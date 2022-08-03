Bold & Beautiful’s Darin Brooks and Kelly Kruger Hilariously Answer an Age-Old Question: ‘How Can They Forget a Kid?’

Read on soaps.sheknows.com
Young & Restless’ Christian Jules LeBlanc Sends a Heartfelt Message to Fans: ‘I Can’t Talk Too Long, ‘Cause I’ll Get Emotional’
“It’s been difficult in the most marvelous way.”. The Young and the Restless vet Christian Jules LeBlanc (Michael) is not only one of daytime’s favorites but is currently starring as Big Daddy in Cat on a Hot Tin Roof at the Theatre at St. Clement’s in New York City. He recently took some time out before a matinee to give fans a video tour of his dressing room, as well as one of the third oldest off-Broadway houses.
Gabrielle Union Shares New Family Photos With Daughter Kaavia: ‘My Heart Is Full’
Click here to read the full article. It can be hard to get toddlers to pose or smile for pictures, but Gabrielle Union makes it look easy. She just posted new family photos on Instagram, and her 3-year-old daughter Kaavia James is an absolute star! “My Is Heart Full 🖤🖤🖤,” the Bring It On star captioned the photos which feature her, her husband Dwyane Wade, and their daughter Kaavia. Wade is dressed in a matching tan button-down-and-shorts combo, while holding Kaavia. She’s wearing a white tank top and a red-and-black plaid skirt and making the cutest cheer pose. She has one...
Young & Restless Preview: Adam Is Offered a Chance to ‘Give the Middle Finger to His Family and Piss Off Victor’
Young & Restless viewers are well aware that even when Adam is down, he is by no means out. And the week of August 8, right when he’s at his lowest, a new opportunity is presented to him on a silver platter. It’s Always Darkest Before the Dawn.
Her Life in Pictures: As the Daughter of Bold & Beautiful’s Rena Sofer Turns 17, Look Back at Unforgettable Moments, From Her First Dance Class to Rocking Like Eddie Van Halen
On August 5, 2005, the CBS actress and her husband welcomed their daughter, a little girl named Avalon Leone Bookstaver. Join us as we send a big birthday shoutout to the youngest daughter of The Bold and the Beautiful’s Rena Sofer (Quinn) and her husband Sanford Bookstaver! And as a way to mark Avalon Leone Bookstaver’s 17th milestone, we compiled various memories below that her soap star mom has shared throughout the years…
Ashley Graham Went on a Road Trip With Three Kids Under Age 3: 'Prayers Up'
Click here to read the full article. Ashley Graham — supermodel, queen of body positivity and speaker of truth regarding all things motherhood — has her hands (and heart) full as a mom. The Knix apparel rep and her husband, Justin Ervin, are parents to sons Issac, 2 and twin sons, 7-month-old Malachi and Roman. Recently, Graham just found herself in a tricky situation as mom to three kids under age 3, and moms of multiple kids everywhere can instantly sympathize. “Going on a road trip with 3 under 3,” Graham wrote in a text overlay in her Aug. 3 Instagram...
Mother feels pop as ‘parasite’ crawls out of eyelid ‘like scene from horror film’
A woman was left with "the worst pain she had ever felt" from a "parasite" that burrowed into her eyelid.Louise Edwards woke up on 22 July with what she described as a spot above the skin on her right eye.Ms Edwards , of Allerton, Liverpool, thought she had been bitten by a bug but sought medical treatment after the wound got bigger.The 34-year-old mother went to St Paul's Eye Hospital in Royal Liverpool Hospital the following day and was sent home with antibiotics.Acting on the advice of a neighbour, Ms Edwards said she then used boiling water to...
Goat gives birth to offspring with 'human-like' features
A goat gave birth to a baby with a rare "humanoid" appearance in the Cachar district of the north-eastern state of Assam in India. This incident took place in Gangapur village in Dholai Vidhan Sabha Constituency in December 2021. Shankar Das, who owns the goat, was left stunned by the turn of events.
David Beckham & Romeo Look More Like Twins Than Father & Son in This New Photo
Click here to read the full article. Have you ever seen a post on the ‘Gram that caused you to do a double take so severe you nearly experienced whiplash? Well, that’s what happened to us when we saw this new photo of David Beckham and his 19-year-old son Romeo Beckham. David’s wife Victoria took to Instagram and shared a new snapshot of the father-son duo, who are basically each other’s lookalikes at this point. Don’t believe us? See for yourself! In the snapshot, which you can see below, David and Romeo sit side-by-side and smile brightly for the camera. As...
Young & Restless Murder Investigation Is an Open Invitation to Bring Back a Classic Character — But There’s a ‘But’
Chance could use a little help in Genoa City’s latest investigation. We don’t need an excuse to want to see Doug Davidson back on The Young and the Restless but when storylines call for the Chief of Police’s involvement, fans remember that Paul Williams is absent from the canvas. Currently, the Genoa City PD is investigating Ashland’s “accident” and with Rey gone, Chance is heading up the case.
General Hospital’s Backstage ‘Feud’ Intensifies: ‘Good Luck Trying to Find Somebody Else’
Maurice Benard and Marcus Coloma have dropped a new chapter of their real-life dramedy. If you haven’t already heard, you may want to read our original article on the highly entertaining “feud” that’s going on behind the scenes at General Hospital. As it got underway, Maurice Benard (Sonny) was giving Marcus Coloma (Nikolas) such a cold shoulder that he could’ve gotten frostbite.
Nick Drops a Bomb on Sharon — and Chance Catches Nick and Victoria at an Inopportune Time
At Newman Enterprises, Victoria asks Billy what he’s doing there — he’s supposed to be in Los Angeles. Billy heard Ashland died and came back for the kids. Lily gets it. He figures Victoria’s burying herself in work. She insists she’s fine. Billy says if she won’t tell him how she’s feeling, maybe she can at least tell him what the hell happened.
This Little Detail in Brittany Mahomes's New Family Portrait Shows What a Proud Mama She Is
Click here to read the full article. Brittany Mahomes wears the sweetest tribute to her daughter, 1-year-old Sterling. Her husband, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, shared a photo of himself, Sterling and Brittany, and we couldn’t help but notice Brittany’s necklace. It features her little one’s name in script and is the perfect subtle keepsake (P.S. you can get your own version of the necklace here!) Patrick captioned the photo: “Family ❤️” His wife responded in the comment section, “My favorite humans😍❤️.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Patrick Mahomes II (@patrickmahomes) People were loving this adorable family...
Martha Stewart's 81st Birthday Involved a Stunning Selfie & 'A Bit Too Much' Wine at Celebratory Lunch
Click here to read the full article. Martha Stewart isn’t slowing down one bit in her 80s. In fact, she might have celebrated a little too hard on her 81st birthday, but she isn’t complaining at all — instead, she gave us a glorious selfie. The lifestyle guru is an expert at the Instagram thirst-trap and she’s so good at it that Gen Z should take notes from Stewart (we are talking about that sexy poolside shot). This year, she went in for a close-up where she gives a slight pout and a soulful gaze at the camera. She knows how...
Halle Berry‘s New Vibrant Hairstyle Shows How Free Spirited She Is — & It's Her Most Daring Look Yet
Click here to read the full article. Halle Berry just made our hearts skip a beat with her newest, daring hairdo. On Aug 4, Berry and her longtime love, Van Hunt went on a date night to see a UFC boxing match between Eric Priest and Cory Conner. While she looked amazing in her cozy outfit topped with a striking chiffon blouse, all eyes were on her brand-new hairstyle. Berry has been experimenting with her personal style lately, and we love it. Recently, she proudly showed off her natural curls in a beachside photo, which she did again for the UFC...
General Hospital’s Cynthia Watros Shares a Series of Photos of Her Daughter That Will Make You Do an About-Face
Talent clearly runs in the family. Lots of actors share with their Instagram followers photos of their children. But few and far between are the ones that share — or even could share — photos like the ones that Cynthia Watros did earlier this week. In picture after...
General Hospital’s Vanessa Marcil Has the Perfect Response to a Maurice Benard Scammer Who Clearly Has No Clue Who She Is
Sonny and Brenda’s portrayers knew just what to say!. Here’s a little pro tip: When scamming folks, try to have some idea of who you’re scamming before you move in for the kill. If, for instance, you’re impersonating someone who actually knows the person you’re claiming to be representing, you might want to steer clear of them. Here’s a second pro tip: Don’t scam people!
Meghan Markle's 41st Birthday Celebration Was Exactly the Kind of Quiet Affair It's Hard to Enjoy as a Royal
Click here to read the full article. Meghan Markle’s 41st birthday on Aug. 4 wasn’t some grand affair — it was reportedly low-key and quiet. While that may sound boring to some people, it was exactly the way the Duchess of Sussex wanted to celebrate her big day. While her press representative didn’t give many details about her birthday, they did tell Us Weekly, “The Duchess is enjoying a lovely birthday this year with her family and dear friends.” Now that she and Prince Harry are happily ensconced in their Montecito community, known for its privacy despite its A-list neighbors, the...
Brooke Flips Her Lid When Deacon Shows up at Her Place Right Before Ridge Is Due Home
On the Forrester jet, Finn, Steffy and Taylor laugh as Finn says the kids are asleep and Ridge is pinned under them, also asleep. As Steffy and Finn kiss, Taylor enthuses that she is so happy — this is a milestone for their family! As the flight continues, Taylor relives the kiss with Ridge in her mind and smiles. Steffy notices and questions her.
Bold & Beautiful Shocker: What Zende Has Been Doing During Steffy and Finn’s Reunion Just Might Rock the Forresters to Their Core
He may be more than just another handsome face after all. It’s been a while since The Bold and the Beautiful caught us up with Zende. Quite a while, to be exact. That got us to wondering: What the heck has he been up to while the entire show has revolved around Steffy and Finn’s reunion and Sheila’s reign of terror?
Absolutely Nobody Believes Esme Is Really Dead on General Hospital — Plus, the One Thing That Needs to Not Happen In Willow’s Storyline
This week on General Hospital, Trina’s trial finally concluded, but it was Esme’s fall that was the real shocker. Willow finally got the news we were all expecting, and Sasha had her biggest meltdown yet. Other than that, the week ended on a slow note with a bunch of storylines we only occasionally get to see.
