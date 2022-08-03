Grassley, Ernst Express Support For Democrat Pelosi’s Trip To Taiwan

Read on kiwaradio.com
Republican senators are making clear to Joe Manchin: Don't count on our votes for your permitting reform deal.
Manchin has threatened "consequences" if the provision doesn't pass, but right now it's GOP senators threatening to block it. What happened: Republican senators are making crystal clear that Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) should not count on their votes to pass his side deal for revamping the federal permitting process if Democrats go ahead and pass their party-line climate and energy, tax and health care package.
Nancy Pelosi’s Beijing Arrest for 'Hooliganism' Is Trending on Weibo
Nancy Pelosi’s controversial visit to Taiwan on Tuesday has been all the buzz on Chinese social media Weibo. The latest trending topic is titled “U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi detained by Beijing police station,” which has nearly two million views and over a thousand discussion posts. The...
Sen. Bernie Sanders sitting on the Senate steps leads to comparisons to a classic US civics cartoon
Sanders was compared to an animated character in a Schoolhouse Rock song called "I'm Just a Bill" during a break in the vote-a-rama on the Inflation Reduction Act.
‘Entirely provoked’: China defends calling off US military talks after Nancy Pelosi’s Taiwan visit
China’s defence ministry defended its shelving of military talks with the United States in protest against House speaker Nancy Pelosi’s visit to Taipei last week, warning that Washington must bear “serious consequences”. Pelosi’s visit last week infuriated China, which regards the self-ruled island as its own...
Hear Liz Cheney's plan if Trump wins the GOP nomination
Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) says that she believes she can win her primary race against a Trump-endorsed candidate by speaking the truth to Wyoming voters.
Chris Christie says 2024 presidential race will feature Trump, Cotton, Pence, and Cruz and force GOP voters to choose between 'the party of me or the party of us'
Christie said the 2024 presidential race boils down to a simple decision for GOP voters: dwelling on Trump's 2020 grievances or plotting the future.
Missile strike kills female commander who 'boasted of how she enjoyed killing Ukrainians' and whose troops fired on civilians in Donbas as she becomes Russia's first senior woman officer to die
A Russian female commander who boasted about how she enjoyed killing Ukrainians and whose troops fired on civilians in the Donbas region has been killed in a missile strike. Lieutenant Colonel Olga 'Kursa' Kachura, 52, was killed instantly after a Ukrainian missile hit her car as she was driving in the city of Horlivka, in the Donetsk region of Ukraine.
Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now
Aug 6 (Reuters) - Russia and Ukraine accused each other on Friday of shelling Europe's biggest nuclear power plant as fighting raged again in the crucial border region of the Donbas and three more ships left ports carrying previously blockaded Ukrainian grain. read more.
Caroline Kennedy meets children of Solomon Islanders who saved JFK’s life
New US ambassador to Australia was in Honiara to mark the 80th anniversary of the Battle of Guadalcanal
