funeral procession

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A Smith County teen reported missing was found dead after drowning in a swimming pool. Keagan Wright, 16, left his home on CR 314 in the Sand Flat area of northern Smith County at about 7:15 a.m. August 6 according to authorities. At approximately 7 p.m. that day deputies with the Smith County Sheriff’s Office responded to a drowning call in the 15500 block of CR 314. Upon their arrival they were informed that Wright had drowned in a swimming pool at this location near his home.

SMITH COUNTY, TX ・ 14 HOURS AGO