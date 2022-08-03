ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Borger, TX

Dog stolen from Texas family returned after 4 years

By Lauren Silver, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dxRSw_0h3TQfy200

BORGER, Texas — A Texas family will be reunited with a dog that was stolen more than four years ago, after the animal was found more than 600 miles away.

Animal control officers in Borger, Texas, found a German shepherd while out on patrol Monday, KVII reported. When the dog, named Sheba, was scanned, a microchip database led officers to the animal’s owners.

Sheba was stolen from the Malstrom family in Baytown, Texas, in 2018, KTRK reported. At the time, police said that there had been at least five dogs stolen in two months, with three of the dogs being stolen from their yards.

Baytown and Borger are approximately 630 miles apart.

Sheba, who was 2 years old at the time, appeared to have walked up to a stranger in a pickup truck, KTRK reported. Surveillance footage showed the dog approach the truck and then disappear.

“You see a truck slowly creeping by and stop,” Stephanie Malstrom, Sheba’s owner, told KTRK. “She’s such a loving animal. She went right to him, thinking she was going to go for a ride. And she hasn’t been back.”

Borger Animal Control told KVII that it is working to return Sheba to her owners.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 1

Related
KHOU

Man found dead outside restaurant in Stafford, police say

STAFFORD, Texas — The Stafford Police Department is investigating after a man was found dead outside of a restaurant Saturday night. Police were responding to a shooting at Brenda's Taqueria on the feeder of the Southwest Freeway near Kirkwood Road. Witnesses told police two groups of people were involved...
STAFFORD, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Borger, TX
Borger, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
City
Baytown, TX
Baytown, TX
Crime & Safety
News Channel 25

Houston teens charged in capital murder: Police

HOUSTON — Police reported two teenagers are charged with capital murder after shooting two male adults early on Monday at a convenience store on10658 Monroe Road in Houston. The Houston Police Department said Evan Scott Redmond, 18, and Camren Keith Johnson, 19, arrived around 1:35 a.m. in a black Nissan Altima where a white Mercedes Benz with the two male victims inside was parked in the store's lot. Police said Redmond exited the black car and entered the Benz, where surveillance video showed at least one was fired.
HOUSTON, TX
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

SUSPICIOUS PACKAGE IN OAKHURST COMMUNITY

The Montgomery County Fire Marshal’s Office responded to a location on Oak Hurst Creek Drive at the request of the Porter Fire Department and the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office. A suspicious package was found on a front porch of a home. The Bomb Unit of the Fire Marshal arrived but due to the makeup of the package, they were unable to determine the contents. Using specialized equipment they safely moved it to a location in Harris County where they were able to gain access to the contents. IT was found to be harmless. However, they did learn who placed the package and a warrant is being issued for his arrest.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#German#Cox Media Group
onscene.tv

Driver Killed After Car Slams Into Cement Pillar | Houston

08.06.2022 | 12:49 AM | HOUSTON – It was reported a vehicle was traveling northbound on Jensen Dr. The vehicle went through the intersection and collided with a cement pillar. The vehicle started to catch fire when a HPD officer was able to pull out the occupant. The occupant was pronounced deceased at the scene by HFD. No other occupants were in the vehicle. Investigation is on going. For licensing, contact info@onscene.tv Follow our other platforms! IG – https://www.instagram.com/onscenetv/?hl=en FB – https://www.facebook.com/onscenetv/
HOUSTON, TX
News Channel 25

Houston father charged in death of 1-month-old child

HOUSTON — Police made an arrest Tuesday afternoon against a Houston man for the death of an infant at a motel on Katy Freeway. Police arrested the father, 33-year-old Jamal Edward Robertson, for the death of his male 1-month-old baby. Police said the cause of death is pending verification from the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences.
HOUSTON, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Click2Houston.com

Body of man found partially buried in sand pits in Montgomery, deputies say

MONTGOMERY, Texas – An investigation is underway after a body was found partially buried in sand pits in Montgomery Tuesday, deputies said. Montgomery County Precinct 4 sheriff’s deputies said a teen was riding a four-wheeler in the sand pits near the intersection of Northpark and Sorters Road when he discovered the body of a man that was partially buried in one of the sand dunes.
MONTGOMERY, TX
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Memphis, TN
110K+
Followers
117K+
Post
39M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX13 Memphis WHBQ is serving the Mid-South local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.fox13memphis.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy