Hip Hop Producer 9th Wonder Joins ECSU as Artist-in-Residence for Upcoming Academic Year

Read on wschronicle.com
Related
13newsnow.com
Volunteers to hold search for Codi Bigsby in Hampton
The 4-year-old vanished eight months ago. Tonight, there is still no sign of the little boy.
Virginia Business
Newport News apartments sell for $9.75M
A Newport News apartment complex has sold for $9.75 million, S.L. Nusbaum Realty announced Aug. 2. 53 Colony Square Court LLC has purchased Colony Square Apartments, which has 92 units, from Lyn Van Turette Trust LLC. The buyer is planning extensive renovations to the property, which is on 4.82 acres.
3 great pizza places in Virginia
If you happen to live in Virginia or you travel to Virginia often then you are in luck because today we are talking about three amazing pizza spots in Virginia that you should definitely visit next them you are in the area, if you want to see what a really good pizza tastes like. All of these places are highly recommended by both local people and travelers and are great choices for any time of the day. Here are the three amazing pizza places in Virginia that you should really visit next time you are craving a good pizza. You will not be disappointed, trust me! In fact, once you have a taste, you'll want to keep going back for more because the kind of pizza they serve at these places is truly amazing!
“I think that it is crazy.”; The bar manager of the Legacy Lounge reacts the city manager’s comments
She tells 10 On Your Side she then noticed people running back inside. She heard them say there were gunshots. Her security team quickly guarded the front and back doors.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Portsmouth hosting free school supply giveaway
PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Portsmouth is hosting an upcoming school supply giveaway. With the upcoming school year just around the corner, Portsmouth is set to host a free school supply giveaway set for Saturday, August 27. The event is part of the city’s “Back to School End of Summer Bash” at Portsmouth City Park from […]
Newport News woman wins over $150,000 with Virginia Lottery
Kimberly McKay won after playing the Cash 5 with EZ Match. She bought her ticket online at valottery.com.
13newsnow.com
Teen sentenced for shooting at Heritage High School in Newport News
Jacari Taylor got 10 years for the shooting that happened last September. Two students were hurt.
VEC letter tells Hampton Roads resident she was overpaid in 2020...and needs to pay it back
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Lisa Austin and her husband are now happy in their Newport News home, after they both lost their jobs in the Spring of 2020 during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. Austin worked for St. Leo's University at Langley's Air Base for about five years,...
RELATED PEOPLE
Military Circle Mall closing at end of 2022, set to be demolished ahead of redevelopment
Military Circle Mall is expected to be demolished in early 2023 to prepare for future redevelopment of the site.
Seaview Lofts owner to be fined $1K a day until building is fixed, blamed city
The owner of Seaview Lofts, Ben Weinstein, has not showed up for a single court appearance until today, August 5, 2022.
Suffolk pursuit ends with arrest in North Carolina
Krys Karyshyn is now in custody in North Carolina.
13newsnow.com
Context: Quadruple-shooting next to Slover Library makes 15 people shot in Downtown Norfolk in 2022
Dan Kennedy surveyed dozens of business owners about the crime earlier this year. 90% believed an enhanced police presence would help curb crime.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Father told judge mother was a danger to 2-year-old before daughter died in VB hotel room
In March, a father told a Washington D.C. family courts judge that he was concerned about his wife's deteriorating mental health and afraid for his daughter's safety when she was with her mother. Four months later, his toddler daughter is dead and her mother is charged with felony child abuse and neglect.
Business owners at Military Circle Mall told to be out by December 31
Business owners at Military Circle Mall were told to be out by December 31. The City of Norfolk says it will work with them to find alternate locations.
Lamont Johnson sentenced to 25 years; Virginia Beach judge calls case ‘vile and inhumane’
Lamont Johnson confessed to strangling his ex-girlfriend Bellamy Gamboa in the Virginia Beach townhome they shared with their 20-month-old twins. He was sentenced Tuesday to 25.5 years in prison.
Police chase in Suffolk ends in Gates County, NC
SUFFOLK, Va. — A man is facing charges after he allegedly led Suffolk police on a chase across state lines into North Carolina, the Suffolk Police Department said. Shortly before 5 p.m. on August 3, Suffolk police said a call came in of a reckless driver in the 1100 block of Carolina Road. Officers located the driver on Whaleyville Boulevard and conducted a traffic stop.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Construction of new tunnel at CBBT now running about 4 years behind
Construction of the new tunnel at the Chesapeake Bay Bridge-Tunnel is now running about four years behind, according to the deputy director of the bridge-tunnel.
Police investigating shooting on Alexander Street in Norfolk
According to dispatch, the call for the shooting came in around 4:30 p.m. in the 6200 block of Alexander Street.
WAVY News 10
Deputy among 4 shot in Norfolk incident, Council to re-evaluate downtown establishments
NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A 25-year-old Norfolk man has been charged in connection to an overnight shooting in Downtown Norfolk that left four people injured, including a Norfolk Sheriff’s Deputy. According to police, they responded to the report of a shooting around 1:15 a.m. Friday, August 5, in...
Man arrested in Gates County after high-speed chase from Suffolk
Around 5:10 p.m., Gates County received information that Suffolk Police was in pursuit of a wanted man that was heading towards Gates County, North Carolina.
Comments / 2