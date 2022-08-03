Read on www.thecoastlandtimes.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Rick L. Stickle
Rick Lee Stickle, 58, of Elizabeth City, died August 1, 2022 at home. He was born in Washington, Pa. on September 23, 1963 to the late Thomas Wiley Stickle and Mary Margaret Dunn Stickle. Rick served his country honorably in the U.S. Navy. Survivors include children Amber Stickle, Michael Stickle...
Volunteer crews battle Salvo structure fire
At 8 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022, multiple 911 calls to Dare Central sent the Chicamacomico Banks volunteer firefighters to Duck Village Outfitters on NC 12 in Salvo. When the first ladder truck arrived, firefighters encountered heavy fire at the back of the building at 26889 NC 12. The fire extended into the interior of the building.
Two being treated for smoke inhalation after early morning fire in Kill Devil Hills
Two people are being treated for smoke inhalation following an early morning structure fire in Kill Devil Hills. Kill Devil Hills Fire Department crews responded to a report of a structure fire at 1:04 a.m. on August 5, 2022 in the 200 block of North Memorial Boulevard. The fire was reported on the rear decks of the structure, according to a press release from the Kill Devil Hills Fire Department.
Duck Town Council approves employee bonus; police officer recognized for service
After completing a number of regular session agenda items Wednesday evening, Duck Town Council members voted to provide each town employee with a one-time $3,000 bonus. It was during the closing minutes of the August 3 meeting that Mayor Don Kingston made the monetary recommendation, adding that the biggest driver behind his request is an economy with escalating costs.
