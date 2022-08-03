CARROLL COUNTY Carroll County deputies returned over $7,700 to a scam victim this week. The sheriff's office says the scam convinced the subject to send them cash through UPS. The sheriff's office reminds the public to not give scammers private information such as banking or personal details, and to hang up and block them.If you have any doubts, call the sheriff's office and they will verify the information.

CARROLL COUNTY, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO