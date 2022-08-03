Read on www.tyla.com
Drinking Coffee Before Shopping Can Cause 'Impulsive Spending', Study Says
Coffee gets a lot of us through the day, but if you're planning to go shopping, you might want to refrain from that latte you've been craving. This is because a new study has found that people who drink coffee before hitting the shops are not only likely to spend more but engage in impulsive shopping.
Woman Mortified By Tailor-Made Dress That Looks Nothing Like What She Ordered
We've all ordered something online, only to be shocked when it arrives looks absolutely nothing like the photos on the website. One woman on TikTok was mortified when she ordered an occasion dress online, tailor made to her measurements, only for it to look very different when she tried it on.
Couple Shocked After Being Hit With 400 Euro Bill After Popping In For 'Quick Snack'
Newlyweds Lindsay and Alex were left with a sour taste in their mouth when they stopped into a restaurant on their honeymoon for a 'quick snack' and were landed with a €400 (£330) bill. The Canadian couple, who were visiting Mykonos, Greece, on their honeymoon, were left in...
Mum Disgusted After Finding 'Black Sludge' Inside Son's Supermarket Ice Lollies
A British mum has shared her horror after discovering 'black sludge' inside ice lollies that she bought from a Wilko store. Watch below:. Stephenie, 32, from Kent, revealed that she bought the Fruit Shoot Squeezee Pops from a branch in Westwood Cross Shopping Centre, Thanet, Kent on the afternoon of 26 July.
Aldi Is Looking For A Couple To Get Married In One Of Its Stores
Choosing the perfect wedding venue can be stress-inducing however the supermarket chain Aldi is keen to solve this. Aldi shoppers could be in with a chance to have their nuptials at their favourite supermarket for free. The wedding will be held at the Aldi Insights Center, which is the supermarket’s...
