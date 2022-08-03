it's awful I thought they left and wanted to play less I have lost all respect for all of them they forgot how they became rich PGA they left on their own so now stay over there and enjoy your new league can't have both worlds
It's bad enough they gave jobs and manufacturing away overseas...not learning from that and now another outside entity coming in to take that away as an American Sport, ...just for Donald Trump to make money for his company with FIREIGN MONEY AND INVESTORS...Ya trump all in for America, right magats????🇺🇲🇺🇲🇺🇲🇺🇲🇺🇲🇺🇲
Phil is losing all of the respect he once had. Not sure what it is but he’s not the same person
Related
PGA Tour pro in the doghouse after commenting on wife's outfit choice
Report: PGA Tour ban LIV Golf trio from grounds of FedEx St. Jude Championship
‘They’ve turned their back on Tiger Woods’: Analyst troubled by LIV lawsuit
"Don't destroy what made you": PGA Tour veteran on LIV Golf lawsuit
RELATED PEOPLE
Will Zalatoris emotionally reveals why he broke up with longtime caddie
Video: Nick Faldo cries during final CBS golf broadcast
Photos: Meet The Ex-Wife Of Golf Legend Greg Norman
This pro made an 8 on his first hole of the tournament. Now he’s tied for the lead
IN THIS ARTICLE
Bubble busts: 10 notables likely out of playoffs after missing the Wyndham Championship cut
Lynch: LIV Golf's lawsuit shatters friendly facade among PGA Tour players. Now it's personal.
Will Zalatoris parts ways with caddie of three years before weekend at Wyndham
Tommy Fleetwood appears to be skipping FedExCup Playoffs after tweet
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Jason Day withdraws from season finale, still appears safe for FedEx Cup Playoffs
2022 Wyndham Championship leaderboard: Live updates, full coverage, golf scores in Round 3 on Saturday
Pray for Collin Morikawa's golf clubs after they fell onto the middle of the tarmac
BMW PGA Championship weekend sells out for first time ever
Cut Line: LIV Golf vs. PGA Tour lawsuit cuts deep, with anger and accusations
Down the road from Muirfield, golf is growing just fine
Srixon rolls out fourth generation Ultisoft golf ball
The Big Lead
The Big Lead is the most authoritative voice in sports media coverage and a trusted source for sports news and opinion. The Big Lead team consists of sports media experts, covering the latest news in the NFL, NBA, MLB, MMA, WWE, Golf and College sports, bringing together industry insights and passionate opinions to bring the world of sports media to the everyday fan.https://www.thebiglead.com/
Comments / 40