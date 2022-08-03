Read on www.fox7austin.com
fox7austin.com
Lucky Dog Tarot hosts event August 10
Lucky Dog Tarot is having an event at W Austin's Sound Check to give dog tarot readings on August 10th! Sound Check is a free weekly music series on the Trace patio that helps raise money for Austin Animal Center. Enjoy music by Boyfriend ATX, a pet-friendly patio, $5 drink specials, and dog tarot readings by Lucky Dog Tarot!
fox7austin.com
Hot Summer Nights 2022: Swan Dive
FOX 7 Austin's Libbi Farrow spoke to the owner of Swam Dive, which is located in the Red River Cultural District. They hosted an Hot Summer Nights 2022 this weekend.
townandtourist.com
15 Best Georgetown Hiking Trails (Lakes & Streams)
Georgetown, Texas is a quaint community of residents who enjoy exploring the outdoors and who appreciate good food. There are many delicious restaurant options in the historic downtown area and plenty of small shops to visit if you’re looking for the perfect gift. Georgetown is also home to Southwestern University, which draws in a younger crowd during the school year.
fox7austin.com
Austin Animal Center hosting Luau-themed kitten adoption party
AUSTIN, Texas - Get your leis ready! Austin Animal Center (AAC) is hosting a "Luau Meow" adoption party on Saturday, August 13. The shelter says the goal of the party is to place returning foster kittens in loving homes. The kittens are spayed/neutered, microchipped and have at least one round of vaccinations, says AAC.
luxury-houses.net
Brand New Spectacular 2-story Home with 5 Beds and 5 Baths in Austin Hits The Market at $4.15 Million
The Home in Austin, a new construction designed by Davey McEathron offers a wide open floor plan and floor-to-ceiling windows allowing for abundant natural light is now available for sale. This home located at 2104 Ann Arbor Ave, Austin, Texas offers 5 bedrooms and 5 bathrooms with nearly 4,000 square feet of living spaces. Call Ryanne Vaughan (Phone: 512-222-3015) & Anthony Gibson (Phone: 512-699-8507) at Keller Williams Realty for more detailed and set a tour schedule of the Home in Austin.
Houston Chronicle
Video shows calf riding shotgun down Texas highway
Texans are used to seeing some unusual things while driving on the highway: hairy tarantulas, sweet proposals and even dancing on top of cars. Now, people are going wild on TikTok after a pickup truck driver was seen cruising down the freeway with an unusual passenger next to him. TikTok...
austinot.com
Horseback Riding in Austin: Horse Riding Lessons For Adults and Kids Near You
If you’ve always been captivated by cowboy movies about the Wild West and are looking for adult horse riding lessons near me, Austin is the place to be! There are a ton of places that offer horseback riding in Austin with a range of adult horseback riding lessons, including picking your own horse, learning different riding techniques, and leisure rides for experienced riders. Most ranches are on large acres of land and retain well-kept horses, so you may explore the lovely pastures with ease!
Texas Man Breaks Into BBQ Restaurant, Steals Over $3,000 Worth Of Brisket
This is the restaurant's fifth break-in this week.
Texas Monthly
Welcome, Critters: An Experts’ Guide to Wildscaping Your Texas Garden
There’s a reliable rhythm to growing things here in Texas: the wildflowers bloom before the tomatoes, the peppers before the figs. And just as predictable as a bluebonnet sighting in April or a completely crisp garden bed in July, something happens in between: perfect little fawns begin to find their footing in backyards across the state. It can be thrilling to behold, unless you’re a Texas gardener. This year, half a dozen deer took up residence at our backyard salad bar, the adults grazing on our sunflower and melon seedlings while their offspring snoozed and pranced nearby. Our vegetable plants were gone long before the heat had a chance to destroy them.
fox7austin.com
Local organization 100 Black Men of Austin helps teachers stock up classrooms
AUSTIN, Texas - A local organization helped teachers stock up their classroom libraries on Saturday. The President of 100 Black Men of Austin said he wanted kids to be able to see themselves in books in their classrooms. He, with some help, made it happen. "It all got started, I...
thetexastasty.com
Evangeline Café In Austin – A Complete Review
Evangeline Café is the epitome of cozy, home-cooked, good food. This traditional Cajun restaurant, which opened in 2003, is owned and run by Curtis Clarke, a chef with over 30 years of experience straight from one of the Cajun capitals, Lake Charles, LA. Evangeline Café’s reviews and awards speak...
fox7austin.com
Cyclist rescued from north Austin bike trail
AUSTIN, Texas - A cyclist was rescued from a bike trail in north Austin on Saturday, police said. Austin-Travis County EMS said shortly before 10:30 a.m., a cyclist fell off her bike on the trail not far from Lincolnshire Drive. The victim was taken by ambulance to St. David's Round...
fox7austin.com
Food at Banger's on Rainey Street
Banger's is celebrating its 10th anniversary with a luau-style party. FOX 7 Austin's Tierra Neubaum gets all the details.
fox7austin.com
Austin Rainey Street beer & sausage spot Banger's celebrates 10th anniversary
AUSTIN, Texas - Popular Rainey Street spot Banger's Sausage House & Beer Garden is celebrating its 10th anniversary. The family-owned and operated Banger's opened in the summer of 2012 and now has the largest draft beer system (202 taps) in the Lone Star State. Its smokehouse is home to the first-ever whole hog BBQ in Texas and its sausage kitchen makes an estimated 2,000 lbs of fresh sausage every week.
Terry Black's Barbecue buys more real estate, opening additional locations
AUSTIN, Texas — Terry Black's Barbecue LLC is slowly stocking up on real estate as they open new restaurant locations, the Austin Business Journal reported. The restaurant has a Dallas location and an Austin location, which sits at 1003 Barton Springs Road. A roughly 4,000-square-foot location in Lockhart, the twin owners' hometown, will spring up some time this year, and the Journal reported plans for a Driftwood site.
fox7austin.com
Nearly $3K worth of brisket stolen from la Barbecue in East Austin
AUSTIN, Texas - 20 briskets were stolen from la Barbecue, an East Austin barbecue, early Thursday morning. General Manager Alison Clem says the thief hopped a fence around 4 a.m. and beelined for a smoker. "We're kind of speculating that he's been watching. You know, somebody that used to cook...
Austin joins million-dollar lawsuit against Disney, Hulu, Netflix
The lawsuit was filed in Dallas County on behalf of Abilene, Allen, Amarillo, Arlington, Austin, Beaumont, Carrollton, Dallas, Denton, Frisco, Fort Worth, Garland, Grand Prairie, Houston, Irving, Lewisville, McKinney, Mesquite, Nacogdoches, Pearland, Plano, Rowlett, Sugar Land, Tyler and Waco.
Three homes, RV burned down in Smoke Rider Fire
The Smoke Rider Fire has burned over 800 acres in Blanco County near the Hays County line.
Will Central Texas See a Repeat of the February 2021 Winter Storm?
I'm not sure what the Farmers Almanac had planned for Killeen or Temple, Texas for the summer of 2022, but I do hope they have it right for the winter months cause it's so hot outside, I saw a chicken lay a hard boiled egg. So what does the Farmers...
fox7austin.com
Red Bull BC One brings break-dancing to Austin
AUSTIN, Texas - One of the world's biggest and most prestigious break-dancing competitions is making its first-ever stop in Austin from August 6-7. Red Bull BC One is a one-on-one breaking competition and is hosting a series of regional qualifiers with the top breakers from Texas and across the country battling it out on the dance floor in the hopes of advancing to the USA finals.
