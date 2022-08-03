Read on fcfreepresspa.com
Linda Kay Reed obituary 1949~2022
Linda Kay Reed, 72, of Waynesboro, PA, passed away on August 6, 2022 at The Leland of Laurel Run. Born September 24, 1949 in Waynesboro, she was a daughter of the late Raymond and Mabel Robison Roof. Her beloved husband, Ray A. Reed, Sr., preceded her in death on March 6, 2007.
Carla D Harbaugh obituary 1956~2022
Mrs. Carla D Harbaugh (Koons), 65, of Orrtanna, PA passed away Friday, August 5, 2022, in the Chambersburg Hospital. Born September 14, 1956 in Waynesboro, PA, she was the daughter of the late Frank T. and Ellen Louise (Yeakle) Koons. Carla graduated from Waynesboro Area Senior High School with the...
Nichole A Klipp obituary 1981~2022
Mrs. Nichole A Klipp (Stull), 41, of Waynesboro, PA passed away Sunday morning, July 31, 2022, in the Chambersburg Hospital. Nichole was a graduate of Waynesboro Area Senior High School with the Class of 1999. She is survived by her husband, Ryan Klipp and three children, Logan Klipp, Blake Klipp...
Merle A Dice obituary 1950~2022
Merle A Dice, 71, of Shippensburg, passed away on Monday, August 1, 2022 at Holy Spirit Hospital in Camp Hill, PA. Born Wednesday, November 8, 1950 in Chambersburg, he was a son of the late Roy Jacob and Ruby Kathleen Newton Dice. Merle was the former owner and operator of...
Laura Jean Carbaugh obituary 1934~2022
Laura Jean Carbaugh, age 87, of McConnellsburg, PA, passed away on Tuesday, August 2, 2022, at the Chambersburg Hospital in Chambersburg, PA. Jean was born on December 13, 1934, in Mercersburg, PA, the daughter of the late Ernest and Kathryn Karper Bradley. Jean married the late Charles J. Carbaugh who...
Wayne Thomas Rarig obituary 1944~2022
Wayne Thomas Rarig, age 77, of Shippensburg, passed away Tuesday, August 2, 2022 at York Hospital in York. He was born October 30, 1944 in Sioux Falls, SD, as the son of the late Russell Allen and Hazel Irene (Billig) Rarig. Wayne graduated in Class of 1993 from Bloomsburg University,...
Patrick Q Cleary obituary 1974~2022
Patrick Q Cleary, 47, of Shippensburg, passed away Tuesday August 2, 2022 at home. He was born December 9, 1974 in Shippensburg a son of the late Gary Wright and Robin Terry. Mr. Cleary had served in the United States Air Force, and had worked for JLG in Shippensburg. Patrick...
Donna Cramer obituary 1942~2022
Donna Cramer, 80, passed away August 3, 2022 at home. She was born April 2, 1942 in Chambersburg, the daughter of the late LeRoy and Tressa Kriner. She is survived by two children: Nancy (Clyde, Sr.) Naugle, Larry “Buck” (Denise) Cramer; four grandchildren: Andrew, Michael, Clyde, Jr., Larry “Biff”; four great-grandchildren: Logan, Zion and Nevin Gage.
Deborah K Yeager obituary 1954~2022
Deborah K Yeager, 67, of Chambersburg, PA, passed away unexpectedly on Monday morning, August 1, 2022 at her home. Born October 7, 1954, she was a daughter of the late Kenneth and Helen Sowers Carbaugh. She was last employed at Ingram Book Company and had previously been employed at Chambersburg...
Betty Seaman Rajtik obituary 1934~2022
Betty Seaman Rajtik, 87, of Chambersburg, passed away on July 30, 2022 at Penn Hall Memory Care House in Chambersburg. Born September 28, 1934 in St. Louis, Missouri, she was the daughter of the late G. Clayton and Florence (LaRouche) Seaman. Betty was a 1952 graduate of the George Washington...
Joyce Marlyn Gladfelter obituary 1936~2022
Joyce Marlyn Gladfelter, age 85, of Gettysburg, passed away Thursday, July 28, 2022 at Gettysburg Center. She was born October 24, 1936 in Hagerstown, MD, as the daughter of the late Roger Frederick and Alice Viola (Ambrose) Munson. Joyce graduated in the Class of 1954 from Waynesboro High School in...
Mercersburg: D.L. Martin’s July Employee of the Month
The D.L. Martin Co. recognizes Dustin Summers as Employee of the Month for July. The company also recognizes John Miller and Brandi Younker for their suggestions implemented through the company’s Continual Improvement Program in July. : Franklin County: Lisa Stouffer Awarded Employee of the Month. Dustin Summers. Dustin has...
Lois I Fetterhoff obituary 1943~2022
Lois I Fetterhoff, 78, of Greencastle, PA passed away Friday, July 29, 2022 in her home. Born December 11, 1943 in Waynesboro, PA, she was the daughter of the late William and Janet Myers Daugherty. Throughout her career, Lois was employed at the Shoe Factory and Fresh Express both in...
Chambersburg: Capitol Theatre Announced Kelly C. Kozlowski As Executive Director
The Capitol Theatre Center, Chambersburg, is pleased to announce that Kelly C. Kozlowski has been named Executive Director. Kelly began her leadership role, effective August 1. 2022. : Chambersburg: Police Department and K9 Drogo Held a Demonstration for Students. Kelly C. Kozlowski. We are blessed in Franklin County to have...
Firefighters, cats injured in fire
Two firefighters and two cats were treated for injuries they received Friday in a house fire in Chambersburg. One of the cats was so seriously injured in the fire it had to be euthanized. A third cat, as well as five legally-owned raccoons, also perished in the fire, according to social media reports. The house was a total loss.
Julia Marie Weishaar obituary 1948~2022
Julia Marie Weishaar, 74, Old Route 30, Biglerville, PA passed away on Saturday, July 30, 2022 at her home surrounded by her family. Julia was born June 16, 1948 in Gettysburg, PA the daughter of the late Clarence and Maria Smith Keller. She is survived by her husband of 53 years, Frank Weishaar.
To Dave, With Love – Living and Loving Through Grief
This health expert of 43 years has learned a thing or two about healing from grief—knowledge that the world desperately needs at this time in our history. Charlene has delivered newborns who opened their eyes to the brightness of this world and closed the eyes of patients on their deathbeds. Death seems both fair and unfair, depending on the circumstance. Grief is the price of love.
Earl Kassel “Pete” Johnson 1937~2022
Mr. Earl Kassel “Pete” Johnson, 84, of Greencastle, PA, a beloved husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather, passed away after a brief illness, on Saturday, July 30, 2022 in his home, surrounded by his loving family. Born August 24, 1937 in Chambersburg, PA, he was the son of the...
Book Drive Ended, Sale Coming September 17th
A letter from Ellen Gigliotti, President of Friends of Legal Services. The book drive for the 36th Annual Friends of Legal Services Book Sale has now ended. We want to thank the local merchants and offices that acted as donation sites, and everyone who so generously donated such an abundance of wonderful books, both during the book drive and on our two big Book Drop-Off Days in May.
William K “Bill” Ernst obituary 1942~2022
William K “Bill” Ernst, 80, of Mercersburg, PA died July 28, 2022 at his home. Born January 4, 1942 in Mercersburg, he was a son of the late Kenneth W. and Esther I. (Lowans) Ernst. Bill attended Claylick Elementary School and James Buchanan high School, Mercersburg. As a...
