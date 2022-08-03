Farmers’ Almanac predicts ‘unreasonably cold, snowy’ winter for Great Lakes region

Read on www.mlive.com
6 Great Lakes birds to start looking for as fall flyways fill up
Summer technically may still be in full swing, but the seasons are already shifting for some of our feathered friends. Fall migration has begun for certain species of Great Lakes birds, marking the start of the annual spectacle when millions of waterfowl, waterbirds, shorebirds, songbirds and raptors leave their summer nesting areas and fly south to warmer climates for the winter.
Beefy rain Sunday through Monday has early look of flash flood potential
Another widespread rain with thunderstorms is expected to fall across all of Michigan Sunday into Monday. Northern Michigan has had several inches of rain this week, and is highlighted as an area of possible flash flooding. While most of us should just get another very useful rain Sunday night and...
Weekend weather: Turning hot with an eye on storm timing
There are two different weather patterns over Michigan this weekend. One pattern will make most of Lower Michigan steamy and very summery. The other pattern will dominate far northern Lower Michigan and the Upper Peninsula. Our next widespread rain and thunderstorm maker will be a solid cold front that will...
Scenic M-22 goes right between two of the clearest lakes in Michigan
GLEN ARBOR, MI-- Two of the clearest and cleanest lakes in all of Michigan can be found while driving along M-22. Big and Little Glen Lakes sit just outside the borders of Sleeping Bear Dunes National Lakeshore. The two lakes are connected by the channel at the Narrows and are...
NASA satellite data now part of Michigan’s air quality monitoring, forecasting
LANSING, MI – Michigan’s environmental regulators are now using data from NASA satellites to help inform decisions about when to warn residents of dangerous ozone levels and how to keep the air safe to breathe. High-resolution satellite data and near real-time observations about the Earth’s atmosphere are now...
50K without power after thunderstorms with high winds, rain roll through Michigan
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI – About 50,000 Consumers Energy customers in Michigan remain without power Thursday, Aug. 4, after a storm with wind gusts over 50 mph damaged power lines. The National Weather Service in Grand Rapids reported strong to severe storms, with “torrential rain,” moving across West Michigan on...
Michigan’s Best Local Eats: Hancock’s chicken brings Nashville heat to Grand Rapids
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – Hancock is serving up authentic Nashville-style hot chicken recipes right here in West Michigan. Located in a renovated service station on the corner of Wealthy Street and Fuller Avenue, Hancock is locally known for its delicious chicken recipes, classic Southern side dishes and refreshing slushy alcoholic drinks.
CDC urges masking in 18 Michigan counties this week
Michigan now has 18 of its 83 counties at a high COVID-19 Community Level, according to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data from Thursday, Aug. 4. Last week, Michigan had 12 counties at a high level. The CDC uses calculations called Community Levels to determine COVID risk. It puts...
Huron River pollution tests ‘encouraging,’ but anger and worry remain
MILFORD, MI — When will it be safe to use the river again?. That’s what Scott and Heather Armstrong want to know. The two operate the Village Canoe Rental service in Milford, about a mile downstream of the Norton Creek outlet to the Huron River, the point where a ‘no contact’ advisory begins due to a chemical spill.
Amid Michigan’s woods and trout streams, neighbors fear impact of massive military expansion
A bright yellow sign on County Road 612 running east into Lovells offers a matter-of-fact warning: “Field artillery projectiles may be fired at any time of day.”. Lovells Township, a community of about 600 on the north branch of the Au Sable River, is the site of Camp Grayling’s 40 Complex, where troops conduct live-fire training with anti-tank weapons and drop 500-pound bombs from planes.
This Michigan college alum is blasting off to the International Space Station
ALBION, MI - There are numerous astronauts who hail from the state of Michigan. Almost all of them studied or taught at the University of Michigan in Ann Arbor. One about to go to the International Space Station now, however, is an Albion College Briton. Josh Cassada, a 1995 alumnus...
Primary elections are over, abortion court cases continue: The week in Michigan politics
With historical wins and harsh losses following Michigan’s primary election, there was an abundance of political news this week following a mostly smooth election day Tuesday. Tudor Dixon, a conservative news commentator from Norton Shores, won the Republican gubernatorial nomination with about 40% of the vote in a five-way...
Federal investigation reveals what Michigan tribes already knew about abusive boarding schools
Tribal communities are hoping to see palpable change after the U.S. Department of Interior released the first installment of its’ investigation into the history of federal Indian boarding schools, where Indigenous children, stripped of their cultural identities, endured abuse in the name of assimilation. Five of the institutions, two...
DNR seeks input from ORV riders on state forest roads
The Michigan Department of Natural Resources is looking for the public’s help in shaping the 2023 maps for its 11,700 miles of state forest roads, which are popular spots for off-road vehicles. To make sure people know which forest roads are open or closed to public use, the DNR...
Michigan weddings cost $25K in 2021. Expect to pay more this year.
High school sweethearts MaryRose Clark and Sean Riley have had seven years to dream up their ideal wedding. Now, a year out, the costly reality is coming into focus. “I never would have imagined me even considering seriously getting eloped, but I looked at all these prices [and] it’s looking kind of better,” Clark said.
Where Tudor Dixon thrived, struggled in Michigan’s primary election
Tudor Dixon won the GOP primary for governor by a landslide, with nearly twice as many votes as second place. She won 80 of Michigan’s 83 counties. But in the five-way race, Dixon still ended up with less than 41% of the vote.
Lane closures coming to busy stretch of road in Jenison
GEORGETOWN TOWNSHIP, MI – A portion of Fillmore Street/Cottonwood Drive will be partially closed starting Monday, Aug. 8, as crews resurface the roadway. The work by the Ottawa County Road Commission will take place across three phases. During the first and third phases, which will see resurfacing work, the road will be open to traffic but with lane closures and traffic control measures.
Dems support for Gibbs could backfire ‘in a spectacular way,’ defeated U.S. Rep. Peter Meijer warns
GRAND RAPIDS, MI — U.S. Rep. Peter Meijer on Sunday said a Democratic ad campaign to boost support for John Gibbs in the Republican primary for a West Michigan congressional seat could backfire “in a spectacular way” in the November election. “It’s a dangerous strategy,” Meijer said,...
Winless in 29 years of racing, Michigan driver still having fun – and setting milestones
After 396 career races in NASCAR’s ARCA Series, Brad Smith has never finished better than ninth. The 53-year-old from Shelby Township has only finished on the lead lap seven times – and hasn’t done so since 2017. Racecars drive by him like they have an extra cylinder.
Powerball results for 08/03/22; 1 winner of $206 million jackpot
LANSING, MI – For the second time in a week a large lottery jackpot has been won. A player in Pennsylvania was the lone winner of the $206 million Powerball jackpot for the drawing held on Wednesday, Aug. 3. That means the drawing on Saturday, Aug. 6 will be...
