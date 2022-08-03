Read on wdbr.com
Springfield Police recover drugs and guns
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Springfield law enforcement served a search warrant on Friday that resulted in drugs and weapons being recovered and a man being arrested. Officials said the Springfield Police Department’s Pro-Active Crime Unit and Emergency Response Team served a search warrant at 232 East Pine Street. They recovered 19 grams of crack cocaine, […]
wmay.com
foxillinois.com
hoiabc.com
Over 200 grams of crack cocaine seized in Peoria arrest
PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - A man was arrested and more than 200 grams of crack cocaine was seized after police executed a search warrant at a Peoria home Thursday afternoon. 53-year-old Mikeren D. Turner was arrested for Distribution of a Controlled Substance and Unlawful Possession of a Controlled...
wdbr.com
Woman killed in auto crash
A 30 year old Springfield woman was killed this morning in an automobile accident. It happened around 4:30 in the 800 block of West Monroe. The woman was pronounced dead at the scene. The identity of the deceased is being withheld pending next of kin notification. An autopsy is scheduled...
Central Illinois Proud
Do you know this man? Thief wanted in Washington, IL
WASHINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — A man is wanted for theft of a lawn mower at a repair shop in Washington. Washington Police Department posted this photo on Facebook Sunday morning asking for the public’s help in identifying the man. “We’d sure like your help identifying this Wieland’s Lawn...
hoiabc.com
Pizza delivery driver robbed Thursday in Peoria
PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - A pizza delivery driver was making a delivery Thursday when he was robbed, Peoria Police said. Police say the armed robbery occurred at around 11:41 a.m. Thursday in the 2600 block of West Malone. The driver told police that as he was making a...
Central Illinois Proud
Person rescued from structure fire in Bloomington Sunday
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — One person who was reportedly inside a structure when it caught fire has been evacuated from the building. The Bloomington Fire Department responded to a structure fire on Harry Dr. around 9:15 a.m. Sunday, with one person reportedly inside the structure. Several fire engines and...
Taylorville Police warns against scams
TAYLORVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — The Taylorville Police Department is reminding people to stay alert to scams. In a Facebook post, Taylorville Police said they received a report of a suspicious call from someone claiming to be an Ameren official. Police officers believed the call was a scam according to information provided by the receiver. This is […]
1470 WMBD
Peoria man arrested on drug charges
PEORIA, Ill. – A Peoria man is jailed after he was caught allegedly trying to sell drugs. Peoria police say Mikeren Turner, 53, faces charges of both Possession and Distribution of a Controlled Substance. Investigators say a search around 12:36 P.M. Thursday of Turner’s home on West Callender Avenue,...
advantagenews.com
More convictions in theft ring
The Madison County State’s Attorney has announced additional convictions in a tri-county theft ring. 36-year-old Larry Thompson pled guilty in two recent cases that authorities say were part of a ring of residential burglaries and stolen vehicles in Madison, Jersey, and Macoupin counties. Thompson, along with seven others, was...
1470 WMBD
Two arrested for Pekin attempted murder
PEKIN, Ill. – Two people are now in custody in Tazewell County for allegedly beating and attempting to rob an elderly Pekin resident last month. Pekin Police say prosecutors have charged Gage Burgess, 21, and Savanna McKinley, 18, with Attempted First-Degree Murder, Armed Robbery, and Aggravated Battery. Police say...
wlds.com
Springfield PD Search For Missing Teen
UPDATE 9PM: Zowee has been located and is safe. Springfield authorities are searching for information regarding a missing teen. 15 year old Zowee Elizabeth Miller was last seen near Iles Park with a black backpack and a skateboard on foot on July 30th. Family members on Facebook believe she may have been approached by an older man in a black SUV.
No one injured in Litchfield building collapse
The Litchfield Illinois Fire Department and other responders assisted in a partial building collapse Aug. 6, 2022. All occupants inside the building were accounted for.
28 percent of Decatur shooting victims are kids, teenagers
‘Stand up and say it’: A police chief’s plea to bring shooters to justice & the patterns behind the teens pulling the trigger DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — More than a quarter of gun violence victims in the City of Decatur this year have been 17 or younger (11 out of 40), according to Police Chief […]
Springfield woman dies after car crash
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — A 30-year-old woman died in Springfield after a car crash Friday morning. According to Sangamon County Coroner Jim Allmon, the woman died near West Monroe Street and South Glenwood Avenue at around 4:30 a.m. She was pronounced dead at the scene. An autopsy is scheduled for Friday. The coroner and Springfield […]
1470 WMBD
Fire damages East Peoria restaurant
EAST PEORIA, Ill. – Fire has closed an East Peoria eatery, just prior to lunch time Thursday. East Peoria firefighters were called to “The Original Wonderdog” in Fondulac Plaza around 11:00 a.m. for what employees told 25 News was a small fire in the kitchen that blew up quickly.
Springfield Fire Department warns of texting scam
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The Springfield Fire Department is warning the community about an ongoing scam it recently became aware of. The scam is in the form of text messages advertising SFD shirts for sale. Chief Brandon Blough said the SFD will never try to solicit or sell anything by text or direct call; the […]
Herald & Review
What you missed this week in notable Decatur and Macon County crimes and court cases
This week's local crime and court updates from Herald and Review. (10) updates to this series since Updated 3 hrs ago.
