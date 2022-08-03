WATCH: Update on TABOR checks going out to Colorado taxpayers

Read on www.kktv.com
The proverbial check is in the mail. Gov. Polis used Colorado Day, Aug. 1, to announce checks were starting to be cut and mailed to the 3.1 million residents who filed their Colorado state taxes by the end of June. Single filers will receive $750, joint filers are due to get $1,500.
Colorado locals can expect state relief to help them with inflation. The program bears the name Colorado Cashback Rebate. It will provide residents who file state taxes by June 30 with a direct payment. (source)
Jared Polis’ name isn’t on TABOR refund checks heading to Coloradans. But it will be on a letter accompanying them.
A letter from Gov. Jared Polis will accompany Taxpayer’s Bill of Rights refund checks that are starting to be sent to Coloradans this week in the latest Democratic move around the money that’s sure to stoke more Republican allegations of political opportunism heading into the November election. In...
Most TABOR refund checks will be in the hands of Coloradans next week
Watch your mailboxes, Colorado, because the state has already started the process of printing and mailing out 2.4 million checks to Colorado residents as part of TABOR refund program.
How much will sending out TABOR checks early cost taxpayers?
Gov. Jared Polis and Democrats in the legislature passed a law earlier this year to send taxpayer refunds early instead of in spring 2023. But how much will that process cost the state?
TABOR tax not for everyone?
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Well, we’ve all been waiting for it and the time has finally come. TABOR tax refunds are finally getting mailed out to Colorado residents. Of course, that means single filers can get $750 and joint filers can get $1,500. But not everyone will be receiving a check.
Price transparency enforcement starts next week for Colorado hospitals
Beginning on Wednesday, hospitals in Colorado will be prohibited from pursuing debt collections against patients if the hospitals aren’t in compliance with federal price transparency laws. The new state law, created by House Bill 1285, bans noncompliant hospitals from using debt collectors, filing negative credit reports against patients and...
