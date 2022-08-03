More than just the Grammys: 40-plus more La. artists join Recording Academy ranks

Read on www.theadvocate.com
Why is there a white pelican on Louisiana's flag instead of a brown one? Curious Louisiana finds out.
Sometimes it's just a simple case of aesthetics: A white figure is easy to see on a blue background. The figure in this case, is a glowing white mother pelican tearing her breast to feed her young against a backdrop of blue on Louisiana's state flag. Gov. W.W. Heard specified the color scheme in 1912, when setting the flag's criteria.
News about LSU boot camp, name and ownership change for concrete company, new offices for Paul Davis Restoration
Ricchiuti to speak at New Orleans Chamber luncheon Aug. 19. The New Orleans Chamber will hold its Third Quarter Business Luncheon at 11 a.m. Aug. 19 in the Sheraton New Orleans Grand Ballroom, 500 Canal St. Peter Ricchiuti, founder and director of Burkenroad Reports and a business professor at the...
Latter & Blum leads real estate industry with professionalism, growth and listening to people’s needs
For more than 100 years, Latter & Blum has served the real estate needs of Louisiana families and business owners. Here, Latter & Blum Acadiana Managing Broker Lori McCarthy talks about the company’s history, values and staying up-to-date with the industry. How long has Latter & Blum been in...
Committee of 100 adds member, McGlinchey Stafford attorneys recognized
Eighteen attorneys from McGlinchey Stafford and eight practice areas have been recognized by Chambers USA. Rodolfo J. “Rudy” Aguilar Jr., Samuel A. Bacot, J. Patrick Beauchamp, Stephen P. Beiser, Magdalen Blessey Bickford, Rudy J. Cerone, Douglas Charnas, Katherine Conklin, Mark Edelman, G. Dewey Hembree III, Ronnie Johnson, Christine Lipsey, Jean-Paul Perrault, Michael H. Rubin, Robert Savoie, S. Jess Sperry, H. Hunter Twiford III and Lauren Ybarra were recognized by the legal research directory.
Smiley: Back when body art wasn't cool
Years ago if you saw anyone with a tattoo you'd figure "sailor" or "convict." These days even the world's most fashionable bodies are inked up. Conaway "Connie" Saux, of Gretna, recalls the days before tattoos were regarded as acceptable body adornment:. "Back in the late 1950s, when I was a...
Buddy Leach, a wealthy businessman who served in Congress and the state House, dies at 88
Anthony Claude “Buddy” Leach Jr., a plumber’s son who amassed a fortune in land, cattle and oil and gas holdings while winning and losing big races at the highest levels of state politics during the Louisiana Democratic Party’s heyday, died Saturday of congestive heart failure in Baton Rouge, said his daughter Mary Werner. He was 88.
Rate of students missing classes on the rise, 'Schools in many ways became optional'
More than four in 10 Louisiana public school students are classified as truant, a fast-growing problem that plagues low- and high-performing districts alike. "The system to address this is not running efficiently," said state Superintendent of Education Cade Brumley. The truancy rate has risen by 22% in the past five...
Louisiana's new abortion law sparks modifications for UL Lafayette clinic handbook
Much may be changing in the way of abortion access in Louisiana. But for students at the University of Louisiana at Lafayette, policies at the Student Health Center on campus, which advises students on a range of health issues including sex and pregnancy, will not change. Dr. Chris S. Hayes,...
On the area arts and cultural scene: A telescope celebration, 'Wizard' tickets and Bey-thoven sign-up
The Louisiana Art & Science Museum, 100 S. River Road, will host NASA's Webb Space Telescope Community Event during its Free First Sunday from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 7. The museum was selected to join hundreds of sites across the country to celebrate the release of the first full-color, science images from the James Webb Space Telescope, NASA’s next space science observatory.
Fall inshore shrimp season starting Monday for most Louisiana waters
The fall inshore shrimp season will open Monday in the majority of Louisiana’s inside waters, but there are two areas shrimpers will have to wait until Aug. 15 to drop nets. That was the big news from Thursday’s Wildlife and Fisheries Commission. In his presentation, Shrimp Study leader Peyton Cagle said shrimpers using nets less than 40 feet need to know about limited tow times — 55 minutes from April 1-Oct. 31 and 75 minutes from Nov. 1-March 31 — and state law requires the catch of white shrimp must average no more than 100 shrimp to the pound from Oct. 15 to the third Monday in December.
Veteran safety Bralen Trahan relishes chance to put finishing touch on storied Cajuns' career
Bralen Trahan has no problem picking out his favorite moment as a UL defensive back,. "The UAB game on the road in 2021," said Trahan, a former Acadiana High School All-Stater. "We were leading late in the game, and they were running a two-minute drill, and I had the game-winning interception."
Mississippi escapees captured in Baton Rouge, State Police say
At least three men believed to have escaped from a prison in Mississippi were apprehended in Baton Rouge, State Police said. Louisiana State Police spokesman Christian Reed said he was unable to release many details due to the ongoing investigation, but said local authorities received a BOLO call for a vehicle driven by the missing men.
Hundreds gather for JayDaYoungan's funeral in Bogalusa: 'He'd give you the shirt off his back'
BOGALUSA — More than 300 people crowded the Bogalusa High School auditorium Sunday for the funeral of native rapper JayDaYoungan, who was killed last month after a five-year career that amassed 2.8 million Instagram followers and 1.5 million monthly listeners on Spotify. The 24-year-old rapper, whose real name is...
Letters: Louisiana parents need additional support for better outcomes for their children
In addition to the laudable recent increased state funding for child care ("Our Views," Aug. 1), we need to better support parenting, the first and most fundamental form of child care. Parents of newborns need paid parental leave to promote their parenting, the development of better family relations and better...
Volunteer firefighters honored for their dedication to Ascension Parish
Firefighters with the St. Amant and Fifth Ward Volunteer fire departments were recently honored for their service. Firefighter Ryan Moran received a 10-year award for his service in the St. Amant area during last week's fire department meeting. Eric Hughes received the St. Amant VFD training award, and Christian Fetters...
Summer programming is wrapping up at Twin Steeples Creative Arts Center
Summer programming is wrapping up at Twin Steeples Creative Arts Center, 220 E. Oak St., in downtown Ponchatoula. The arts center will host an opening for its August Art Exhibit, featuring work by Marceo Brim, Hal Wilke and Joshua Duncan from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 9. The opening will feature live music by by JJRees.
Can a Hammond man disqualified from the mayor's race for a false address reverse the decision?
A Hammond man seeking to be the city’s next mayor is fighting to reverse his disqualification in the race after the address on his voter registration failed to match his home address. Darryl David Smith filed his appeal after a state district court judge ruled in favor of a...
RPCC, industry partners host commissioning Ceremony for process equipment training plant
River Parishes Community College and industry partners hosted a commissioning ceremony for the new process equipment training plant July 29 at RPCC's Gonzales campus. The PET plant was designed and built by local industry partners and will be used to train RPCC’s students enrolled in programs such as process technology, instrumentation and electrical technology, millwright, welding and other industry-related programs. Additionally, industry partners will be able to provide new-hire refresher training, continuing education and troubleshooting training at the site, a news release said.
Letters: With law enforcement scarce, private citizens need guns for protection
Citizens realize that outsourcing their personal protection to governmental agencies no longer works, and citizens must be self-reliant and prepared to protect themselves. The current lawlessness sweeping America confirms the need to preserve our constitutional right to bear arms, resulting in more gun sales and more concealed carry permits issued.
I-12 eastbound reopens outside Hammond after multiple car crashes, state police say
UPDATE: All lanes are reopen as of 11 a.m. Friday, says Louisiana State Police. Multiple car crashes Friday morning shut down all traffic lanes on I-12 eastbound outside Hammond, according to Louisiana State Police. Louisiana State Police Troop L is on the scene to redirect traffic. The lanes will be...
