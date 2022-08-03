MISSING: Spartanburg County man last seen in June considered endangered, officials say

Read on wlos.com
Marion man faces numerous charges after crash sends two to Mission Hospital
MARION, N.C. (WLOS) — One person is facing numerous charges after a crash happened in late July in Marion, sending two people to the hospital, one with serious injuries. The Marion Police Department says officers responded to a crash on North Main Street, near Peachtree Street, around 6:07 p.m. on July 28.
Missing: Buncombe County authorities searching for missing Weaverville man
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Buncombe County authorities are asking for help locating a missing Weaverville area man last heard from nearly two weeks ago. Authorities say Tyler Joseph Buckner, 22, was last heard from on July 23rd, 2022, when he spoke with his mother. Buckner has medical issues,...
Two arrested in eastern NC connected to multiple crimes in the mountains, officials say
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — A multi-agency investigation that's spanned nearly two years has led to the arrest of two people accused of multiple crimes in Western North Carolina. The Buncombe County Sheriff's Office announced on Friday that two people who were arrested in Goldsboro in 2021 have been...
Cold case: Family of man who died month after attack continues seeking justice years later
A mountain family is seeking justice for a family member who died in a brutal assault that led to his death. On Dec. 15, 2018, Russell “Leon” Clontz died from injuries sustained during an attack one month prior. “I never got to say goodbye,” said Clontz’s younger sister,...
Two longtime members of the WLOS family pass away
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — WLOS recently lost two long-time members of the News 13 family. Louise Palmer, who was a native of Buncombe County and worked in the News 13 sales department for 48 years, died Sunday, July 31. She will be laid to rest Saturday, Aug. 6. Richard...
Top local stories we are following today
WLOS — A Rutherford County man says Woodfin police used excessive force when arresting him without cause. Geoffrey Hour says in October of last year he came across an officer sleeping inside his patrol car. Hour says he began recording the officer with his cell phone when the flash woke the officer. Another officer was called in and Hour says he was then knocked to the ground and arrested. His attorney says the DA's office dropped all charges three months ago however, there could be a civil suit.
American Red Cross ramps up campaign to install smoke detectors, save lives
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The American Red Cross is "sounding the alarm" by working to protect families across the country through their ongoing Home Fire Campaign (HFC). The organization plans to hand out 50,000 free smoke detectors across the country in 2022. On Saturday, local Red Cross volunteers teamed up with the Edneyville Fire Department to distribute 90 smoke detectors.
Buncombe County seeks election workers for 2022 early voting, Election Day
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Election workers are essential to ensuring that elections are a success, and locally, these workers are being sought for upcoming elections. Buncombe County is looking for poll workers for early voting, which begins Oct. 20, 2022. The county also needs workers for Election Day,...
The Ingles Open Road: Pisgah Forest Stables
Our latest Ingles Open Road adventure takes us into the wild western part of North Carolina – getting ready for a gorgeous ride through the Pisgah National Forest. Pisgah Forest Stables is a seasonal family-run business that operates from April 1 through October 31 in the heart of the National Forest.
Mongoose Bikes hosts Dirtvana Jam at Riveter Bike Park
Mills River — WLOS - Mongoose Bikes hosted the inaugural Dirtvana Jam at The Riveter Bike Park in Mills River, N.C., on Saturday. X Games medalists Kevin Peraza, Pat Casey, Mykel Larrin and Ben Wallace, along with Olympian Nikita Ducarroz were there to give local youth and bike enthusiasts the chance to meet and ride with the Mongoose team. It was the first time that Mongoose hosted a Jam at a dirt-only bike park.
Clemson DT Bryan Bresee returns to full speed after ACL injury
Clemson — WLOS -- The Clemson Tigers continued their preparations for the new season, knocking out individual drills Friday evening. The team is paying extra attention to the details in camp this year, with head coach Dabo Swinney noting the best teams in the country do all the little things right.
RB Will Shipley details the Tigers new approach on offense ahead of 2022 season
WLOS -- It's a new camp and a new Offensive Coordinator, which means Clemson's offensive unit is attacking fall workouts with a new mindset as well. All of the "newness" serves as the perfect clean slate for a Tigers team that didn't live up to expectations in 2021. Clemson finished 100th in all of the FBS in offensive yards per game. But, those woes appear to be in the past according to sophomore running back Will Shipley.
