MISSING: Spartanburg County man last seen in June considered endangered, officials say

WLOS — A Rutherford County man says Woodfin police used excessive force when arresting him without cause. Geoffrey Hour says in October of last year he came across an officer sleeping inside his patrol car. Hour says he began recording the officer with his cell phone when the flash woke the officer. Another officer was called in and Hour says he was then knocked to the ground and arrested. His attorney says the DA's office dropped all charges three months ago however, there could be a civil suit.

WOODFIN, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO