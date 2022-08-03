A beloved dish from Beijing to Burbank, chop suey is a Chinese chicken and vegetable dish even American presidents have grown to love. Despite its irresistible flavor profile, the hearty meal's origins are shrouded in mystery, political scandal, and racial injustice. Some tall tales tell the story of a Chinese diplomat in 1896 New York City who aimed to make authentic Chinese food more accessible to his American guests—chicken and vegetables it was! Another version of history sees drunk miners stumble into a Chinese-American restaurant at closing time where a scrappy, albeit annoyed, chef whipped up what little was left of the dinner rush – chicken and vegetables. Among the many fables that make up its origins, history notes in 1904, an American man from San Francisco named Lem Sen asserted he invented chop suey while working in a bohemian restaurant. A bold claim indeed, Sen took it one step further to say the resourceful dish was wholly American – as American as pork and beans. Sen wouldn't settle for word-of-mouth. He needed his claim legitimized, so he opened a lawsuit demanding every Chinese eatery serving chop suey remove the item from its menu and pay him for his intellectual property.

LAW ・ 2 DAYS AGO