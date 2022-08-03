Read on www.mashed.com
Easy Pickled Beets Recipe
Beets may not be the first vegetable you think about whipping up as a side dish, but the dark red root's sweet and earthy flavor pairs well with just about every protein, sharp cheeses, and other veggies, too. Plus, according to Healthline, it's a powerhouse food that may help improve heart, brain, and digestive health while fighting inflammation. But if you're not sure how to whip up a batch of beets, there's nothing complicated about it — an easy pickled beets recipe that requires very few ingredients is the perfect way to add beets to your menu. "I love how easy this recipe is and how much flavor comes from just a few ingredients," says Miriam Hahn, recipe developer and health coach. "This is my favorite way to eat beets, which are loaded with antioxidants, vitamins, and minerals."
The Summer Party Dish Andrew Zimmern Swears By
Planning a summer shindig at your place? Grab your rock salt and painter's tape (yes, you read that right) because Andrew Zimmern is about to school us in how to make a delicious pork belly appetizer to wow guests at your next get-together. In a June 2 tweet, the chef, restaurateur, and former host of "Bizarre Foods" suggested an idea we think works year-round: Crispy Pork Belly Bites.
Cheerios Brought Back A Limited-Edition Flavor That Not Everyone Is Ready For
Fans of this oaty "O," however, might have to be adventurous sorts to try whatever all the new variations General Mills has thrown at them over the years. While most might be familiar with the original, Honey Nut, Apple Cinnamon, and Multi-grain members of the Cheerios family, there is a bevy of lesser-known cousins that make up this eclectic family tree. But not all of them have gotten glowing responses.
People Are Melting Like Butter Over The 'Corn Kid'
When you're young, discovering your favorite foods can be a truly magical experience. It can be like an entire new world has opened up to you, and you just want to re-live the experience of eating whatever it is that hits your taste buds in just the right way. For...
Are Pickle S'mores Really A Thing Now?
Summer won't be here for long and what better way to celebrate the close of the warm and bright season than by digging your teeth into a gooey chocolate-filled s'more around a campfire with family and friends? Even if you can't build a billowy fire in your backyard, oven-baked smores are just as delicious.
Why You Should Think Twice About The Cherry Pie Filling At Cold Stone
Cold Stone Creamery has been a major competitor known for tasty ice cream since its inception in 1988, per the company's website. Founded by Donald and Susan Southerland, the frozen dessert chain creates all of its ice creams in-house, making it super simple to request exactly what your taste buds require from the base to those all-important mix-ins. As the brand revealed via PR Newswire, the most popular flavors in 2020 (in order) were Cake Batter™, Chocolate, French Vanilla, Sweet Cream, Cheesecake, Coffee, Strawberry, Mint, Classic Cookie Dough, and Cotton Candy. In January 2022, the company began offering its first vegan flavor, Silk Chocolate Almondmilk, a collaboration with Silk brand dairy-free milk (per VegNews).
The Time Stouffer's Owned A Penthouse Restaurant
Stouffer's is probably not a name many people associate with high-society settings nowadays, but history tells a different story. The brand that is best known for its frozen entree line used to be known for restaurants. It even provided a venue for celebrities to rub elbows in one of the world's most famous cities. Stouffer's website says the company opened its first restaurant in 1924, decades before it focused on frozen meals. By the middle of the 1950s, Stouffer's was selling the frozen entrees that would define its legacy. But it had also begun opening fancy eateries in high-profile buildings, according to the Cleveland Historical Society.
Southern Fried Corn Recipe
While some fried corn recipes call for actually deep-frying corn on the cob, this recipe is a simpler, easier preparation of pan-fried corn kernels. Recipe developer Kate Shungu likes to make it from fresh corn, but if this vegetable is out of season or you just don't feel like shucking and cutting the kernels off the cob, she does say you can use the frozen kind.
Classic Coconut Cream Pie Recipe
There is nothing better than a summer barbecue party surrounded by family and friends, and a true summer gathering would be remiss without dessert. Whether it is a scoop of sorbet, peach cobbler, berry crisp, popsicles, or perhaps a refreshing coconut cream pie, dessert always has a place at the party.
Giada De Laurentiis' Lemon Zest Tip Is Confusing TikTok
Giada De Laurentiis is definitely a fan of lemon. From De Laurentiis' twist on lemon spaghetti to the lemony recipe a TikToker provided her for a lemon coconut sorbet to her dried lemons in the style of Instagrammer @auntraffy, the celebrity chef has a clear penchant for this citrus. Perhaps one Instagram commenter put it best when they wrote, "Wow! She really loves her lemons!!" Agreed. In fact, the Food Network star revealed to Bon Appétit that lemons are among her weekly grocery shopping staples that fill her cart, and we get it. This yellow fruit is so bright and such a refreshing flavor to add to many a dish and beverage, how could you not love the lemon?
Why Were 1950s Cookbooks So Focused On Jell-O?
What's the first thing that comes to mind when someone mentions the 1950s? Historians could tell you all about the revitalization of the middle-class or the baby boom, the advent of television, or the birth of rock and roll. While these are all interesting events, the 1950s is also known for revolutionizing how we prepare our food.
When Will Hostess' 'Pop-Able' Bouncers Hit Stores?
Supply chain issues have been making headlines for some time now, and shortages may even be cause for concern when it comes to Halloween candy this year (via Washington Post). For Hostess, making a lineup of baked goods that have a shorter shelf life than other snacks makes things especially challenging. Hostess Brands president and chief executive officer Andrew P. Callahan explained, "So we're not one of those categories that have catch-up in inventory. So we ship real time. As far as the supply chain fragility is concerned, we still have some disruptions" (via Food Business News).
Why TikTok Doesn't Think Costco's Irish Whiskey Holds Up
Costco is frequently praised for its store brand, Kirkland, which is skilled at emulating name brands for a fraction of the price. Many Kirkland signature products are better than other brand name products, such as granola, tuna, batteries, and olive oil which are lauded as being outstanding choices for the budget shopper. Some Kirkland booze has also been commended for being superior, but some are saying its whiskey actually leaves much to be desired.
Twin Peaks Aims For The Early Crowd With Its New Menu Items
Twin Peaks restaurant is known for its picturesque mountain lodge setting, 29-degree beer, and scantily clad female servers. Its motto is "Eats. Drinks. Scenic Views" and the restaurant aims to deliver on all fronts. Twin Peaks revamped its alcoholic beverage offerings in 2021 to highlight top-shelf liquor and wine. And all of its whiskey cocktails are served over a spherical ice ball, ensuring you can enjoy your cocktail without it getting watered down (via FSR).
How A Lawsuit Made People Believe Chop Suey Was American
A beloved dish from Beijing to Burbank, chop suey is a Chinese chicken and vegetable dish even American presidents have grown to love. Despite its irresistible flavor profile, the hearty meal's origins are shrouded in mystery, political scandal, and racial injustice. Some tall tales tell the story of a Chinese diplomat in 1896 New York City who aimed to make authentic Chinese food more accessible to his American guests—chicken and vegetables it was! Another version of history sees drunk miners stumble into a Chinese-American restaurant at closing time where a scrappy, albeit annoyed, chef whipped up what little was left of the dinner rush – chicken and vegetables. Among the many fables that make up its origins, history notes in 1904, an American man from San Francisco named Lem Sen asserted he invented chop suey while working in a bohemian restaurant. A bold claim indeed, Sen took it one step further to say the resourceful dish was wholly American – as American as pork and beans. Sen wouldn't settle for word-of-mouth. He needed his claim legitimized, so he opened a lawsuit demanding every Chinese eatery serving chop suey remove the item from its menu and pay him for his intellectual property.
Reddit Is Losing It Over A Beer Brand Sold At Whole Foods
If you are a fan of Belgian beer or have been experiencing a moment of curiosity, you might find Reddit's take on a brew sold at Whole Foods of interest. Belgian beer, per Lonely Planet, is an important part of the country's culture. While we have our fair share of breweries in the U.S., Belgium is home to the largest brewery in the world. The travel site goes on to explain that the unique nature of a Belgian beer is tied to the influence and collective alcohol knowledge of the countries that surround it. Additionally, the yeasts, spices, and fruits that are used in Belgian beers give these ales their unique personalities and tastes.
Fresh Asian Cucumber Salad Recipe
It's no secret that we should be eating more vegetables, but sometimes it can be challenging. Most of the time, without a lot of effort, vegetables are bland and boring. We don't know about you, but we are always looking for tasty ways to enjoy eating them. There is no better solution than adding a zesty, flavorful dressing to a quick salad that comes together in less than 20 minutes.
How The Vegetable Martini Became London's Trendiest Drink
The summer heat is becoming unbearable almost everywhere in the world. Yes, we know climate change is real — just look at the temperatures of 104 degrees Fahrenheit that have been recorded in six locations in the United Kingdom in July of 2022 (via The Washington Post). One of those locations is London, the city of fog that now seems more likely to be called the city of scorching heat. Luckily, there are many classic cocktail bars in London so people can keep themselves refreshed and indulge in alcoholic mixers in a cool setting.
Dutch Oven Whole Wheat Bread Recipe
Have you ever wanted to bake your own whole wheat bread? Well you're in luck: This no-knead recipe requires only a few minutes of hands-on work. Instead of endlessly kneading or getting out your clunky stand mixer, you can simply stir the ingredients together and let the dough sit. It can be prepped the night before, allowing the loaf to rise overnight. After only 40 minutes in the oven, you will have fresh whole wheat bread.
Instant Pot Boiled Peanuts Recipe
Have you ever tried boiled peanuts? If not, it may be because you're from the wrong region of the U.S. These salty snacks hail from the southern states, and they're typically enjoyed on road trips as they're often sold at roadside stands. While chowing down on soft, boiled peanuts may sound odd, you may be hooked when you give them a try.
