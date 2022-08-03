Read on www.emporiagazette.com
City of Topeka starts redistricting process
TOPEKA (KSNT) – The redistricting of Topeka following the 2020 Census started Thursday when representatives from each of the nine Topeka City Council districts met for the first time. The City of Topeka staff has prepared two draft proposal maps that redistricting commissioners can use, or develop their own maps. However, commissioners must follow rules […]
Dinkel addresses the races for seats in the Kansas House
Two Junction City Commissioners are vying for seats in the Kansas House of Representatives, Jeff Underhill and Nathan Butler. Underhill is running unopposed on the ballot for the 65th District seat while Butler was the top vote-getter ahead of John Seibel Tuesday night in the 68th District Republican primary election count. However in that race involving portions of Morris, Geary and Riley counties the votes have to be canvassed and provisional ballots reviewed before final official results can be released. Michael Seymour II, Democrat, will meet the winner in the November general election.
Lane Massey named new City Administrator in Spring Hill
Assistant Emporia City Manager Lane Massey will be assuming a new role in a new city later this month. The City of Emporia announced via a news release Friday Massey has accepted the position of city administrator in Spring Hill. He will assume his new duties beginning Aug. 15. Massey...
Greenwood County election results
Greenwood County saw a total of 1,960 ballots cast, with Democrats casting 274, Republicans casting 1,534, and nonpartisan voters casting 152 ballots.
City of Emporia, Emporia Police Department seeking animal control officer
The Emporia Police Department currently has two full-time officers that volunteer for additional shifts as part time animal control officers who respond to the increase in animal related concerns among community members. The city of Emporia is currently hiring for a full time Animal Control Officer. This position would effectively...
Masks to remain optional in Topeka Public Schools
TOPEKA (KSNT) – Masks will be optional for students in the USD 501 school district this upcoming school year. The Topeka Public Schools Board of Education discussed health and safety at the last board meeting. They have confirmed masks will remain optional, and the cleaning mitigation safety measures will continue. The Kansas Department of Health and […]
Historic vote count seen in Shawnee County
TOPEKA (KSNT) – Shawnee County Election Commissioner Andrew Howell agreed the voter turnout for Tuesday’s primary election was historic. “Certainly the largest turnout since I’ve been here for an even year, governor primary, very big turnout,” Howell told KSNT 27 News Wednesday morning. Howell predicted after the final count Shawnee County will see 55%. In […]
Pats on the back
EDITOR’S NOTE: Each week, The Gazette salutes those who make Emporia and the surrounding area a better place to live and work. The following folks deserve a pat on the back ... The 46.35% of registered voters who participated in Tuesday’s primary election. That’s an incredible turnout for a...
USD 383 addresses shift away from using “Indians” on athletic uniforms
The Manhattan-Ogden School Board spent some time Wednesday getting some clarity as to why the district has moved away from using “Indians” in some of its branding on athletic uniforms. The issue was brought up by Board President Curt Herrman, at the request of board member Brandy Santos....
Kansas ballots will have post-election audit
TOPEKA (KSNT) – A random selection of Tuesday’s 2022 Primary races will be audited in accordance with Kansas statutes, according to the Kansas Secretary of State. In accordance with the statute, “…the county election officer shall conduct a manual audit or tally of each vote cast, regardless of the method of voting, in 1% of […]
Lyon County Fair Carnival Opening Night
The Lyon County Fair is officially underway with the opening of the carnival Thursday night. Crowds of folks turned out to play games and enjoy the rides. The first grandstand event of the fair is the Ranch Rodeo, set for 7 p.m. Saturday. Tickets for grandstand events can be purchased...
Next vote wins? Commissioner race 'very close'
The only primary race in Chase County this year came down to Cedar Point vs. Matfield Green; and one skinny vote. Unofficial results from Tuesday’s Kansas Primary show Rick Robinson received 146 votes for District 1 Commissioner. Alan Phipps had 145.
Denim and Diamonds shatters prior fundraising record
Shortly before the Denim and Diamonds signature event Friday, administrators at Newman Regional Health hinted at a record fundraising total. And that’s exactly what they got. And it wasn’t even close. The early total is $203,000, topping last year’s prior record by $80,000, and the final total could...
Massey takes job in Spring Hill
Assistant city manager Lane Massey is heading to Spring Hill. Massey will take the position of Spring Hill's city administration beginning Aug. 15. “This was a difficult decision for me because I have loved my job and have enjoyed working with a great staff and governing body," Massey said in a written statement .
NWOSU Says Campus Police Chief Is 'No Longer' Employed After Arrest In Kansas
Northwestern Oklahoma State University officials said its police chief is no longer employed at the school following an arrest in Kansas. According to WIBW in Topeka, Kansas, John Caviness was arrested Sunday in Wabaunsee County on child abuse, resisting arrest, aggravated battery and battery complaints. The station said Caviness was...
Potential fire call south of Emporia leads to discovery of another issue
A call for a potential fire south of Emporia led a totally different issue Sunday morning. Emporia and Olpe fire departments were called to 1035 Road 135, about three miles south of Emporia, just before 9:45 am. Emporia Fire Battalion Chief Eron Steinlage says no fire was discovered, but there was a noticeable smell of what turned out to be sewer gas.
Topeka Woman Arrested For Murder Of Topeka Man In Chanute
The Kansas Bureau of Investigation, with the assistance of the Chanute Police Department, the Neosho County Sheriff’s Office, the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office, the Neosho County Attorney’s Office, the Kansas Highway Patrol, and the US Marshals, have arrested a woman connected to the death of Blake Pearson.
High demand for meat impacting local butchers
KSNT (TOPEKA)- Since the start of the pandemic there has been a push to get back to buying local, and now across the country, local butchers are having a hard time keeping up with the demand. Drew Forester, owner of Fairview Farms, a local butcher in Topeka, told 27 News he is currently booked out […]
Primeaux probation revoked; back behind bars
The second search for a wanted man in Lyon County took a bit longer than the first. Lyon County Crime Stoppers announced Thursday that John Primeaux, 54, had been recaptured. The news came six days after he became a “Featured Friday Felon” on Facebook for a second time.
