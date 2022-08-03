Read on www.foxsports.com
NASCAR world reacts to Austin Cindric’s hard hit in big Michigan crash
After a bit of a rain delay, the NASCAR Cup Series got to racing at the Michigan International Speedway. After a competition caution, the ensuing restart turned into chaos as a bunch of contenders crashed, including Daytona 500 winner Austin Cindric crashing nose first into the wall. The crash was...
Michigan Starting Lineup: August 2022 (NASCAR Cup Series)
NASCAR starting positions for Michigan International Speedway. Tomorrow, the NASCAR Cup Series takes the green flag in Brooklyn, MI. Today, the field rolls to the 2-mile oval for a round of practice and qualifying. View the Michigan starting lineup for the NASCAR Cup Series below. Michigan: Menu. ARCA: Prac/Qual |...
NASCAR Starting Lineup for Sunday's FireKeepers Casino 400 at Michigan International Speedway
The NASCAR Cup Series jumps from Indianapolis to the Irish Hills this weekend, running their only race of the season at Michigan International Speedway's two-mile oval. The 2022 FireKeepers Casino 400 marks the 23rd race of the season and one of four regular-season events left on the schedule. It’s the...
New NASCAR Cup Series team ready for debut later in 2022
A new NASCAR Cup Series organization is ready to make its debut in 2022. Who is this team and which drivers could be driving for the organization?
Bobby East: 5 Things About The NASCAR Star Murdered At 37
NASCAR star Bobby East was attacked at a gas station in Orange County, CA and died from the injuries on Wednesday, July 13 at the age of 37. The racing enthusiast was reportedly filling up his tank at a 76 station in Westminster when a transient man stabbed Bobby in the chest repeatedly. Emergency responders arrived to find Bobby with serious wounds and immediately took him to a local trauma center where he died.
NASCAR: 2022 Michigan qualifying – Full starting lineup
Keep tabs on Saturday’s qualifying session for Sunday afternoon’s NASCAR Cup Series race at Michigan International Speedway. The 23rd of 36 races on the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series schedule is the season’s lone race at Michigan International Speedway, which had hosted two races per season for 47 straight years prior to last year.
Chase Elliot, Ryan Blaney, Wiliam Byron, and Bubba Wallace talk Indianapolis Motor Speedway I NASCAR on FOX
Obviously the Indy road course finish was wild with the mayhem in Turn 1. Some perspective from Chase Elliott, Ryan Blaney, William Byron and Bubba Wallace on the pushing and shoving and the fallout.
NASCAR Cup Series results: Kevin Harvick wins at Michigan
After 65 consecutive races without a win, former champion Kevin Harvick took the lead in the final stage and won Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series race at Michigan International Speedway. Harvick finished 2.9 seconds in front of second-place Bubba Wallace. Following in the top five were Denny Hamlin, Joey Logano...
Michigan Race Results: August 6, 2022 (NASCAR Xfinity Series)
NASCAR Xfinity results from Michigan International Speedway. The NASCAR Xfinity Series is on the grid in Brooklyn, MI. The 2-mile oval of Michigan International Speedway is set to host the New Holland 250. View Michigan race results for the NASCAR Xfinity Series below. Michigan: Menu. ARCA: Prac/Qual | Race. Xfinity:...
Sunday Michigan Cup race: Start time, TV info, weather
Last August, Ryan Blaney won at Michigan International Speedway. But he already had a NASCAR Cup Series playoff ticket in his pocket thanks to a victory earlier that season at Atlanta. As the series returns to Michigan on Sunday, Blaney has not assured himself a playoff berth. He’s one of...
Michigan International Speedway Has No One to Blame But Itself for Losing a Cup Race
Who's to blame for Michigan International Speedway losing a NASCAR Cup Series race? The answer is plain to see. The post Michigan International Speedway Has No One to Blame But Itself for Losing a Cup Race appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Chase Elliott Has Won as Many Races as All the Ford Drivers Combined, Which Doesn’t Sit Well With the Manufacturer Heading to Home Turf in Michigan
Ford cars have won just four of 22 points races as NASCAR heads to Michigan International Speedway. The post Chase Elliott Has Won as Many Races as All the Ford Drivers Combined, Which Doesn’t Sit Well With the Manufacturer Heading to Home Turf in Michigan appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Another Andretti Will Make NASCAR Debut
Fresh from winning the SRX Championship, Marco Andretti revealed Sunday that he will make his NASCAR debut in October. Andretti will race in NASCAR’s Xfinity race on the Charlotte Motor Speedway infield road course, known as the ROVAL on Oct. 8. Andretti broke the news on Twitter Sunday morning....
NASCAR Cup Series at Michigan starting lineup: Bubba Wallace wins first pole of his Cup career
Bubba Wallace has won the pole for the FireKeepers Casino 400 at Michigan, putting down a lap of 37.755 (190.703 MPH) in qualifying on Saturday to earn his first career Cup Series pole in his 171st try. Wallace was the fastest car in Group B practice and qualifying, and then beat Christopher Bell for the top spot as the final car out in the run for the pole.
Nashville Practice Results: August 5, 2022 (Indycar Series)
Indycar practice results from the Nashville Street Course. This weekend, the NTT Indycar Series takes to the streets of Downtown Nashville, Tennessee. On Friday, teams rolled to the Nashville Street Course for the opening round of practice. View Nashville practice results for the Indycar Series below. Nashville Menu. TV Schedule...
FINAL LAPS: Ty Gibbs wins New Holland 250 at Michigan | NASCAR on FOX
After leading for 54 laps, Ty Gibbs won the New Holland 250 at Michigan International Speedway. Gibbs fell to 18th at one point in the race but climbed his way back to notch his fifth victory of the Xfinity series.
Kevin Harvick wins FireKeepers Casino 400 at Michigan, snaps 65-race drought
It had been nearly two full years since Kevin Harvick was in Victory Lane, but on Sunday he snapped the cold streak and won the FireKeepers Casino 400 at Michigan International Speedway. Harvick, who drove the red Busch Light Apple No. 4 Ford for Stewart-Haas Racing, outpaced pole-sitter Bubba Wallace...
Ford Performance Director Not Happy With Nascar Cup Series Losses
Ford got off to a decent start in the 2022 Nascar Cup Series season, opening with a bang as Austin Cindric’s No. 2 Mustang nabbed the Daytona 500 victory. Since then, though, The Blue Oval’s stock car racing efforts have posted mediocre results, accruing just four wins as the regular season draws to a close, trailing behind Toyota’s five wins and Chevrolet’s 13 victories. Understandably, this is not ideal, and Mark Rushbrook, global director of Ford Performance Motorsports, is not pleased.
