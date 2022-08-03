Read on www.tnonline.com
Related
Times News
JT Rotary wrapping up summer rec, looking to fall
The Jim Thorpe Rotary Club and community partners (the SHINE Program, Jim Thorpe Area School District, Borough of Jim Thorpe, Mauch Chunk Trust, Jim Thorpe Neighborhood Bank, Penn Forest Township, Jim Thorpe Lions, Thrivent Financial, and Brandywine Transportation) are finishing its eight week Summer Recreation program. Serving the community for...
Times News
Carbon County Fair begins Monday
They work together to keep the tradition alive and well at the Carbon County Fair. The 22nd annual event takes place Monday through Saturday along Little Gap Road in Palmerton. It will be open from 4-10 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 2-10 p.m. Saturday. The cost of admission is $7...
Times News
St. Luke’s opens Hazleton center
St. Luke’s Health Center-Hazleton is now open. The 8,600 square-foot facility located at the Church Hill Mall, 1097 N Church St., Hazle Township, now provides access to Care Now (Urgent Care/ Walk-in Services), Occupational Medicine, X-ray, laboratory, primary care and physical therapy services. The center’s business hours are Monday-Friday,...
17th Annual Scranton Jazz Festival underway
SCRANTON, Pa. — The 17th Annual Scranton Jazz Festival is happening now in the Electric City's downtown. Dozens of musicians are on the schedule to perform at more than 20 venues around the city through Sunday, including artists from around the world, the United States, and northeastern Pennsylvania. And...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Times News
Historical markers provide glimpse into Schuylkill history
Learning about the rich history of Schuylkill County can be as easy as hitting the road and looking for bright blue historical markers. Placed by the Pennsylvania Historical and Museum Commission, Schuylkill County has 26 of the roadside markers, spanning from Pine Grove in the south to Sheppton in the north.
Times News
Towamensing man donates West End dog park installation
Palmerton wanted a dog park but sought the resources necessary to make it a reality. Along came Chris Lipfert of Towamensing Township, who gave freely of his time and put a dog park up at the West End Recreation Association. Lipfert, who has owned Lipfert Lawn & Fence in Lehighton...
Times News
Lehighton Music in the Park Series
The Northeast Navy Band Trident Brass Quintet is set to perform as part of the Lehighton Music in the Park Series. The concert will take place at 2 p.m. Saturday at the Lehighton Borough Amphitheater. In the event of rain, the concert will be moved to the American Legion Post...
WFMZ-TV Online
History's Headlines: Tippecanoe and Easton, Too
The editor of the Easton Free Press was excited. Here it was, October 1, 1836, and the Lehigh Valley was awaiting the arrival of Whig presidential candidate General William Henry Harrison. He was scheduled for rallies and meetings in the Lehigh Valley’s three major population centers: Easton, Bethlehem and Allentown. Carriages were at the ready to carry the leading citizens of all three towns when Harrison arrived at municipal limits.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Times News
MYST owner remembered as ‘class act’
The owner of a popular hibachi and sushi gastro pub in downtown Jim Thorpe died Sunday at his home in Drums. Mike Heiser, 44, opened MYST in 2019 at the site of the former Blue Mountain Sports & Wear bike shop on Susquehanna Street. Employees who worked with and for...
WFMZ-TV Online
Openings and Closings: Business happenings around the region
From new apartments being approved to restaurants reopening and ready to serve, here's your weekly look at what's happening with businesses in your neighborhood. ALDI: Bethehem Plaza, 3843 Nazareth Pike, Bethlehem Township. The original discount grocer is adding a store next to the former Kmart on Nazareth Pike. When Aldi...
Times News
Monroe businesses cited by liquor board
Two Monroe County businesses have been cited by the Wilkes-Barre state police enforcement office of the liquor control board for violating the state liquor code. 1836 Saloon Inc., Marshalls Creek, was cited for used or permitted the use on the inside and/or outside a loudspeaker or similar device whereby the sound of music or other entertainment, or the advertisement thereof, could be heard beyond the licensee’s property line. Two citations were issued for the same offense, one on May 21 and the second on June 4.
Times News
Barry Isett adds to staff
Barry Isett & Associates Inc., a multidiscipline engineering firm with offices in Wilkes-Barre and Hazleton and six other offices in Eastern and Central Pennsylvania, announces new associates:. • Joseph Franzone, MCP, of Slatington, joined as a Code Specialist serving the Lehigh Valley region. He brings to the table almost 20...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Times News
Carbon County commissioners
At a public meeting Thursday, Carbon County commissioners approved several requests. • Johnson Controls Fire Protection of Allentown for a new wireless and keyboard duress system for the courthouse and administration building at 44 and 76 Susquehanna St. for $81,711.10. • Award of the contract to Anzalone Forensic Psychology LLC...
A new kind of bike show in Lackawanna County
DICKSON CITY, Pa. — The inaugural Bike Weekend kicked off Friday at the Viewmont Mall with vendors from all over. Event organizer Janiece Montes is ready for people to start rolling in. "I do organize events for small businesses so they have the opportunity to meet with the community...
Sunflower Festival in full bloom in Carbon County
LEHIGHTON, Pa. — At Yenser's Tree Farm near Lehighton, sunflowers span as far as the eye can see. "We have thousands of blooms. We have branching sunflowers in our maze, which has a lot of variety color-wise. We have more traditional sunflowers in our pick-your-own fields. So there are plenty of sunflowers," Jan Wentz, one of the owners of Yenser's Tree Farm, said.
Times News
Bandstand damaged in Palmerton Park
Mischief remains an issue in the Palmerton Borough Park. Councilman Cory Kepner said at last week’s borough council meeting that a large amount of vandalism was done recently to the bandstand in the park. More specifically, Kepner said there was bicycle damage done to the bandstand, and it’s believed...
Times News
Cancer volunteers bring bleenies to the Carbon fair
The American Cancer Society will have a food stand at the Carbon County Fair for the first time this year. Joe Krushinsky, chairman of the Cancer Telethon, said fair goers are in for a treat as volunteers will be cooking up bleenies, also known as potato pancakes. “The potato pancakes...
Times News
Carbon County Community Foundation to host happy hour events
The Carbon County Community Foundation will host a series of happy hour events over the next few weeks for individuals and groups interested in learning more about the 20/20 Circle. Community members are invited to attend these free events to meet other 20/20 Circle members, to learn more about the group, and to discuss nonprofit needs in the community.
Times News
Medical project gets $1.76M loan; St. Luke’s to create 35 jobs, retain 8 positions in 3 years
Renovations are underway at a St. Luke’s University Health Network medical facility in Jim Thorpe. Joe Bennett, of Bennett Family Properties, said the property at 1122 North St. was home to both Dean Anthony’s Banquet Hall and St. Luke’s Nephrology Associates of Carbon County. According to deed records in the Carbon County Courthouse, Jerome J. Citro Jr. sold the Dean Anthony’s property to Jim Thorpe Site LLC for $560,000 last year.
Comments / 0