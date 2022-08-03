ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elizabeth City, NC

Hip Hop Producer 9th Wonder Joins ECSU as Artist-in-Residence for Upcoming Academic Year

By WS Chronicle
wschronicle.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on wschronicle.com

Comments / 2

Related
Virginia Business

Newport News apartments sell for $9.75M

A Newport News apartment complex has sold for $9.75 million, S.L. Nusbaum Realty announced Aug. 2. 53 Colony Square Court LLC has purchased Colony Square Apartments, which has 92 units, from Lyn Van Turette Trust LLC. The buyer is planning extensive renovations to the property, which is on 4.82 acres.
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
Alina Andras

3 great pizza places in Virginia

If you happen to live in Virginia or you travel to Virginia often then you are in luck because today we are talking about three amazing pizza spots in Virginia that you should definitely visit next them you are in the area, if you want to see what a really good pizza tastes like. All of these places are highly recommended by both local people and travelers and are great choices for any time of the day. Here are the three amazing pizza places in Virginia that you should really visit next time you are craving a good pizza. You will not be disappointed, trust me! In fact, once you have a taste, you'll want to keep going back for more because the kind of pizza they serve at these places is truly amazing!
VIRGINIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Elizabeth City, NC
City
Raleigh, NC
Elizabeth City, NC
Entertainment
Elizabeth City, NC
Education
WAVY News 10

Portsmouth hosting free school supply giveaway

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Portsmouth is hosting an upcoming school supply giveaway. With the upcoming school year just around the corner, Portsmouth is set to host a free school supply giveaway set for Saturday, August 27. The event is part of the city’s “Back to School End of Summer Bash” at Portsmouth City Park from […]
PORTSMOUTH, VA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jay Z
Person
Erykah Badu
Person
Wale
Person
Mary J Blige
Person
Kendrick Lamar
Person
Jill Scott
Person
9th Wonder
Person
Rapsody
Person
Robert Glasper
Person
Drake
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Long Island University#Artist In Residence#Jazz#College#Ecsu#Academic Affairs
13News Now

Police chase in Suffolk ends in Gates County, NC

SUFFOLK, Va. — A man is facing charges after he allegedly led Suffolk police on a chase across state lines into North Carolina, the Suffolk Police Department said. Shortly before 5 p.m. on August 3, Suffolk police said a call came in of a reckless driver in the 1100 block of Carolina Road. Officers located the driver on Whaleyville Boulevard and conducted a traffic stop.
SUFFOLK, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Hip Hop
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Celebrities

Comments / 0

Community Policy