Gas line rupture closes BU 21 just inside Loop 224 in Nacogdoches

SFA buzzing with bee research study in East Texas
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - With the new semester at Stephen F. Austin University beginning in just a few weeks, the campus is buzzing in more ways than one. The SFA Biology Department is hard at work on bee research in East Texas. SFA, Sam Houston State University and the Texas...
East Texas Educators Association held their ribbon cutting today in Lindale
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The East Texas Educators Association launched in March and is working with three school districts including Sabine, Kilgore, and Lindale. Kallie Hamill is the Founder of The East Texas educator association. “We’re working to connect the classroom and the community together so that were all on...
Trial date reset for former Neches ISD principal facing criminal charges
PALESTINE, Texas (KLTV) - The trial of a former Neches ISD principal has been delayed again due to a COVID-19 infection. A representative for the Anderson County District Court indicated Kimberlyn Ann Snider’s trial date would be postponed given that one of the necessary parties has COVID-19. Snider is...
Shelby County Sheriff’s Office asking for help identifying funeral home burglary suspects
CENTER, Texas (KTRE) - A funeral home in Center was ransacked Friday night. Officials are asking the public to share information if they saw anything suspicious. The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office says Watson & Sons Funeral Home on Highway 7 East was ransacked between 8:30 p.m. Friday and 8:30 a.m. Saturday. Unknown subjects entered each office, went through all items and damaged two vehicles on the property. The subjects took multiple items from each office.
