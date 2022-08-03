Is Phantasm the Brewing World’s Coolest New Ingredient?

Read on www.5280.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Psychedelic ‘brain spas’ may flourish in DenverDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Mother-daughter duo make history as Southwest pilotsB.R. ShenoySaint Louis, MO
Think Twice Before Posting. Women Says, "TikTok Got Me Fired"Cadrene HeslopDenver, CO
Group wants Mount Evans pictured as Mount Blue SkyDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Construction begins near Roxborough State Park and Sterling RanchNatasha LovatoHighlands Ranch, CO
Related
These restaurants have top burgers in Denver
The Denver Burger Battle just wrapped up and there are two new champions for best burger of 2022.
Fantastic Chainsaw Crafted Sculptures Created in Colorado
Pieces of art carved out of a log with a chainsaw has to be one of the most unique forms of woodworking you'll find. Colorado is a perfect state to put those talents to the test. A chainsaw carving contest was held in Frederick, Colorado, from July 20-23, 2022. Ten...
7 new Colorado craft breweries opening in 2022
More than a half-dozen new Colorado breweries started pouring beer in recent weeks or plan to open their doors by the end of the year.Why it matters: In the face of economic headwinds, the craft beer industry continues to see opportunities as people return to taprooms in the post-pandemic times.What to know: Here's a look at the new beer landscape.Westbound & Down, the Idaho Springs-based beer maker, recently opened an outpost at Dairy Block in downtown Denver. It's a pop-up, but the brewery is hoping to make it permanent in 2023.Brix Brew & Tap in downtown Greeley is now pouring...
Westword
Every Restaurant Opening and Closing This Week, July 30-August 5
Coming off a month marred by many closures, the first week of August brought a slew of openings, with many more to come in the weeks ahead. Mighty Scoop, which is now open inside Sunnyside Supper Club, made its debut just in time for peak summer heat. It's operating out of the space that was a coffee bar when this space was Earnest Hall, and was filled with Skee-Ball machines before that, when it was still Ernie's.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Love Rocks? $250K Colorado Home Could be the Perfect Fixer Upper
We've been trying to come up with rock puns that would be fitting for this home... Instead, the more we look at the photos, the more we are left scratching our heads. If you have an obsession with rocks, this home located in Evergreen, Colorado listed on Realtor for $250K may just be the ideal home for you. However, it appears there is a lot of work that is going to have to go into this place to make it a home that rocks.
Over 2,000 Sculptures to be Displayed at 38th Annual Sculpture Show in Colorado
The High Plains Arts Council is putting on its 38th Annual Sculpture in the Park Show and Sale at Benson Sculpture Garden August 13-14. This sculpture shows brings premiere artists to Loveland who get to showcase and sell their pieces of art to attendees. The Executive Director of Loveland High...
Disneyland designers drew inspiration from one Colorado town when constructing Main Street, U.S.A.
In the early 1950's, when an ambitious Walt Disney was at the height of his career and starting the process of designing Disneyland theme park, he famously used memories of his hometown of Marceline, Missouri as a reference for what he wanted the park to look like. Harper Groff, one...
A Sweet Celebrity Favorite Is Rumored to Be Opening in Colorado
If you've ever dreamed of devouring a sundae with 20 scoops of ice cream or chowing down on a burger made of 24k gold then that dream may become a reality in Colorado. Rumor has it that Lone Tree’s Park Meadows Mall is expecting to welcome Sugar Factory American Brasserie soon. The eatery and confectionary shop are listed on Park Meadow's coming soon page.
IN THIS ARTICLE
secretdenver.com
The Denver Bucket List: 7 Can’t Miss Spots For Mexican Food
Is there anything better than a delicious plate of bulky burritos swimming in chili verde and bursting with meat, beans, and cheese? How about oily birria tacos perfect to be dipped in consome and topped with fresh cilantro and crisp onions? If you can’t tell, we have a bit of a love affair with Mexican food, and Colorado has some fantastic places for when you’re craving something South of the border. Here are 7 can’t-miss spots for delicious Mexican food right here in Denver.
Do You Remember this Once Prominent Colorado Landmark?
Many historic landmarks still remain standing in Colorado to this day, but others have disappeared, only lingering in the memories of locals who can continue to pass on stories of what once was. One former Colorado landmark that's now been gone for more than 50 years was The Tepees in...
bb.q Chicken to Open Even More Locations
The Korean fried chicken chain has added six more Colorado locations to its opening list
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Santa Fe Style Home For Sale in Franktown, Colorado is Stunning
The Colorado real estate market is full of incredible listings. From unique tiny homes to mega-mansions, it's always fun to browse properties that are currently for sale in the Centennial State. Step Inside this Stunning Santa Fe Style Home For Sale in Colorado. Living here would be like having your...
Boulder Clarion
Corn do’s and don’ts
For true believers, corn comes slathered with anxiety and an expiration date. On the way back from swimming at the pond with us kids, my mother always stopped at a specific farm for the sweetest sweet corn. It was special because they picked corn all day, not just in the morning.
A Colorado Hideaway is the State’s First Certified Passive House
A company called Off Grid Hideaways specializes in finding and sharing remote escapes across the world where travelers can book memorable getaways. The company features unique rentals that blend luxury with simplicity. The vacation site offers a variety of places to stay. From cozy beachside cottages to rugged mountain cabins,...
Denver Zoo announces name of otter pup
The Denver Zoo welcomed a male Asian small-clawed otter pup on July 1. On Friday, staff announced his name!
Psychedelic ‘brain spas’ may flourish in Denver
(Denver, Colo.) “Brain spas” may flourish as decriminalization of drugs converges with emerging medical research claiming psychedelics can improve health. That’s the prediction of Anna Wexler and Dominic Sisti of the University of Pennsylvania Perelman School of Medicine, Philadelphia. They authored a paper “Brain Wellness ‘Spas’—Anticipating the Off-label Promotion of Psychedelics” that appears this week in Journal of the American Medical Association.
Thinking of Buying? These Cities Are Among the Fastest-Cooling Housing Markets in the Country
What goes up must come down, and that includes housing prices.
Costco could open in Castle Rock
[CASTLE ROCK, COLO.] — The massive Dawson Trails development project could include a Costco for residents of Castle Rock and surrounding areas, according to the town website.
Bluebird Theater wasn’t always a music venue
A theater that sits between the Congress Park and City Park neighborhoods has been bringing relevant acts to the city for some time.
Comments / 0