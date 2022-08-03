Milk Jawn Is Opening Their Brick & Mortar Shop this Friday With Ice Cream Giveaway

Read on wooderice.com
Cannstatter 150th Labor Day Weekend Volksfest on September 3 - 5, 2022Marilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
9 Hidden Gems in Delaware That Most People Don't Even Know ExistTravel MavenDelaware State
Family Donates Revolutionary War SwordGregory VellnerWashington Crossing, PA
Camden woman convicted of murdering 17-month-old son, acquitted of murder-for-hire chargesLavinia ThompsonCamden, NJ
Amina Launches Weekend Brunch in Old CityMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
This Secluded Restaurant in New Jersey is a Must-Visit
New Jersey is home to an abundance of natural beauty and a truly amazing dining scene–and when combined, you are in for a real treat. There are tons of restaurants here where diners can enjoy scenic views but there is nothing as stunning and truly magical as this outdoor restaurant in Somerset County.
Crumbl Cookies continues N.J. expansion with new opening
Crumbl Cookies has opened its latest New Jersey spot. The cookie chain landed in Cherry Hill, debuting its first location this far south in the state. Crumbl’s new store in Cherry Hill opened Aug. 4 at 950 Garden Park Blvd. A grand opening ceremony will be held on Friday, Aug. 5 at 8 a.m.
Popular Lehigh Valley Brunch Spot Abruptly Shutters
A popular brunch spot has abruptly closed its doors after five years in the Lehigh Valley. Alfie’s Kitchen on Sullivan’s Trail in Easton made the announcement on its Facebook page on Thursday, August 4. “We are so grateful to have met so many amazing people during our five...
Liberty Point is Philadelphia's largest outdoor restaurant with 5 bars, 3 levels of dining
Liberty Point at Penn's Landing in Philadelphia is making a splash on the waterfront as the city's largest outdoor restaurant
Bakery Featured On ABC’s Shark Tank Announces 3rd New Jersey Location
These days, people will travel far and wide for high-quality dairy free, cholesterol free and vegan food options. I personally think it is even rarer to find top quality desserts that honor the same dietary restrictions. Well buckle up because according to NJ.com, a new shop opening close to the...
Capriotti’s Sandwich Shop opens in Allentown, PA
Capriotti’s Sandwich Shop, known for its award-winning, hand-crafted cheese steaks, turkey subs, and more, is open in Allentown at 5585 Hamilton Blvd. Capriotti’s brings the Allentown community its 45-year tradition of in-house slow-roasting whole, all-natural turkeys and hand-pulling them every morning and other favorites like the made-from-scratch meatballs using premium, fresh ingredients.
Customers are stealing shopping baskets instead of buying bags, N.J. supermarkets say
Shortly after New Jersey enacted a strict plastic bag ban three months ago, employees at the Aberdeen ShopRite noticed something unusual — the store’s handheld plastic shopping baskets were vanishing. They soon realized brazen shoppers who didn’t bring their own bags and didn’t want to buy 33-cent reusable...
Another One Gone: National Chain Closes a Store in Philadelphia, PA
A national pharmacy chain has closed another store in the City of Philadelphia. In fact, it's the seventh store in the area from this company to shut down within the past year or so. According to a report in The Philadelphia Inquirer, Rite Aid at 23rd and Walnut in Center...
3 Delicious Brunch Spots in Lancaster, PA
Revealing one of my favorites right away with the featured photo - Speckled Hen Coffee in Strasburg. I recently visited Speckled Hen Coffee for Sunday Brunch. I've been here a few times but never for brunch. During this time, they offer all of their menus, breakfast, and lunch, from 8 am to 2 pm.
billypenn.com
Divine Lorraine is now officially a Mint House hotel, but tenants feel pushed aside
David Budnick and his partner moved into the Divine Lorraine last November. It was their first place together without roommates, and they spent several months and a good chunk of money making the apartment in the historic building feel like their own. “We’ve really started to call this place home,”...
WFMZ-TV Online
Musikfest Photos: Thursday, August 4th, 2022
Did we see you at Musikfest 2022 in Bethlehem, Pa.? Check out our daily photo galleries from the largest music festival in the nation!
Major discount supermarket chain leases space for another grocery store in Pennsylvania
All signs point to a major discount supermarket chain opening another store location in Pennsylvania. Read on to learn more. According to a recent post on the James Balliet Property Group's business Facebook page, Aldi has leased space for another new store in Pennsylvania.
Musikfest 2022: Lineup, dates, hours, parking, maps and more | Everything to know about Bethlehem’s big festival
Musikfest is back for its 39th year. The annual 10-and-a-half-day extravaganza bills itself as the country’s largest free music festival and can draw more than 1 million people to our little town of Bethlehem (population: 76,000). There are hundreds of scheduled performances, almost all of them free. The only...
10 free NJ events to check out before summer ends
It’s August, which means we’re only a few weeks away from the start of school and we’re all back into our regular routine. I’m watching friends post on Facebook from other parts of the country send their kids back to school already. Luckily, here in New...
American Airlines Cutting Back Flights Out Of Philadelphia International Airport This Fall
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — We have a warning for anyone planning a getaway this fall. American Airlines is cutting back flights in September and October out of Philadelphia International Airport. The cuts make up about 2% of flights for the entire company. Locally, that means 209 fewer departures next month and about 379 in October. American says this is all due to passenger demand and staffing concerns. The airline says it will revisit these adjustments later in the fall.
Legendary New Jersey Amusement Park Makes A Prestigious Best In America List
We've always known that New Jersey was home to some amazing attractions, and now we know we have one of America's top amusement parks. The website Timeout released a list earlier this year naming the top 20 amusement parks in America, and a Garden State favorite is on the list.
Dell Music Center Delays Kem Concert Due To Dangerous Heat
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – There’s a delay at the Dell Music Center on Thursday. The dangerous heat is forcing the music center to delay tonight’s Kem concert by one hour. The Dell cites concerns for the health and safety of concertgoers. The doors open at 6:30 p.m. The show begins at 8 p.m.
Best Lobster We’ve Ever Had Is From Atlantic City, NJ
There’s an old expression that “you’re never a Hero in your own hometown.”. Former Atlantic City golfing legend, Leo Fraser, a former President of The Professional Golf Association (PGA) of America has his own interpretation of this misnomer. Fraser had a memorable saying, “You have to travel...
Atlantic City's Lucy the Elephant Weekend Will Be the Hottest Concert Series of the Summer & You Won't Want to Miss It
HQ2 Beachclub in Atlantic City, New Jersey.(@erockent/Instagram) On Sunday, August 7, HQ in Atlantic City will be hosting Tiësto. Yes, THE Tiësto. The North Beach casino will be hosting a series of artists over the weekend in a festival to benefit Lucy the Elephant.
A Big Supermarket Chain in NJ Announces Another Store is Closing
It's been a rough go for businesses of all shapes and sizes in the Garden State over the past year or so and supermarkets are certainly no exception. Just this year alone, at least four major food stores have closed in New Jersey. The calendar had just barely flipped over...
