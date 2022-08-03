Read on www.tnonline.com
Times News
JT Rotary wrapping up summer rec, looking to fall
The Jim Thorpe Rotary Club and community partners (the SHINE Program, Jim Thorpe Area School District, Borough of Jim Thorpe, Mauch Chunk Trust, Jim Thorpe Neighborhood Bank, Penn Forest Township, Jim Thorpe Lions, Thrivent Financial, and Brandywine Transportation) are finishing its eight week Summer Recreation program. Serving the community for...
Times News
Carbon County Fair begins Monday
They work together to keep the tradition alive and well at the Carbon County Fair. The 22nd annual event takes place Monday through Saturday along Little Gap Road in Palmerton. It will be open from 4-10 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 2-10 p.m. Saturday. The cost of admission is $7...
Times News
St. Luke’s opens Hazleton center
St. Luke’s Health Center-Hazleton is now open. The 8,600 square-foot facility located at the Church Hill Mall, 1097 N Church St., Hazle Township, now provides access to Care Now (Urgent Care/ Walk-in Services), Occupational Medicine, X-ray, laboratory, primary care and physical therapy services. The center’s business hours are Monday-Friday,...
Times News
Sunflower season begins
Yenser’s Tree Farm, 1910 Mahoning Drive East, Lehighton, will have its Sunflower Festival today through Sunday and Aug. 12-14 with fields of pick your own sunflowers, food trucks, crafters, kids’ activities and more. Hours are Friday-Sunday, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. CONTRIBUTED PHOTOS.
Times News
Cancer volunteers bring bleenies to the Carbon fair
The American Cancer Society will have a food stand at the Carbon County Fair for the first time this year. Joe Krushinsky, chairman of the Cancer Telethon, said fair goers are in for a treat as volunteers will be cooking up bleenies, also known as potato pancakes. “The potato pancakes...
Times News
Historical markers provide glimpse into Schuylkill history
Learning about the rich history of Schuylkill County can be as easy as hitting the road and looking for bright blue historical markers. Placed by the Pennsylvania Historical and Museum Commission, Schuylkill County has 26 of the roadside markers, spanning from Pine Grove in the south to Sheppton in the north.
Times News
Towamensing man donates West End dog park installation
Palmerton wanted a dog park but sought the resources necessary to make it a reality. Along came Chris Lipfert of Towamensing Township, who gave freely of his time and put a dog park up at the West End Recreation Association. Lipfert, who has owned Lipfert Lawn & Fence in Lehighton...
Times News
Bandstand damaged in Palmerton Park
Mischief remains an issue in the Palmerton Borough Park. Councilman Cory Kepner said at last week’s borough council meeting that a large amount of vandalism was done recently to the bandstand in the park. More specifically, Kepner said there was bicycle damage done to the bandstand, and it’s believed...
Times News
Harris participates in donning of the stole
Zeruiah I. Harris of Saylorsburg was among the nearly 60 members of The University of Scranton’s class of 2022 who participated in the Jesuit school’s Donning of the Stole Ceremony. The ceremony celebrates and honors the accomplishments of members of its class of 2022 from underrepresented identities who received their undergraduate degrees. The purpose of the ceremony, which was a student-led initiative, was to highlight the students’ success in overcoming the particular barriers and obstacles faced by students from these groups, particularly students of color, in attaining a higher education.
Times News
Summer delight
A hibiscus flower blooms outside Myst in Jim Thorpe at the intersection with Race Street. The tropical bloom is a welcome symbol to visitors heading up Race Street toward St. Mark’s and St. John’s Episcopal Church. AMY MILLER/TIMES NEWS.
Times News
Guest speaker at Tamaqua on Monday
The Tamaqua Area School District athletic department will host guest speaker Mike Gross, a guidance counselor in the Parkland School District, on Monday, Aug. 8 at 6 p.m. in the football stadium. Gross, whose passion is in athletics and mental health, will be presenting about topics such as team building,...
Times News
Barry Isett adds to staff
Barry Isett & Associates Inc., a multidiscipline engineering firm with offices in Wilkes-Barre and Hazleton and six other offices in Eastern and Central Pennsylvania, announces new associates:. • Joseph Franzone, MCP, of Slatington, joined as a Code Specialist serving the Lehigh Valley region. He brings to the table almost 20...
Times News
Hikes planned in Schuylkill
Joint the park naturalist from Tuscarora State Park, Barnesville, on a hike to Leaser Lake at 10 a.m. Aug. 14. The hike will take participants to a new place to explore. The meeting place will be at the north boat ramp located at 7826 Ontelaunee Road in New Tripoli. The hike is 5 miles long and moderate in difficulty.
Times News
Carbon County Community Foundation to host happy hour events
The Carbon County Community Foundation will host a series of happy hour events over the next few weeks for individuals and groups interested in learning more about the 20/20 Circle. Community members are invited to attend these free events to meet other 20/20 Circle members, to learn more about the group, and to discuss nonprofit needs in the community.
Times News
No ‘Mystery’: Local band to rock at Carbon fair
Rock music may not be synonymous with the Carbon County Fair, though the genre will have a presence at this year’s event, held along Little Gap Road near Palmerton. Mystery City will perform at 6:30 and 8:30 p.m. on the Main Stage during the six-day fair’s penultimate evening, Aug. 12. The classic-rock cover band, making its Carbon County Fair debut, joins a short list of rock acts to play the fair since the first in 2000.
Times News
Ansbach awarded white coat
The Commonwealth University of Pennsylvania (Bloomsburg, Lock Haven, Mansfield universities) Doctorate of Audiology Class of 2024 received their white coats on July 23 at the Frosty Valley Resort in Danville. The white coat signifies the students have achieved the knowledge and skills to transition into the next phase of their...
Times News
Amazing Anastasinis a highlight of the fair
The Amazing Anastasini Family spans eight generations, and will be showing off their talents at the Carbon County Fair. Performing stunts that defy gravity and require razor sharp acrobatic skills is just another day for the Anastasini Family. “When I was 5 years old I started as a clown and...
Times News
Both sides in domestic cited
Both sides in a domestic incident have been cited. State police at Schuylkill Haven said troopers responded to Farm View Road in Washington Township, Schuylkill County, at 9:59 p.m. on July 30 for a domestic incident. As a result of an investigation Daniel Williams, 48, and Alton Neidlinger, 68, both...
Times News
Monroe crashes
State police at Stroudsburg reported on the following crashes investigated by troopers on July 24 on Monroe County roadways. A one-vehicle occurred at 4:21 p .m. along Route 115 in Chestnuthill Township. Troopers said Susan I. Sandt, 71, of Wind Gap, was driving a 2006 Mercury Milan northbound when the vehicle went off the road on the right side while Sandt was negotiating a left curve. The vehicle struck an embankment, causing it to over turn onto its roof.
