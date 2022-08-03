2 Gives Back: Davidson County Sheriff Daron Hall

Read on www.wkrn.com
8 dogs, 1 cat rescued in Dickson County
Eight dogs and one cat were rescued from a home in Dickson County.
‘I’m sorry for what you’re going to see’: Tennessee man accused of animal cruelty
HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. — A Tennessee man is accused of animal cruelty after nine dogs were found inside a home in “deplorable conditions” that included the corpses of other dogs, authorities said. David Hendrix, 57, of Hendersonville, was charged with nine counts of aggravated animal cruelty, according to...
Woman arrested after stealing SUV with kids inside
A woman is in custody after stealing an SUV with children inside in Murfreesboro.
Vendors still working in downtown Nashville despite ban in place
It's been two weeks since vendors were officially banned from most of downtown Nashville.
Rutherford County Schools student killed in Murfreesboro crash
A student at Rutherford County Schools died Friday morning after being hit by a car.
TBI: Police officer charged with tampering with evidence
The TBI says a former Hohenwald police officer was arrested after being charged with tampering with evidence.
Habitat for Humanity volunteers build home
Rutherford County area Habitat for Humanity worked with Calvary Baptist Church to build the walls of a Habitat house in five hours.
News 2 Evening News
Metro Nashville Police Department launched its Coffee with a Cold Case Friday. MNPD hopes to help people learn more about cases.
Suspect in custody after four shot at Stonebrook Apartments in Nashville
Metro Nashville Police Department officials confirmed four people were shot off Hickory Trace Drive.
Police: Man fatally shot and left in apartment complex parking lot
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Homicide Unit detectives are investigating leads into the fatal shooting of a man Friday evening. MNPD told 33-year-old Timothy M. Hodge, who was killed in the parking lot outside the K building of Knollcrest Apartments, 3301 Creekwood Drive. The incident was reported at 6:17...
2 women stabbed at Elm Hill Pike apartment
The stabbing happened around 11:15 a.m. at the Highland on Briley Apartments.
Construction crew tries to save victim trapped in crashed car in Murfreesboro
When most drivers see a crash, they might look and just keep going. But not one team of workers heading home after a shift.
Two men plead guilty in fatal overdose investigation
LEBANON, Tenn. (WSMV) - According to Lebanon Police Chief Mike Justice, two men have plead guilty in a fatal overdose. In January 2020, officers with the Lebanon Police Department responded to the Woodsprings Suites for a death investigation. It was determined that the victim died of a fatal overdose attributed...
A new political reality in Nashville? Tennessee District 5 might change
As Maury County Mayor Andy Ogles emerged victorious in the Republican primary for Tennessee's 5th congressional district Thursday night, so too emerged a likely new political reality.
fox17.com
Man receives life in prison, is guilty for murdering aunt in their Brentwood, TN home
BRENTWOOD, Tenn. (WZTV) — A Davidson County jury found 34-year-old Joshua Terelle Gaines guilty of first degree murder Friday for killing his aunt in their Brentwood, Tennessee home back in 2018. The district attorney's office said Gaines was first convicted in 2018 in the shooting death of his aunt,...
1 dead in stabbing off Lebanon Pike
The stabbing happened around noon at a home on Hickorydale Drive.
Antioch man demanded to give up ‘everything he has’ by armed robber
A man accused of breaking into an Antioch residence and pointing a pistol at the homeowner has been taken into custody.
‘Armed and dangerous’ suspects wanted after attempted homicide in Clarksville
Ezekiel Mitchell, 23, and Charles Watson, 22, both of Clarksville, are wanted in connection with an attempted homicide case.
Firefighters battle fire outside Nashville recycling center
The fire was reported in the 700 block of 19th Avenue North and took several hours to get under control.
Clarksville man accused of shooting at girlfriend in Dyersburg
Dyersburg Police are investigating a domestic assault incident after hearing a woman scream outside a Days Inn.
