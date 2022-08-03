Bubba Wallace has won the pole for the FireKeepers Casino 400 at Michigan, putting down a lap of 37.755 (190.703 MPH) in qualifying on Saturday to earn his first career Cup Series pole in his 171st try. Wallace was the fastest car in Group B practice and qualifying, and then beat Christopher Bell for the top spot as the final car out in the run for the pole.

MOTORSPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO