An Oklahoman Shares Encounter With Transphobia

A local Trans non-binary person said they were verbally assaulted while walking out of a convenience store.

Kaitlynn Kilgannon said when they were leaving the store, a man approached them and verbally assaulted them..

"He looked at me and said I can't wait until it's legal for me to begin killing people like you." Kilgannon said. "I always thought that if I experienced that, that I would be strong and I would tell the person off but when it happens it is a whole different story."

After the incident, Kilgannon shared the story on TikTok.

"I got in my car and I drove across the street and I spent 30 minutes just having a breakdown," they said. "Until I thought people need to know that this happening."

Kaitlyn also said this has happened before.

"I have dents on the top of my car that look like hail because they were throwing metal objects at my car," they said. "Because I have pride flags."

Kilgannon said making a report wouldn't change anything, and an OSBI report shows very few hate crimes against LGBTQ+ are reported.

Kilgannon also said they want to make a difference by sharing stories and relating to people going through similar struggles.

"Since then, I have been very big on being open about who I am," they said. "Being open about every aspect of my life because I don't want anyone to ever feel alone. I know it is a bad place to be."

Kilgannon's advice for all Oklahomans is to learn about those around them.

"Get to know your community, get to know your neighbors and take care of each other," they said.

Kilgannon said for those who are looking for support, PFLAG Oklahoma City and the Trevor Project are two organizations that can offer help.