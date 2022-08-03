ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Motorsports

Comments / 0

Related
thecomeback.com

NASCAR world reacts to Austin Cindric’s hard hit in big Michigan crash

After a bit of a rain delay, the NASCAR Cup Series got to racing at the Michigan International Speedway. After a competition caution, the ensuing restart turned into chaos as a bunch of contenders crashed, including Daytona 500 winner Austin Cindric crashing nose first into the wall. The crash was...
MOTORSPORTS
Racing News

Michigan Starting Lineup: August 2022 (NASCAR Cup Series)

NASCAR starting positions for Michigan International Speedway. Tomorrow, the NASCAR Cup Series takes the green flag in Brooklyn, MI. Today, the field rolls to the 2-mile oval for a round of practice and qualifying. View the Michigan starting lineup for the NASCAR Cup Series below. Michigan: Menu. ARCA: Prac/Qual |...
BROOKLYN, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
Minnesota State
HollywoodLife

Bobby East: 5 Things About The NASCAR Star Murdered At 37

NASCAR star Bobby East was attacked at a gas station in Orange County, CA and died from the injuries on Wednesday, July 13 at the age of 37. The racing enthusiast was reportedly filling up his tank at a 76 station in Westminster when a transient man stabbed Bobby in the chest repeatedly. Emergency responders arrived to find Bobby with serious wounds and immediately took him to a local trauma center where he died.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
FanSided

NASCAR: 2022 Michigan qualifying – Full starting lineup

Keep tabs on Saturday’s qualifying session for Sunday afternoon’s NASCAR Cup Series race at Michigan International Speedway. The 23rd of 36 races on the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series schedule is the season’s lone race at Michigan International Speedway, which had hosted two races per season for 47 straight years prior to last year.
BROOKLYN, MI
NBC Sports

NASCAR Cup Series results: Kevin Harvick wins at Michigan

After 65 consecutive races without a win, former champion Kevin Harvick took the lead in the final stage and won Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series race at Michigan International Speedway. Harvick finished 2.9 seconds in front of second-place Bubba Wallace. Following in the top five were Denny Hamlin, Joey Logano...
MOTORSPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kyle Busch
Person
Chris Buescher
Person
Hailie Deegan
Person
Ty Gibbs
Person
John Hunter Nemechek
Person
Austin Hill
Person
Kurt Busch
Person
Brad Keselowski
Person
Corey Heim
Person
Thad Moffitt
Person
Chandler Smith
Person
Tanner Gray
Racing News

Michigan Race Results: August 6, 2022 (NASCAR Xfinity Series)

NASCAR Xfinity results from Michigan International Speedway. The NASCAR Xfinity Series is on the grid in Brooklyn, MI. The 2-mile oval of Michigan International Speedway is set to host the New Holland 250. View Michigan race results for the NASCAR Xfinity Series below. Michigan: Menu. ARCA: Prac/Qual | Race. Xfinity:...
BROOKLYN, MI
NBC Sports

Sunday Michigan Cup race: Start time, TV info, weather

Last August, Ryan Blaney won at Michigan International Speedway. But he already had a NASCAR Cup Series playoff ticket in his pocket thanks to a victory earlier that season at Atlanta. As the series returns to Michigan on Sunday, Blaney has not assured himself a playoff berth. He’s one of...
MOTORSPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Midseason Nascar#Prospect#Fox Sports
Autoweek.com

Another Andretti Will Make NASCAR Debut

Fresh from winning the SRX Championship, Marco Andretti revealed Sunday that he will make his NASCAR debut in October. Andretti will race in NASCAR’s Xfinity race on the Charlotte Motor Speedway infield road course, known as the ROVAL on Oct. 8. Andretti broke the news on Twitter Sunday morning....
MOTORSPORTS
Racing News

Nashville Practice Results: August 5, 2022 (Indycar Series)

Indycar practice results from the Nashville Street Course. This weekend, the NTT Indycar Series takes to the streets of Downtown Nashville, Tennessee. On Friday, teams rolled to the Nashville Street Course for the opening round of practice. View Nashville practice results for the Indycar Series below. Nashville Menu. TV Schedule...
NASHVILLE, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Chevrolet
NewsBreak
NASCAR
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Motorsports
fordauthority.com

Ford Performance Director Not Happy With Nascar Cup Series Losses

Ford got off to a decent start in the 2022 Nascar Cup Series season, opening with a bang as Austin Cindric’s No. 2 Mustang nabbed the Daytona 500 victory. Since then, though, The Blue Oval’s stock car racing efforts have posted mediocre results, accruing just four wins as the regular season draws to a close, trailing behind Toyota’s five wins and Chevrolet’s 13 victories. Understandably, this is not ideal, and Mark Rushbrook, global director of Ford Performance Motorsports, is not pleased.
MOTORSPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy