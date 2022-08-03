The Kid Mero discusses Desus & Mero’s end in new interview

Read on www.thefader.com
Beyoncé’s ‘Renaissance’ Scores With 2022’s Second-Biggest Album Debut Numbers
Click here to read the full article. Beyoncé’s “Renaissance” album rode in on a steed of its own to register the second-best first-week numbers so far this year. It trails only Harry Styles’ latest, as 2022 album premieres go. The debut figure for “Renaissance” was 332,000 equivalent album units, per Luminate Data, as reported Sunday in Billboard — a tally that represents the best first week for a female artist this year. “Renaissance” came in short of supplanting Styles’ “Harry’s House” as the top-debuting album of the year; Styles’ collection bowed with 521,000 units in June. Beyoncé’s effort topped all other 2022...
John Oliver Tears Into New Warner Bros. Discovery Bosses for ‘Burning Down Network’
Last week, Warner Bros. Discovery announced on its Q2 earnings call that it was not only planning to merge HBO Max and Discovery+ into a single streaming platform, but that it would also be killing a number of projects for tax write-offs presumably to compensate for its low earnings-per-share. A regulatory filing clarified the sum: an $825 million write-down. Among the projects receiving the chop were a $90 million Batgirl film that was well into production and the animated feature Scoob!: Holiday Haunt, both of which were set to premiere on HBO Max. They also shut down a...
John Legend says it was Chrissy Teigen’s ‘really powerful, wise decision’ to share miscarriage news
John Legend has admitted he was initially “hesitant” about sharing the sad news that he and Chrissy Teigen had suffered a miscarriage.Earlier this week, Teigen announced that the couple – who married in 2013 – are expecting their third child.The news comes almost two years after they lost their son Jack when she was 20 weeks pregnant in October 2020. At the time, Teigen said the parents were in “the kind of deep pain you only hear about and have never felt before”.Reflecting on the tragedy, Legend said it was Teigen’s idea to share their experience with the public.“It...
Madonna and Saucy Santana team up for “Material Gworrllllllll!”
Saucy Santana's "Material Girl" blew up on TikTok last year. It went so viral that it got the attention of the original Material Girl, Madonna, with her inviting Saucy Santana to join her onstage for her New York City Pride performance at Terminal 5 this past June. Now Madonna and...
Fireboy DML can handle the pressure
The Nigerian singer-songwriter digs into his new album Playboy on the latest episode of The FADER Interview. “Change,” the opening song of Fireboy DML’s new album Playboy, begins with a plain-spoken revelation: “My life dey make more sense as I get older,” he speaks over sweet-sounding keys. Continuing, the Nigerian singer-songwriter opens up about the blessings of his rapidly evolving day-to-day — global recognition, charting hits — but these newfound pleasures aren’t without discomfort. Fireboy is unsure if people are using him for his talents, and he’s beginning to feel the pressures that come with having to balance his career as an artist with his personal life. It’s a sobering, clear-eyed reflection on his rapid ascension.
