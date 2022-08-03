Phil Mickelson, Bryson DeChambeau among 11 LIV golfers to file antitrust lawsuit against PGA Tour

Read on www.espn.com
Everett Riecke
4d ago
Phil, I thought you were a pretty good Golfers always like to go to your tournament when you are playing, but I’ll tell you what, the last four or five months, I’ve lost every respect I have for you, and I hope you never win another tournament.
15
Jesus was a liberal
4d ago
you can't have your cake and eat it too. make a decision have a backbone don't play Both Sides and expecting a paid by the Saudi that are just trying to mainstream there brand.
10
Thomas Nichols
3d ago
Oh yea, that will make it all better. Admit it, Phil! You went to the dark side of sports. You know, money before integrity.
4
Who Is Phil Mickelson's Wife? All About Amy Mickelson
With 45 PGA Tour event wins under his belt, Phil Mickelson is largely regarded as one of the world's best professional golfers. And while his career has been widely covered, there is one element of the veteran golfer's life that has been largely kept out of the spotlight: his longtime marriage to wife Amy Mickelson.
golfmagic.com
Jason Day FORCED OUT of PGA Tour's Wyndham Championship after 18 holes
Jason Day was forced to withdraw from the Wyndham Championship on the PGA Tour after only 18 holes due to a bout of illness. The official communications team of the PGA Tour confirmed his withdrawal on social media. Day will undoubtedly be frustrated at having to leave the tournament early...
golfmagic.com
What does LIV mean? What does it stand for? Here's everything you need to know
There has been plenty of discussion about the LIV Golf Invitational Series. And while everyone is familiar with the source of the money thanks to the accusations of sportswashing, not everyone is familiar with the name. Where did LIV Golf come from? What does it mean?. It may seem like...
golfmagic.com
"Don't destroy what made you": PGA Tour veteran on LIV Golf lawsuit
PGA Tour veteran Rocco Mediate believes the players who are attempting to repeal their PGA Tour suspensions shouldn't be allowed back after choosing the LIV Golf tour. Speaking on the Starter with Taylor Zarzour show on SiriusXM radio, Mediate questioned if anyone would have heard of LIV Golf commissioner Greg Norman had it not been for the PGA Tour.
How Much Does It Cost to Play Sedgefield Country Club, Home of the PGA Tour Wyndham Championship?
A look at the cost of membership at Sedgefield Country Club, home of the PGA Tour's Wyndham Championship. The post How Much Does It Cost to Play Sedgefield Country Club, Home of the PGA Tour Wyndham Championship? appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Golf.com
Will Zalatoris emotionally reveals why he broke up with longtime caddie
Will Zalatoris’ business decision was also a personal one, he says. In a surprising move, the world’s 14th-ranked player split with longtime caddie Ryan Goble in between the second and third rounds of the Wyndham Championship, replacing him with one of his coaches for the week, and another veteran looper for the weeks ahead. While these transactions happen, explanations like the one Zalatoris gave sometimes don’t.
Golf.com
Devastating finish likely cost pro his Tour card — but there’s more to the story
Max Homa twice tweeted about it. Shane Lowry shared a picture of a jet. Then there is the reaction of the man himself, and if you view nothing else on Saturday, watch Austin Smotherman. Though if his response to one of the most unfortunate sequences you’ll see tells you anything, he’ll probably shrug his shoulders at your condolences and well-wishes, too.
golfmagic.com
Rickie Fowler set to miss FedEx Cup Playoffs again after Wyndham missed cut
It is extremely disappointing to see Rickie Fowler continue to toil on the PGA Tour and despite a late rally on Friday at the Wyndham Championship, he is more than likely to miss out on the FedEx Cup Playoffs. He entered the week in North Carolina ranked 123rd in the...
Golf Digest
Here's the prize money payout for each golfer at the 2022 Wyndham Championship
The final round of the final regular-season event on the PGA Tour always brings with it plenty of drama as players make their last bids to improve their positions on the FedEx Cup points list in hopes of earning a spot into playoffs … or hang on to their place inside the top 125 … or improve their standings to advance farther into the playoffs. But this year’s final round at the Wyndham Championship looks to have an extra wrinkle given the wet weather that’s already hit the Greensboro, N.C., the past two days and what’s forecasted on Sunday. As the leaders scramble Sunday morning to complete their third rounds, the threat of the final round potentially drifting into Monday with thunderstorms in the afternoon forecast lingers.
golfmagic.com
BMW PGA Championship weekend sells out for first time ever
The BMW PGA Championship has sold out for the weekend for the first time ever, continuing the huge demand for the DP World Tour's flagship event in 2022. The fourth Rolex Series event of the season will see a world-class field tee it up in September. Rory McIlroy, Jon Rahm, defending champion Billy Horschel and US Open Champion Matt Fitzpatrick are all set as well as past champions Danny Willett and Tyrrell Hatton.
Golf Channel
PGA Tour rookie doubles last to miss Wyndham cut, likely playoffs
When play was suspended Friday evening at the Wyndham Championship, Austin Smotherman had a 12-foot birdie putt marked at the par-4 eighth, his penultimate hole of the second round, for a chance to move one shot clear of the cut line. The 28-year-old PGA Tour rookie, who entered the regular-season...
Golf.com
Joohyung Kim made an 8. Then he made PGA Tour history at the Wyndham Championship.
After his first hole at the Wyndham Championship, Joohyung Kim was the owner of a potentially ruinous quadruple bogey. After his last, he was the owner of his own piece of golf history. On Sunday, Kim became the second-youngest men’s winner since World War II, shooting a blistering final-round 61...
