Two people are being treated for smoke inhalation following an early morning structure fire in Kill Devil Hills. Kill Devil Hills Fire Department crews responded to a report of a structure fire at 1:04 a.m. on August 5, 2022 in the 200 block of North Memorial Boulevard. The fire was reported on the rear decks of the structure, according to a press release from the Kill Devil Hills Fire Department.

KILL DEVIL HILLS, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO